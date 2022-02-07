Secret Wars #1 CGC 9.8 Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions Today

Secret Wars used to only be about one book for the longest time, and that was #8 and the debut of the black suit for Spider-Man. That has changed over the last few years, as there is now a huge demand for the series overall. And it is not like they aren't out there; there are plenty of copies to go around. But a CGC 9.8 copy, like the one taking bids at Heritage Auctions today, those are hitting big gains at the moment. This copy, for instance, is already at $330, which is mind-boggling to me. I sold a 9.8 at the store I run two years ago for $100. Craziness. Check it out below.

What A Gorgeous Copy Of Secret Wars

"Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars #1 (Marvel, 1984) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. Mike Zeck cover and art. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $55. CGC census 1/22: 990 in 9.8, 1 higher. "The War Begins!" Part 1 of 12. Story by Jim Shooter. Art by Mike Zeck and John Beatty. This is it, the granddaddy of all epic events. Before Identity Crisis, Infinite Crisis, House of M, Civil War, and Infinity Gauntlet, there was Secret Wars. A nigh-omnipotent being from beyond has, for lack of a better word, kidnapped the greatest heroes and deadliest villains in the Marvel Universe and whisked them to the far side of the universe to battle for the ultimate prize. One thing is for certain, the lives of these heroes and villains will never be the same again. – This is the first printing. Any 2nd printing will have the words "Second Printing" at the bottom of the first page. Cover price $0.75."

I have always thought the cover to Secret Wars #1 is one of Marvel's best. This is as good a copy of this book as you will ever find, so go here to get more info and to place a bid on it. While you are there, check out all of the other books taking bids today as well.