Sean Phillips' Earliest Comics Finally Collected As Heartbreaker

Heartbreaker: the lost early comic book artwork of Sean Phillips, from Bunty, Judy and Nikki, to be collected for the first time

Sean Phillips started comics young. His local newspaper published his comic book strips in 1977 when he was but twelve. The next year, he met comic book artist Ken Houghton and started attending his evening classes in comic art. By fifteen, he was ghost-pencilling for Ken, working for DC Thompson, and by the time he was eighteen, Mike Fowler' Ken's agent had taken on Sean Phillips on his books, working for DC Thompson on teenage girls comics, just as Jackie, Bunty and Misty. Now, a new comic book publisher, Tombstone Publishing, has launched a Kickstarter to collect some of that early work as Heartbreaker: The Lost Art Of Sean Phillips with permission of the publisher, DC Thompson, as a 200-page, oversized hardback collection.

Sean Phillips is best known for co-creating 2000's Devlin Waugh and Armitage, and for work on Judge Dredd, Hellblazer, Marvel Zombies, WildCats, Batman, Nightwing, Uncanny X-Men as well as work with Ed Brubaker including Sleeper, Incognito, Fatale, The Fade Out, Kill or Be Killed, Bad Weekend, My Heroes Have always Been Junkies, Reckless, Pulp, Night Fever, Where The Body Was, Houses of The Unholy and Criminal, now to be an Amazon Prime Video series. But this is when it all began. None of this work has ever been collected before.

Phillips says, "This is my earliest professional work and I'm looking forward to seeing it reprinted by the Tombstone team." Donor options include a slipcase edition, bookplates signed by Sean Phillips, and a sketch edition featuring a sketch by Sean Phillips.

Tombstone Publishing states "We didn't just decide to launch this Kickstarter one day. This has been months in the planning. We have all the necessary rights and permissions to reprint this material and this is not our first rodeo. The team behind putting this book together have over ten years of experience working in the comic industry – from retail, to digital restoration, to editing, to design, to marketing, to publishing, to crowdfunding. We've done it all."

Heartbreaker: The Lost Art Of Sean Phillips has currently raised £1904 against a goal of £9000 from 24 backers with 29 days to go

