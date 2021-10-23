Scout Comics Launches The Sartorial Geek In January 2022 Solicits

Scout Comics relaunches the magazine The Sartorial Geek in January 2022, with Kelly Sue DeConnick on the front cover of the Winter 2022 issue. Scout comics also has launches for The Distorted #1 by Salvatore Vivenzio and Gabriele Falzone, Perhapanauts Triangle by Todd DeZago and Craig Rousseau, Juniper by Nathan Tomsic, Georgiana Brown and Lorenzo Colangeli and oneshots for Marco Fontanili's King Jira, in Scout Comics' January 2022 solicits and solicitations.

SARTORIAL GEEK #1

NOV211658

Your favorite geeky lifestyle magazine is back and better than ever. The Sartorial Geek presents a best-of compilation featuring old favorites like articles on fictional style icons, a Sabrina Spellman cosplay tutorial, and an interview with comic book and television writer Kelly Sue DeConnick (Captain Marvel, Bitch Planet, Aquaman). Readers will also discover their new soon-to-be favorite Scout comics, starting with an excerpt from Stake featuring a vampire bounty hunter trying to track down the bloodthirsty monsters who destroyed her life.

In Shops: Jan 05, 2022

SRP: 3.99

BLACK COTTON TP

NOV211644

(W) Patrick Foreman, Brian Hawkins (A) Marco Perugini (A / CA) Marcelo Henrique Santana

Set in an alternate reality where the social order of "white" and "black" is reversed, when it comes to social standing and class, the Cottons are at the top of the food chain, part of the One Percent, and are seemingly untouchable. However, that all changes when Zion, their police officer son, who decided to not follow in the footsteps of his father and matriculate towards running the family business, is involved in the shooting of a minority white woman and ignites their city in a fury of protests and a call for action against racial injustice.

In Shops: Jan 05, 2022

SRP: 19.99

BROKEN SOULS BALLAD TP

NOV211645

(W) Massimo Rosi (A / CA) Ludovica Ceregatti

Black Caravan Imprint. Broken Souls Ballad is a dark story of brotherhood and sisterhood, about special children with tremendous powers born of their mental illnesses and fears. They were created this way by a government agency – one of many moving through the shadows – to become sentient biological weapons. Now, as they enter their adolescence, their powers have become more and more undeniable. It is time to return home, to the dark arms of the institution that birthed them – Saint Abigail's.

In Shops: Jan 19, 2022

SRP: 14.99

CHILDREN OF THE GRAVE TP

NOV211646

(W) Sam Romesburg, Ben Roberts (A) Gioele Filippo

Earth has been reset. Now known as Terra, the populace lives in blissful ignorance of the centuries of unrest that plagued mankind. Now the Terrans receive all they need from the mysterious, but unquestioned, "Providers." Life is free of hardship, pain, and suffering on Terra, but something is brewing and young Terran Daniel is determined to find the truth.

In Shops: Jan 26, 2022

SRP: 14.99

DANCING WITH DRAGON #4 (OF 4)

NOV211647

(W) Rob MacKinnon (A / CA) Luca Casalanguida

Connor is being held captive by the Triads and it is up to Blythe and FBI agent, Marcus Williams, to rescue him. Using the signal of Connor's cell phone, they track him to a mansion outside the city. Not content to wait for backup, Blythe convinces Marcus to try and rescue Connor, which leads to a Tarantinoesque showdown with a classic double-cross!

In Shops: Jan 19, 2022

SRP: 3.99

DISTORTED #1

NOV211648

(W) Salvatore Vivenzio (A) Gabriele Falzone

Somewhere in the world, there is someone who feels different/special/cursed, who is losing their mind right now. You're not alone. Take James for example. He would like to run away from his parents and from a life that doesn't belong to him. On the other hand, Tom is forced to face his past and hunt down his own kind, like a hound on the leash of an unknown master. Brennar is on the hunt for money and a peace he can't find anywhere. They are three people whose superpowers are more like a burden. In this world, there are no superheroes.

In Shops: Jan 12, 2022

SRP: 3.99

HEADLESS SEASON 2 #2 (OF 3)

NOV211649

(W) Alexander Banchita (A) Robert Ahmad

Demons run wild in Salem causing Rick to end up in Hell. When Chris learns of the tragic event that has befallen his brother, he has no choice but to work with his unholy rivals – Tom and Claw – to save Rick from a fate worse than death.

In Shops: Jan 26, 2022

SRP: 3.99

IMPOSSIBLE JONES #3 (OF 4)

NOV211650

(W) Karl Kesel (CA) Karl Kesel (A / CA) David Hahn

She's not trying to be a hero, she's just trying to survive the telekinetically knife-wielding Saint of Knives! But as the Saint himself says, "So few make the cut!" PLUS: The Big Question focuses on the legendary lawman of living metal – Copper!

In Shops: Jan 05, 2022

SRP: 3.99

IT EATS WHAT FEEDS IT TP NEW PTG

NOV211651

(W) Max Hoven, Aaron Crow (A) Gabriel Lumazark

In this grimy horror romp, Francois, a stunning middle-aged woman, has developed a

worsening affliction and seeks a young caretaker to upkeep her lavish creole mansion

deep in the mystic bayou of Louisiana. Kenny, a teenage halfwit looking for a summer

job, stumbles right to her doorstep. Free rent, free meals, high pay, easy work, and a

provocative boss… what's there for Kenny to refuse? Well, there's the blood-covered

kitchen spilling over with raw meat and the bolt-locked steel-plated attic door he's restricted access to. Are these red flags worth the risk of missing out on a wild summer romance?

In Shops: Jan 26, 2022

SRP: 9.99

KINGJIRA ONE SHOT CVR A FONTANILI

NOV211652

(W) Marco Fontanili (A / CA) Marco Fontanili

Kingjira, the king of monsters, has escaped from his prison and he is causing panic in the city. The reason for his fury is simple: the King is hungry. And we all know what kings' food is, don't we? Simple: the pizza! Kingjira: Hungry like a Monster is a funny tribute to the kaiju genre!

In Shops: Jan 12, 2022

SRP: 4.99

KINGJIRA ONE SHOT CVR B LANDINI

NORTH BEND SEASON 2 #2

NOV211654

(W) Ryan Ellsworth (A / CA) Pablo De Bonis

Jamie's hot on Brendan's trail and discovers the depth of his involvement with the MKUltra project after finding one of his victims. But Jamie isn't the only one investigating; the CIA has been watching her and moves to step up their surveillance. Brendan begins to lose himself as he experiments on members of a white supremacy gang, training them for a secret mission. Leon attempts to position himself within the highest levels of the Crusaders as a bodyguard for Lamar Olivier.

In Shops: Jan 26, 2022

SRP: 3.99

PERHAPANAUTS TRIANGLE #1 CVR A ROUSSEAU

NOV211655

(W) Todd DeZago (A / CA) Craig Rousseau

(W) Todd DeZago (A / CA) Craig Rousseau

Black Caravan Imprint: So, let's say you have a real thing about paranormal investigation. And let's also say that you have a good friend who is the Mothman and he has a gps that works through time. What would you do? Well, if you're The Perhapanauts, you'd round up the gang and head back to Van Meter, Iowa, 1903, to find out just who or what was the mysterious Van Meter Visitor – which they do in the all-new Perhapanauts Non-Stop number one!

In Shops: Jan 26, 2022

SRP: 3.99

PROVENANCE OF SECRETS #2

NOV211657

(W) Kiyarn Taghan (A) Christian Dibari (CA) Christian DiBari

Black Caravan Imprint: Provenance of Secrets returns with our Detective suffering the consequences of reading the play "The King In Yellow." Thinking he's closer to an answer in his murder case, he's about to realize how out of his depth he is. Crime noir meets cosmic horror in 50's Los Angeles.

In Shops: Jan 05, 2022

SRP: 3.99

SWAMP DOGS #2 CVR A SAMMELIN

NOV211659

(W) J M Brandt, Theo Prasidis (A) Kewber Baal (CA) Robert Sammelin

(W) J M Brandt, Theo Prasidis (A) Kewber Baal (CA) Robert Sammelin

Black Caravan Imprint: Young lovers Ayana and Violet sneak away for more erotic passion in the bayou. Meanwhile metal band The Grunch gear up to find a spooky place to shoot a music video. Both groups gravitate towards the abominable Maison Du Corneilles – the last place many of them will ever know. Love, jokes, voodoo, creepy kids, and the undead… Get ready to start shrieking in delight and fear!

In Shops: Jan 19, 2022

SRP: 3.99

TALES TOLD IN TECHNIHORROR SEASON 2 #1

NOV211661

(W) Kiyarn Taghan (A / CA) Christian DiBari

Black Caravan Imprint: Tales Told in TechniHorror returns for a second season! Continuing the trend of jumping between sub-genres of horror effortlessly, season 2 includes tales from the dark ages, the wild west, a nod to 80's slashers, and classic horror comics of the 60's and 70's, before finishing on a meta story about a comic book artist. All whilst giving it the unique TechniHorror spin. Includes a mini pinup gallery of horrors.

In Shops: Jan 12, 2022

SRP: 3.99

ACTION TANK GN

SCOUT COMICS – SCOOT

NOV211662

(W) Mike Barry (A) Mike Barry

A young boy wakes up to find himself on the other side of the solar system! If he wants to get home in time for his mom's spaghetti carbonara, he must rely on his brains, his courage and the advice of a mysterious talking unicorn guy. As the epic journey unfolds, the boy discovers he's been drafted into the Intergalactic Space Trooper Squadron and that he now controls the most powerful piece of technology in the universe: the Action Tank!

In Shops: Jan 19, 2022

SRP: 14.99

JUNIPER #1

SCOUT COMICS – SCOOT

NOV211663

(W) Nathan Tomsic, Georgiana Brown (A) Lorenzo Colangeli

Scoot Imprint: Juniper is the only human girl on the planet of Nerth. Accompanied by her loyal robot pal, she embarks on an adventure to discover what happened to her vanished friend. She accidentally becomes embroiled in a larger mystery. A malevolent spirit has dark plans for the universe and Juniper's actions have made her a obstacle, an irritation, this evil being plans to eliminate. Enjoy the first issue of this NON-STOP! title followed by the entire story collected soon after in one volume.

In Shops: Jan 19, 2022

SRP: 1.99