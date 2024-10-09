Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman

The Other Big Change To Absolute Batman #1 (Final Page Spoilers)

It has been established through much coverage, reviews, previews, spoilers and scoops, that Absolute Batman by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta features a Bruce Wayne who grew up without a silver spoon in his mouth. Living in Gotham alongside those who would one day become the Batman rogues. Though with one other distinct and spoilery difference over the other Batman.

But there one of the Gotham villain galleries who wasn't in this new Bruce Wayne's group of friends growing up. Because he had a very different lifestyle indeed.

A figure seen halfway around the world, checking in on his semiconductor manufacturing plant. Like the one that Philips owns. And a real indicator of wealth.

The thirty richest people in the world have a fortune of fifty billion dollars or more. I mean, he's not Elon Musk or Larry Ellison. At least, not yet.

And in Absolute Batman, that makes The Joker not in the one per cent, which would be eight million people, but in the 0.000005%. Reflecting the concerns of today rather than 1939, The Joker's power is derived from money, and exercised thus. His involvement in Gotham and with the Black Mask gang is sure to be exposed, but with Batman coming from the exact opposite direction. Their roles have been somewhat reversed, and this Joker may be a lot harder to take down when he can buy his way out of anything.

As opposed to the Batman who can do this in Batman And Robin #14.

