Where Scott Snyder Saw His Own Work In The Batman Movie

Scott Snyder, one of DC Comics' biggest Batman comic book writers, went to see the recent movie. And he liked what he saw. Possibly because he saw some of his own Batman in it. And he also shared something that definitely split his Batman from Tom King's Batman, which was an elongated Batman/Catwoman comic by any other name. And now by that name. Snyder writes on Substack;

"Also, I thought that Zoë Kravitz was great as Catwoman. I will be totally honest, I'm not the biggest fan of Catwoman-Batman relationships. When it's done well, I'm always there for it, but I just feel like it falls into the same pattern over and over again: they can't be together in the present, they get close, and then they fall apart. So, it's more just that it's so telegraphed, but I thought they did a fantastic job with it and I thought she was great."

"Of course, I was super in the bag for the film the second the contact lens popped up 10 minutes. And I was like, "that's in my first issue of Batman with Greg Capullo, oh my God!""

"The other thing was the last line. That's the thing about the Catwoman story, I'll say this and then I'll stop. I genuinely believe my version of Batman—not yours, necessarily—my version of Batman is happy. The argument that "he is not happy, why doesn't he deserve to be happy?" He is happy. He's happy married to Gotham. He is happy going out every night and doing the thing that he thinks prevents what happened to him from happening to another child. And that makes him happy, being a symbol of the best of us that way… I didn't like the end of The Dark Knight Rises where he got married and left. I felt like he wouldn't be able to do that without coming back, but that's me. That's just my take. So, all the power to you if you have a different one."

"For me, I loved that they used the last line—the last line of Zero Year is where Alfred says to Julie Madison, "I'm sorry, but he's spoken for…" And in this movie when Catwoman said, "I know you're spoken for," I was like "oh, my heart…""

You can read everything else Scott Snyder thought about the film, its sequel and his many other projects, on his Substack newsletter.