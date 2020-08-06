Seven Secrets #1 Sells Out A Week Before Going On-Sale

It was only a few weeks ago that Tom Taylor and Daniele Di Nicuolo's Seven Secrets #1 had become the best-selling creator-owned launch in the company's history (well, perhaps until Al Ewing and Simone Di Meo's We Only Find Them When They're Dead #1 FOCs on Monday).

Now, I'm hearing that despite a healthy overprint it seems Seven Secrets #1 has sold out at Diamond one week ahead of its August 12th on-sale date. This continues a nearly 18-month trend for Boom Studios of major launches selling-out before on-sale despite increasing overprints, from Once & Future #1 (now on its eighth printing) to Something is Killing The Children #1 (now on its sixth printing) to Folklords #1 (now on its fourth printing), Alienated #1 and more.

While Boom has been grabbing all the headlines, Image Comics – the reigning king of creator-owned comics – has to be looking to steal back some of the thunder, which has led co-founder Erik Larsen to rage against the company founded by Ross Richie (himself an ex-Image creator). It looks like Donny Cates and Geoff Shaw's upcoming Crossover might be the best chance for Image to put the upstart Boom in its place. After all, aside from Killadelphia and The Magic Order, no other creator-owned comic launch has come close to that of Image's Undiscovered Country #1 at 83,000 copies .. but might the power of Keanu Reeves and his Boom Studios series BRZRKR be the one to do it? That would certainly be interesting for Cates, who has implied he was in the running at one point to co-write the series with Keanu…

Haha. Yeah! That's the one. So happy to see it come to life. I'll be first in line! https://t.co/xV7kDYzBoF — DONNY CATES (@Doncates) July 17, 2020

Seven Secrets #1 is on-sale Wednesday, August 12th at comic shops, but anyone wanna take bets if we have a third printing announced by then?

SEVEN SECRETS #1 MAIN

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN200760

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) Daniele Di Nicuolo

For fans of Once & Future and Undiscovered Country comes an all-new original series from #1 New York Times best-selling author Tom Taylor (DCeased) and artist Daniele di Nicuolo (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers) about seven powerful secrets-words, wonders, weapons, and worse-with the power to change the world.. For centuries, the Order has trusted in Keepers and Holders to guard the Secrets in seven briefcases against all harm, but when their stronghold is attacked and the secrets put in peril, the entire Order must face their greatest fear-an enemy who knows too much and is willing to kill to get what he wants. Now, the Order's newest member, Caspar, must discover the truth of the Secrets before the enemy does, or risk losing everything.In Shops: Aug 12, 2020

SRP: $3.99