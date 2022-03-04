Scout Comics Joins Diamond's FOC From April 2022

In the Scout Comics ComicsPRO Retailer Summit video, representatives of Scout Comics talked about their large publishing line, their array of imprints (even grabbing Kevin Eastman in to talk about Drawing Blood) as well as teasing much to come from creators such as Pat Shand and Zack Kaplan.

Including the news from co-Publisher Charlie Stickney, that Scout Comics will be joining Diamond Comic Distributor's Final Order Cut-Off programme, as they have already for Lunar Distribution. Beginning with April for their launch issues and for all issues from May going forwards.

While also reminding comic book retailers that they can still go direct to Scout Comics, one of the few high profile comic book publishers to offer that service. Indeed, the discount levels may make it a for more attractive proposition for retailers to go direct to Scout Comics every now and then. To do a big shop, when they have a big appeal comic book to bump up the numbers.

And, yes, Drawing Blood may just do that, given the performance of Kevin Eastman's Last Ronin from IDW this year and last.

Here is the current Scout Comics publishing line-up.

BRENDAN DENEEN – CEO

Brendan Deneen has been working in the publishing and film/TV industries for over two decades, including stints with William Morris, Scott Rudin Productions, Miramax, Dimension Films, St. Martin's Press, Tor Books, and Macmillan Entertainment (which he created and ran for almost a decade). Deneen has sold literary properties to dozens of movie studios, TV/cable networks, and streamers, and was the editor of the New York Times-bestselling WALKING DEAD series of prose novels, among dozens of other novels and works of non-fiction. Deneen is also the author of the novels THE NINTH CIRCLE, THE CHRYSALIS and the upcoming original Marvel novel MORBIUS: BLOOD TIES, as well as the bestselling NIGHT NIGHT GROOT picture book series. His graphic novel work includes the upcoming GREEN ARROW: STRANDED original graphic novel for DC, multiple volumes of FLASH GORDON, an original ISLAND OF MISFIT TOYS book, and SCATTERBRAIN. His short stories and essays have been published by St. Martin's Press, Reader's Digest Books, 13Thirty Press, and Necro Publications. JAMES PRUETT – CCO

James brings extensive industry experience stretching over two decades. He began his career as one of the co-creators of the Eisner Award-nominated anthology series Negative Burn before becoming the Managing Editor/Associate Publisher of Caliber Comics. During his time there, he was instrumental in propelling Caliber to its height as a top ten comic publisher. In addition to editing hundreds of titles from Caliber, Image, Avatar, Tusk and others , James also created and/or wrote the comic series Mindbender, Midnight Sky, The Apparition, Black Mist, Book of Angels, New Worlds Anthology, and Caliber Core, as well as co-scripting the fan-favorite Kaos Moon series and penning an issue of X-Men Unlimited with Mike Deodato for Marvel. Following Caliber, James served as Editor for Tusk and has continued to work in the financial securities field for the past 14 years. JAMES HAICK III – PRESIDENT

President James Haick III, is the writer/creator of Solar Flare, The Mall, Long Live Pro Wrestling, and Third Wave 99. He heads Scout's marketing division, web store and new headquarters in Fort Myers, Florida. He has years of sales experience and continues to manage his own financial services practice in Bonita Springs, FL. TENNESSEE EDWARDS -CSO (CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER)

Tennessee Edwards, an Executive Producer and TV veteran with 15 years of experience. After getting his start in Hollywood as an intern at New Line Pictures, on Lord of the Rings, he transitioned into docu-reality TV where he has produced shows for FOX, SPIKE, MTV, FYI, A&E, and many other networks. Tennessee also works with branded content, TV/ Film development and social media. DON HANDFIELD – CMO (CHIEF MEDIA OFFICER)

Don is a filmmaker, producer, screenwriter, comic book creator, and novelist. He is the co-creator of History Channel's drama series Knightfall, one of the top cable drama launches of 2017. He produced The Founder starring Michael Keaton and Kill The Messenger starring two-time Academy Award nominated actor Jeremy Renner. Handfield wrote and directed the Saturn Award-winning film Touchback starring Kurt Russell and Christine Lahti. Handfield also wrote the novel, which received a starred review from Publisher's Weekly. Handfield co-wrote the comic book series The Rift, The Mall, Unikorn, Loot, and The Source. CHARLIE STICKNEY – CO-PUBLISHER

As Co-Publisher, Charlie emphasizes a creator-first approach, designed to empower writers and artists to help bring their vision to the marketplace. Stickney is the writer/co-creator of the the comic book series White Ash, The Game, Glarien and The Adept. In addition, Charlie has spent the last 20 plus years writing and producing animation, film and television.

After interning at Marvel Comics, Stickney moved to Los Angeles where he developed and ran the animated series Horrible Histories for Scholastic Entertainment, and Cosmic Quantum Ray for Mike Young Productions. Charlie has also produced content for Sony Pictures, ITV, Universal Pictures, Revolution Studios, and Hulu. DAVID BYRNE – CO-PUBLISHER

David began his Scout career as a production designer in 2019, bringing his film and business education and experience as an editor, writer, and retailer to the team. He has spent the better part of two decades in sales and owned and operated independent publisher W.i.N. Pictures, producing the hit comic Stake and such well received titles as Color Me Yellow, Daisy Gets a Brother, Shady Place, and The Couch.