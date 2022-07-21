Scout Comics Exclusives at San Diego Comic-Con SDCC

Scout Comics is back at San Diego Comic-Con at booth #2615, with exclusives, signings, panels, surprise guests and more. Here's a look what's waiting for attendees on the show floor when the door open shortly.

There are the big San Diego Comic-Con bags…

The NEW Comic Tag NFT's will also be available. Popular SCOUT COMICS' titles STABBITY BUNNY, THE MALL & THE SOURCE will be the first titles offered. Each graphic novel/card/NFT will have four different versions with varying card styles and print runs. They will be categorized by the following classifications: COMMON (1,000), RARE (100), EPIC (10) & LEGENDARY (1).

Scout Comics San Diego Comic-Con Exclusives

Don't F With Karen

Exclusive Ashcan Preview

(Lucas Culshaw, Rui Silvera)

(W) Joel David Moore, Mike Capes (A) Rui Silvera (C) Verónica R. López (L) DC Hopkins.

Karen Campbell is a soccer mom who isn't afraid to wield everyday household objects as a monster-killing weapon. She is a descendant from a long line of women who have been passed down the CURSED AMULET – a shard of glass that grants the bearer power over horrible monsters that can only be seen by children.

Azza The Barbed #1 – Metal Cover

(Liana Kangas)

(W) Pat Shand (A/CA) Rio Burton

Writer Pat Shand and artist Rio Burton launch a new fantasy epic! Azza was born into a family that, for generations, served in the Obsidian Guard, a military unit of holy warriors. During Azza's Coronation, a magical ceremony that would imbue her with a holy glowing power, something went wrong. Instead of the sacred Obsidian tattoos, she became marred with thorned, black markings and was banished by her people. Now, Azza lives in solitude guarding a great evil… but when that evil escapes and begins to spread its wicked power, Azza must make a choice: save the people that expelled her or allow her home town to fall to evil. With an emotional, comedic, and awe-inspiring story of empowerment, Azza the Barbed blends fantasy, adventure, mythology, horror, and action in this unforgettable new series.

Life & Death Of The Brave Captain Suave #1 – Metal Cover

(W) Joseph Sieracki (A) Kelly Williams

In this action-packed, debut issue, we are introduced to the madness and heroism that is Captain Suave! A champion beyond measure, Captain Suave's journey follows a modern-day retelling of Cervantes's classic, Don Quixote, only this hero is convinced that he is a Golden Age superhero. Ready yourself for an adventure that must be seen to be believed, as Captain Suave and his trusty sidekick, Champ, battle the imaginary forces of evil in Cleveland, Ohio!

West Moon Chronicles #1 – Metal Cover

(W) Frank Jun Kim (A/CA) Joe Bocardo

The elusive creatures of mud and blood known as the dokkaebi live just off of Route 4 in east Texas, in the ancient pine forest known as the Tanglechase. Joon-Ho, a Korean immigrant with a shadowy past, and his estranged grandson Jae-Sun are the only people in the nearby town of Vane who know the true nature of the dokkaebi. Together, they must figure out what's causing the creatures to turn hostile. Perhaps it has something to do with the interdimensional portal at the heart of the Tanglechase, for it is from here that the past comes knocking, demanding a reckoning from both men.

Forever Forward #1

(John Giang)

(W) Zack Kaplan (A) Arjuna Susini

Sci-fi writer Zack Kaplan and artist Arjuna Susini take you on a sci-fi adventure like no other, one that imagines time traveling through "the future" as an Odyssey-style mythic journey home. When brilliant young scientist Dr. Lewis Moody accidentally launches himself, his secret longtime crush and three best friends 33 years into the future with his unproven quantum time machine, they find a mysterious message from their future selves: "The Only Way Back Is Forward." Now, as they jump again and again through strange future times, will they one day find the technology to time-travel back, or are they doomed to hopelessly travel forward… forever?

Trance

Exclusive Ashcan Preview (Joey Capuna)

(W) Joey Christmas (A) Pablo M Collar

While investigating his ex-lover's disappearance amidst a string of murders in Savannah's gay community, a broken-hearted drag queen taps into the magic of his coven of queer witches only to uncover a powerful evil lurking closer than he ever imagined.

Mashbone & Gritty #1 – SDCC Variant Cover & SDCC Metal Variant Cover

CHISPA!!!!

MASHBONE & GRIFTY is a satirical action-comedy, about a gullible, happy-go lucky monkey-man and his pessimistic, cowardly sad-sack best friend who, after years of stagnation in dead-end gigs, decide to take life in their own mitts by starting their own detective agency in a South Texas border-town.

Scout Comics x Whatnot

Eternus #1 – WhatNot Variant Cover

Aaron Bartling Exclusive Covers (13 different versions!)

(W) Don Handfield, Anastazja Davis (A) Karl Moline, Andy Owens (CA) Rob Prior

(Available ONLY ON WHATNOT! (Download the app and follow SCOUTCOMICS NOW!)

From creators Andy Serkis and Andrew Levitas! 360 CE. The great god Zeus is long dead, brutally murdered in his own temple some thirty years prior. Heracles, Zeus's son and champion, spends his days drunk and depressed as the old gods struggle to stay alive after decades of Christian disruption. When Athena's Temple is sacked by a mysterious Centurion looking for a powerful relic that once belonged to Zeus, the old gods are convinced they have found Zeus's killer. Now the mighty Heracles must sober up long enough to keep the lone witness, a 9-year-old blind priestess, alive long enough to identify the killer and finally find justice for his dead father. The main cover features beautiful Rob Prior wraparound artwork!

THE WHATNOT ETERNUS MYSTERY BOX!

SOLD EXLCUSIVELY THROUGH WHATNOT!

GET 4 COMICS & 1 COMIC TAG COLLECTIBLE CARD PER BOX!

A CHANCE AT 13 DIFFERENT VARIANTS!

Paper Trade (3250)

Paper Virgin (1500)

Comic Tag (1000)

Black & White Trade (500)

Black & White Virgin (250)

Glow I'm The Dark (50)

Spot Foil (200)

Full Foil (200)

Metal (50)

Carbon Fiber (25)

Glass (10)

Lenticular (5)

GOLD 1/1

Scout x Thunder Comics Panels

ANDY SERKIS, SCOUT COMICS & THUNDER Present 2022 Comic Slate

Join award-winning and groundbreaking motion-capture artist, ANDY SERKIS (VENOM 2: LET THERE BE CARNAGE, LORD OF THE RINGS) via video feed, actor producer JOEL DAVID MOORE (Avatar Franchise), director ANDREW LEVITAS (Minimata), writer-producer DON HANDFIELD (The Founder, Knightfall), producer TIM ZAJAROS (The Peanut Butter Falcon, Mudbound), JAMES HAICK (Scout Comics President) and writer MIKE CAPES (Don't F With Karen) as they discuss their upcoming titles and how comics are revolutionizing the film and television industry.

DATE: Thursday, July 21

Time: 5:00PM – 6:00PM

Room: 32AB

CHISPA 2022 Slate & Latinx Representation in the Comic Industry

DAVID BOWLES ( Co-Editor in Chief, writer of Clockwork Curandera), HECTOR RODRIGUEZ (Co-Editor in Chief, Creator of El Peso Hero) discuss the 2022 inaugural slate of Chispa Comics and the impact of the first direct to market Latinx imprint featuring the creators of Chispa's first upcoming title Mashbone and Grifty.

Date: Friday, July 22

Time: 6:00pm – 7:00pm

Room 9

Making Your First Comic: The Good, The Bad & The Business Side

Join brand new comic creators and 2020 Script2Comic Prize Winners HEDWIG HALE (She Bites), FRANK J. KIM (The West Moon Chronicle), JOSH EISERIKE (Charm City) and JOEY CAPUANA (Trance) as they discuss the process of making their first titles with Scout Comics' President JAMES HAICK Scout Comics' Chief Creative Officer DON HANDFIELD (Unikorn, Eternus), Scout Comics' Co Publisher CHARLIE STICKNEY (White Ash), and Scout Comics' Creative Executive JORDAN MOORE.

Date: Saturday, July 23

Time: 4:00PM – 5:00PM

Room: 9

AZZA THE BARBED #1 – SDCC 2022 METAL VARIANT COVER

THE WEST MOON CHRONICLE #1 – SDCC 2022 METAL VARIANT COVER

THE LIFE AND DEATH OF THE BRAVE CAPTAIN SUAVE #1 – SDCC 2022 METAL VARIANT COVER

DON'T F WITH KAREN – ASHCAN PREVIEW – SDCC 2022 METAL VARIANT COVER

DON'T F WITH KAREN – ASHCAN PREVIEW – SDCC 2022 VARIANT COVER

TRANCE – ASHCAN PREVIEW – SDCC 2022 VARIANT COVER

FOREVER FORWARD #1 – SDCC 2022 (JOHN GIANG COVER) VARIANT COVER

MR. EASTA #1 – SDCC CARBON FIBER VARIANT COVER – LIMITED TO 25!

(IN CONJUNTION WITH COMIC TOM 101 & THE WHATNOT WEDNESDAY CREW!)

MR. EASTA #1 – SDCC VARIANT COVER

(AVAILABLE ON WHATNOT THRU COMIC TOM 101 & THE WHATNOT WEDNESDAY CREW!)

MASHBONE & GRITTY #1 – SDCC VARIANT COVER

MASHBONE & GRITTY #1 – SDCC METAL VARIANT COVER

