Second Prints For Wynd, Death Metal, Horizon Zero Dawn, Ice Cream Man

We have a few new returns to the printing mill for DC Comics, Boom Studios, Titan Comics and Image Comics…

WYND #2 SECOND PRINTING, available on August 26, 2020 and featuring brand new cover art by series artist Dialynas.

BOOM STUDIOS

(W) James TynionIV (A/CA) Michael Dialynas

The Bandaged Man has returned to Pipetown to find any remaining magic and will eliminate it – or them – with extreme prejudice. But can Wynd, with the help of Oakley, find a way to cure himself of his magical heritage – or has he put himself in even more danger than he ever imagined? In Shops: Jul 22, 2020 SRP: $4.99

Dark Nights: Death Metal #2 Second Printing will feature a recolored version of the original cover by Capullo and Glapion, minus the cover enhancements of the first printing.

DARK NIGHTS DEATH METAL #2 (OF 6) 2ND PTG

DC COMICS

JUN209115

(W) Scott Snyder (A) Jonathan Glapion (A/CA) Greg Capullo

Get ready to scream! Wonder Woman roars across the horrifying Dark Multiverse landscape in the world's most demented monster truck, with Swamp Thing riding shotgun! The two arrive at the ghoulish cemetery base of Batman and his army of zombies, but can the former friends stand each other long enough to form a plan and take back the planet? Plus, what's Lobo doing in space? Don't miss the second chapter of the wildest ride in the DC Universe, from the epic team of writer Scott Snyder and artist Greg Capullo! In Shops: Aug 26, 2020 SRP: $4.99

HORIZON ZERO DAWN #1 2ND PRINT ARTGERM

TITAN COMICS

JUN209037

(W) Anne Toole (A) Ann Maulina (CA) Artgerm

A brand-new comic series based on the award-winning game by Guerrilla. Aloy and Talanah return in a new story set after the events of the game! Nature has reclaimed the planet. Awe-inspiring machines dominate the land, as humanity fights for survival on this new earth. Co-created by one of the writers of Horizon Zero Dawn game Anne Toole. In Shops: Sep 02, 2020 SRP: $3.99

ICE CREAM MAN #20 2ND PTG (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

JUN209227

(W) W. Maxwell Prince (A/CA) Martin Morazzo, Chris O'Halloran

"FOR KIDS" One fish, two fish, red fish, blue fish. Three fish, four fish, have some more fish. Five fish, six fish-are you sickish? Seven fish, eight fish…it's getting late fish. Nine fish, ten fish, everyone you love will die and life is pointless so why even get out of bed you little worm you sick little insect with your sad flailing arms and creepy-crawly legs my god I've never seen such a pathetic specimen how sad how truly tragic…red fish, blue fish. In Shops: Sep 02, 2020 SRP: $3.99