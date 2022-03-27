Scott Snyder Shows What Separates His Batman From Tom King's Batman

In his most recent Substack newsletter, as well as noting scenes in the recent The Batman movie that may have come from his work with Greg Capullo on the Batman comic book, Scott Snyder also shared his thoughts on the use of Catwoman in the movie, and how it illuminates his own Batman work – very much in contradiction to Tom King who followed him on the series at DC Comics. Snyder wrote;

I thought that Zoë Kravitz was great as Catwoman. I will be totally honest, I'm not the biggest fan of Catwoman-Batman relationships. When it's done well, I'm always there for it, but I just feel like it falls into the same pattern over and over again: they can't be together in the present, they get close, and then they fall apart. So, it's more just that it's so telegraphed, but I thought they did a fantastic job with it and I thought she was great…. So, I actually thought him and Catwoman was a huge plus and I really enjoyed it even though I was bracing against it because generally those aren't my favorite Batman stories. That's just me and that's just my version of Batman. I think there are tons of versions of Batman where that's, like, bread and butter and that's amazing. And if that's your bag, good on you, and that's your version of Batman and I respect that, it's just not mine.

Famously Tom King followed Scott Snyder on the series with a Batman relaunch that posited Catwoman as the love of his life, gave us a teased Batman/Catwoman wedding, made much of their courtship and where they first met and, in the Batman/Catwoman series that followed his firing from the comic, a story between the two set in three periods, including after Bruce Wayne's death with Selina Kyle as his widow. But for Scott Snyder, as with the movie, Batman's true love is for Gotham…

Batman/Catwoman continued with its final two issues by Tom King and Clay Mann, including that wedding. Finally. Something that would have been part of DC Comics canon, but King was fired before he could make it official.

