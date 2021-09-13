Secret Wars #8 CGC 9.8 Copy Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions Today

Secret Wars #8 is one of those key books that it feels like everyone already has, yet it still blazes a trail on the secondary market. Every year, you will read an article once a month asking, "Who doesn't have this book already, and why is it still selling for so much?". Well, as someone who has run a shop for ten years now can tell you: copies of this are actually getting a bit tougher to get our hands-on. Value-wise, it continues to hover where it has been for years. But nice copies, like this CGC 9.8 taking bids today at Heritage Auctions, continue to rise. This one is sitting at $650 right now, and there is a good chance it hits well over $1000. Check it out below.

All Of Secret Wars Is Heating Up

"Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars #8 (Marvel, 1984) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. Origin of Spider-Man's black costume (the alien symbiote that eventually becomes Venom). Mike Zeck cover and art. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $115. CGC census 9/21: 4101 in 9.8, 26 higher." Being the debut of the black suit and technically Venom, this one selling crazy high makes sense. Actually, all of Secret Wars has been heating up as of late, so this one probably has another level to get to.

Before that happens, though, if you don't have a copy, it is hard to beat a CGC 9.8 like this.