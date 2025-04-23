Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Swipe File, X-Men | Tagged: cassandra nova, Piper Cobb

Separated At Birth, Cassandra Nova & Piper Cobb? X-Men #15 XSpoilers

Separated At Birth, Cassandra Nova and Piper Cobb? X-Men #15 by Jed MacKay and CF Villa and full of XSpoilers

Never has a Separated At Birth article ever been so literal. At the end of last month's X-Men #14, we discovered the true nature of Piper Cobb, daughter of an anti-mutant activist, claiming to be a mutant, even though the X-Men could not detect that she was one.

And that this was all down to an absorbed twin in the womb also being a mutant, and becoming part of Piper Cobb all this time.

Which rather reminded me of a certain character introduced by Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely over twenty years ago, a certain Cassandra Nova.

Professor Charles Xavier's twin sister in the womb, killed by Charles and born stillborn…

… though somehow able to revive herself, survive and grow herself a new body.

And so in X-Men #15 by Jed MacKay and CF Villa published today, we get Piper Cobb's story, by way of her mother.

…or at least that of her twin. Her unnamed twin.

With powers of sárkakinesis, able to mould and control organic life flesh and blood, however they may find a way.

And someone making an approach to her, through the mind, rather than the flesh, Safer that way.

As this new mutant within Piper Cobb doesn't even know what she should look like, never having a body of her own.

And the return of someone who might have an idea or two about how all that might go down.

Hello Cassandra, It's amazing what appearing in a billion-dollar movie can do to your comic book profile. One of the board of 3K alongside Wyre, her plans for Piper Cobb and her twin, will be mighty, and probably rather horrible. X-Men #15 by Jed MacKay and CF Villa is published by Marvel Comics today.

X-MEN #15

(W) Jed MacKay (A) C.F. Villa (A/CA) Ryan Stegman

What began as a simple search and rescue has escalated, with not just the X-Men but the entire town of Merle at danger! And as 3K steps out from the shadows for the first time in order to further their twisted program, will the Means, their anointed headsman, slake his bloodthirst on the X-Men? RATED T+In Shops: Apr 23, 2025 SRP: $4.99

