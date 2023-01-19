Seasons Have Teeth, New Boom Comic from Dan Watters & Sebastián Cabrol

The Seasons Have Teeth is a new four-issue horror comic from Dan Watters and Sebastián Cabrol to be published by Boom Studios in April 2023.

The Seasons Have Teeth is a new four-issue horror comic from Dan Watters and Sebastián Cabrol to be published by Boom Studios in April 2023. Dan Watters, a member of the White Noise studios in London is the current writer of Sword Of Azrael for DC Comics, as well as House Of Whispers, Lucifer, Home Sick Pilots, Assassin's Creed, Coffin Bound, Limbo, The Shadow, Arkham City, Deep Roots, Cowboy Bebop, The Picture Of Everything Else, and more. Sebastián Cabrol is best known for drawing Anthony Bourdain's Hungry Ghosts as well as Caliban, Gravel, God Is Dead and Falcon.

In a drab, colorless world, the seasons bring change. Andrew, a retired conflict photographer, lives a life steeped in regret, pain, and sorrow. When the seasons arrive–each one embodied as powerful god-like creatures–everything for Andrew begins to change. As he risks everything to track down Spring, Summer, Autumn, and Winter, he can't help but hope that capturing the perfect picture of each will help him find his redemption…and maybe–just maybe–bring color back to his world.

"I'm overjoyed to be writing this book for Sebastián," says series writer, Dan Watters. "From the dark depths of winter to the joys of summer, he brings such wonderful nuance to both human emotion and monsters—and in The Seasons Have Teeth we are bringing you both in abundance."

"Dan has created an incredible landscape filled with both mystical and earthly creatures," series artist Sebastián Cabrol says. "It's a unique take on something so marvelous as the idea of wild and sentient seasons. As an artist I'm having a great time exploring this world."

THE SEASONS HAVE TEETH #1 features a standard cover by artist Qistina Khalidah, and variant covers by Duncan Fegredo (Hellboy), Sebastian Fiumara (Lucifer), and more!

"The world Dan and Sebastián managed to create is astounding in its ambition. I've never seen anything like it before, and I can't wait for readers to share in the joys and horrors of The Seasons Have Teeth." said Shantel LaRocque, Editor, BOOM! Studios.