Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman

Scott Snyder & Nick Dragotta on Absolute Batman For At Least Two Years

Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta will be on Absolute Batman at DC Comics for at least two years but more if you keep buying it.

Article Summary Scott Snyder & Nick Dragotta confirmed on Absolute Batman for at least two years if sales remain strong.

Expect new hero characters and team dynamics in the upcoming Absolute Universe saga.

This Absolute Batman focuses on a young, idealistic, and angrier Bruce shaping the narrative.

The creative duo is crafting villains giving Absolute Batman the toughest challenges yet.

Scott Snyder has just been answering an AMA on League Of Comic Geeks in the wake of yesterday's launch of Absolute Batman #1 with Nick Dragotta from DC Comics. And he's told readers how long he'll be around—at least. "I'm signed on for two years right now with Nick! So as long as you guys keep buying, I'll keep making it with him."

As to whether there will be new hero characters and a team book in the Absolute Universe, he confirmed, "Without spoiling anything for the books, YES!"

And also his approach to character generation, "Instead of starting with the gallery of characters and deciding which ones we want to bring in, I'm trying to really focus on Bruce and his story in this universe and let that dictate who shows up and how… He's a really different version of himself in Absolute. He's both angrier and more idealistic, he's young and wild, and he grew up in Crime Alley with some of the people who eventually become his villains in the main universe, so I sort of start from there and then think about what he would do, who he would know, who he would consider an ally or a friend, he would be suspicious of, and build out from there. When it comes to people who are going to be his real antagonist, I try to think of characters that would give him the hardest time in this version of himself. and then Nick and I discuss how to make them even more difficult and challenging for Bruce just to be mean."

Well, now we know just who that Absolute real antagonist is going to be…

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #1 CVR A NICK DRAGOTTA

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

BATMAN LEGEND SCOTT SNYDER AND ICONIC ARTIST NICK DRAGOTTA TRANSFORM THE DARK KNIGHT'S TALE FOR THE MODERN AGE! Without the mansion…without the money…without the butler…what's left is the Absolute Dark Knight!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 10/09/2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!