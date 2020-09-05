Seasons Of Terror Brings Stephen King and Ray Bradbury Comics

Seasons of Terror is a graphic anthology that features four stories adapted to comic books by Richard Chizmar. The stories are by Ray Bradbury, Shirley Jackson, Stephen King, and Robert McCammon. Each story is illustrated by a different artist, Dennis Calero, Ray Fawkes, Francois Vaillancourt and Steve Wands.

Spine-tingling stories that can be enjoyed all year round—this deliciously creepy and gorgeously wrought graphic anthology introduces a new generation to four literary giants—Ray Bradbury, Shirley Jackson, Stephen King, and Robert McCammon.

In the spring, a young girl hears a woman crying for help from beneath the dirt in her backyard, but no one seems to believe her…During summertime, a college student inexplicably walks deeper and deeper into the thick forest, until he happens upon a stone cottage whose inhabitants lead a very particular way of life…Before the fall chill arrives, a group of friends embark on an adventurous weekend to a remote lake where a sinister force awaits…In the dark depths of winter, behind frigid enemy lines, Great Britain's most potent weapon against Nazi Germany lives between worlds: good and evil, and man and wolf….

With evocative prose and vivid illustrations, these unforgettable stories—"The Screaming Woman" by Ray Bradbury; "The Man in the Woods" by Shirley Jackson; "The Raft" by Stephen King; and "The Man from London" by Robert McCammon—embody the seasons in which they are set, bringing you to the very edge of reality, mixing the best elements of the mythology of our youth with the perilous horrors of adulthood.