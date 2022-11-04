Scrooge McDuck Gets A Glasgow Origin Graphic Novel In 2023

Fantagraphics is to publish Scrooge McDuck: The Dragon of Glasgow, a new hardcover graphic novel set in the Don Rosa Ducks universe, and gtelling the story of Uncle Scrooge's earliest days in nineteenth century Glasgow. Written by Joris Chamblain, drawn by Fabrizio Petrossi and translated by David Gerstein, Scrooge McDuck: The Dragon of Glasgow will be published on the 23rd of July, 2023.

Return to Uncle Scrooge's epic past in this all-new standalone Disney graphic novel… full of thrills and chills in the long-ago coal mines of Scotland! Decades before becoming Donald Duck's tough tycoon uncle, Scrooge McDuck lived a childhood of struggle―and adventure! While exploring coal mine tunnels with sister Matilda, young Scrooge meets Erin, niece of a desperate theatre owner… whose proud stage is threatened by fiendish forces! Can Scrooge, not yet smarter than the smarties, find a way to save the day? An all-new saga set in the world of Don Rosa's Life and Times of Scrooge McDuck series, "The Dragon of Glasgow" forges a new trail with thrills and chills rendered in a modern, animation-inspired style. Full-color illustrations throughout.

Joris Chamblain is a French writer of comics and children's books best known for Cici's Journal: The Adventures of a Writer-in-Training, an ongoing graphic novel series created in tandem with artist Aurélie Neyret. The series has been published worldwide and received some twenty awards, including the Youth Prize at the Angouleme International Comics Festival in 2014.

Fabrizio Petrossi is a celebrated Disney comics artist. Starting with work in 1993 for The Walt Disney Company Italia, Petrossi has drawn for French, Nordic, and American publishers. In 2004, Petrossi teamed with writer David Gerstein to create the official comics adaptation of the feature film Mickey, Donald, Goofy: The Three Musketeers. David Gerstein is an animation and comics researcher, writer, and editor best known for his work with The Walt Disney Company and its licensees. His published projects include Uncle Scrooge and Donald Duck: The Don Rosa Library and Mickey Mouse: The Ultimate History.

Here are some of Fabrizio Petrossi's released sketches from Scrooge McDuck: The Dragon of Glasgow.