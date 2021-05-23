Second Sight Launches Menagerie and Chess-Masters in August Solicits
Second Sight Publishing has a couple of launches in its August 2021 solicits and solicitations. The first is the space opera epic Menagerie, by Ramon Govea and David Monge Bautista. The second is Chessmasters – nothing to do with their other comic C.H.E.S.S. which is a bit weird. It's by Bradley Golden, Gary McClendon and Marcelo Salaza, a sci-fi survivalist series. Take a look at both, and everything else that's coming.
MENAGERIE #1 (OF 5) CVR A BAUTISTA
SECOND SIGHT PUBLISHING
JUN211774
JUN211775 – MENAGERIE #1 (OF 5) CVR B WIJAYA – 3.99
(W) Ramon Govea (A / CA) David Monge Bautista
When a research outpost on the edge of the galaxy is captured, a team of lethal Space Operators heeds the call to rescue the who's who of civilian scientists and researchers. But personal secrets and unexpected agendas bubble to the surface and a mutiny sends the rescue mission light-years off course to a new and unusual planet with unusual rules.
In Shops: Aug 18, 2021
SRP: 3.99
CHESSMASTERS #1 (OF 6) CVR A SALAZA
SECOND SIGHT PUBLISHING
JUN211770
JUN211771 – CHESSMASTERS #1 (OF 6) CVR B JARRELL – 3.99
(W) Bradley Golden, Gary McClendon (A / CA) Marcelo Salaza
In the 25th century, society has finally emerged as a civilized population. No more wars, illness, hunger, or racial hatred. However, the evil Pawn-Master has seen this as an opportunity to control the weak and has been using his eight royal pawns to wreak havoc throughout the city. Conversely, the government has put together an extraordinary team of individuals known as The Chess-Masters to battle against this corruption and oppressiveness.
In Shops: Aug 18, 2021
SRP: 3.99
BLOWTORCH #3 (OF 5) CVR A GRANDE
SECOND SIGHT PUBLISHING
JUN211766
JUN211767 – BLOWTORCH #3 (OF 5) CVR B GRANDE – 3.99
(W) Alfred Paige, Alex De Gruchy (A / CA) J. C. Grande
Blowtorch finally catches up with the middleman. But now will he live long enough to bring him in for questioning?
In Shops: Aug 18, 2021
SRP: 3.99
CHESS #3 (OF 5) CVR A REYES
SECOND SIGHT PUBLISHING
JUN211768
JUN211769 – CHESS #3 (OF 5) CVR B REYES – 3.99
(W) Alfred Paige, Alex De Gruchy (A / CA) William Allan Reyes
After Footpath gets captured the team make arrangements to get her back, only to end up falling into an ambush by Yumi and her hit squad.
In Shops: Aug 18, 2021
SRP: 3.99
DUPLICANT #3 (OF 5) CVR A DEL DUCA
SECOND SIGHT PUBLISHING
JUN211772
JUN211773 – DUPLICANT #3 (OF 5) CVR B WOLFF – 3.99
(W) Karla Nappi (A) Marianna Strychowska (CA) Leila Del Duca
All evidence points to Robert Thunnel, head of the dangerous spiritual cult, The Asclepius Project, and Matt's former mentor, as the responsible party for Matt's kidnapping. Fearing for Matt's life, Sean races to rescue him while the hunt for the mole at Regenerist Tech uncovers some hidden truths about a trusted employee.
In Shops: Aug 18, 2021
SRP: 3.99