Secret Identity Problems in Static Season One #2 [Preview]

Static Season One #2 is in stores on Tuesday from DC Comics, and the titular Static has some explaining to do to his parents after Hotstreak nearly burns down their house. On the bright side, Static makes the responsible choice in this preview, causing to fight the fire rather than take revenge. But that's not going to prevent him from being in big trouble! Check out the preview below.
STATIC SEASON ONE #2 (OF 6)
DC Comics
(W) Vita Ayala (A) ChrisCross, Nikolas Draper-Ivey (CA) Khary Randolph
Virgil Hawkins learns that a secret identity is a tricky thing when his high school bully gets upgraded to his super-powered archnemesis! But if he thinks the fires of Hotstreak burn hot, then he definitely isn't ready for the white-hot anger of his parents, when they learn what he's brought to their front door…
In Shops: 7/27/2021
SRP: $3.99
