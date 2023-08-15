Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: catherine tate, Knight Terrors, Punchline

Separated At Birth: Punchline And Catherine Tate

Today's Knight Terrors: Punchline #2 sees Punchline come face to face with Insomnia and summon her inner Catherine Tate somewhat.

Today's Knight Terrors: Punchline #2, published by DC Comics, sees Punchline come face to face with the dreamscape version of Insomnia and his removed eyelids. But, in this confrontation, Punchline seems to be summoning her inner Catherine Tate somewhat. Just ahead of the new Doctor Who specials and her role alongside David Threlfell in The Enfield Haunting.

Because she's not bothered. She's not bothered. Look at her face, is it bothered? Nightmare stone? Eyelids? Purple skies? Batman asleep for eight weeks? She… ain't…. bothered! Let's find some of that inspiration behind Alexis Kaye in Lauren Cooper… initially with her mates, then with her teachers and then with Prime Ministers and Doctor Who.

That is of course, until Insomnia managed to do something that no friends, teacher or Prime Minister managed to do to Lauen Cooper… he shuts Punchline up.

Punchline was created by James Tynion IV and Jorge Jiménez for Batman #89 during the Joker War story arc. A college student who develops an unhealthy obsession with the Joker after encountering him during a grisly-fated high school trip, she commits a series of murders herself. Facing the death penalty, she manages to manipulate the jury and the public into finding her not guilty, styling herself as The Joker's new sidekick and girlfriend; she is now leading Gotham's Royal Flush Gang. She has no powers but is an expert knife-throwing and concocter of Joker venom and other poisonous substances, as well as an unparalleled use of social media to gain fans and influence. But is she bovvered? Seems not.

KNIGHT TERRORS PUNCHLINE #2 (OF 2) CVR A GLEB MELNIKOV

(W) Danny Lore (A) Lucas Meyer (CA) Gleb Melnikov

PUNCHLINE VS. NIGHTMARE BATGIRL! It's Punchline versus a nightmare Batgirl for the control of the hearts and minds of Gotham! Can Punchline overcome her deepest fears and anxieties to defeat this bat-cowled beast?! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 08/15/2023

