Separated At Birth: Alan Moore Miracleman /Toby Whithouse Being Human

Separated At Birth: Miracleman Vs BBC's Being Human. At some point, for reasons unknown, this article from 2011 was deleted. It has returned below in its original glory.

Here lie spoilers. Massive spoilers. Spoilers not only for the ending of the penultimate episode of Being Human Series 3, but also, I suppose for Marvelman/Miracleman if you've never read it. So going forward in this Swipe File, I'm going to presume you have encountered both. If not, please leave until you have. Because this spoils two major scenes from both, in very very spoilery ways. Is the room clear? Good.

In Miracleman #14 we see the creature known as Kid Miracleman, returned to his childlike self unaware of his past, only for the beast to escape. And, after killing the boys who tormented and tried to rape him, to then do this to his nurse.

And in the final scene of the latest episode of Being Human, we see Herrick confront Nina, after he's awoken from a state of amnesia, and having killed a house full of police.

He says, after threatening her life;

"You were kind to me. Everyone in the house wanted me dead except you. It's a knotty one. You are right my quarrel is not with you."

He leaves. Then returns.

"But then people would say I was going soft."

And he then stabs Nina in the gut. Being Human creator and writer is Toby Whithouse. Who has been interviewed on his influences before. And he often mentions Alan Moore.

"Anything written by Alan Moore… You know, if Alan Moore had written a shopping list, I'd read it."

"Comic books were the sort of science fiction I grew up with, particularly British stuff like Alan Moore."

What are the odds one of them was Miracleman?

