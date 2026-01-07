Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged:

Shadows Of Which Tomorrow? X-Men #23 And Wolverine #14 (XSpoilers)

Shadows Of Which Tomorrow? X-Men #23, Wolverine #14 and Nova: Centurion in the wake of Age Of Revelation and the Age Of Krakoa

Article Summary Cyclops and Beast time-jump to undo Doug Ramsey’s world takeover in X-Men #23’s Shadows Of Tomorrow.

The Beast resurfaces as a Krakoan mutant terrorist, reshaping Earth into a new Krakoa in secret.

Wolverine #14 appears disconnected from Shadows Of Tomorrow, but foreshadows changes for Logan.

Revelations in Nova: Centurion and implications of mutant currency shape the X-Men’s uncertain future.

Today sees the publication of X-Men #23 by Jed MacKay and Tony Daniel and Wolverine #14 by Saladin Ahmed and Martin Coccolo. The first Xbooks under the Shadows Of Tomorrow banner, looking at the fallout of Age Of Revelation, as the future Doug Ramsey as Revelation, heir of Apocalypse, absorbs the entire Earth as one being. And Cyclops and The Beast hump back in time, possessing the bodies of their past selves, to change the past.

And it seems that Cyclops' job was to tackle every other X-Men standing around himself, before killing Doug Ramsey with the Soulsword, before Doug Ramsey could use his new powers to command him not to. And The Beast's job? It seems to do absolutely nothing, just to stand around and not get in Cyclops' way.

Unfortunately, he didn't make the jump. Or rather, he did, into the body of the Krakoan Beast, who wasn't killed/deleted as we thought, but is The Chairman of mutant terrorists and gene engineers 3K. Leaving the current Beast as he was.

And his plans given new information.

The Krakoan Beast's plan as the Chairman of 3K to turn the Earth not into Doug Ramsey but a new Krakoa. Actually, is it okay to say "Krakoan Beast"?

It seems that some folk seem to see it as a slur. Maybe it's the hard "K".

While other K-word notes this week can be found over in Nova: Centurion #3 by Jed MacKay, Alvaro Lopez, set in the wake of the fall of the Kree-Skrull Alliance and Intergalactic peace, as well as the mutant currency that held it all together and kept Arakko at peace.

Mysterium, created from Kirbons and Phoenix Force in the White Hot Room, and funding the mutant expansion, and Pax Arakko, that once was. Do you miss those days? Me too. But these are X-Men comics, where mutants are always trying to change the past or have their past changed.

And these are the Shadows Of Tomorrow. So, how is Wolverine facing up to the shadows?

Um, he seems completely unaffected in any way whatsoever. As is the book. Almost as if the Shadows Of Tomorrow banner is completely superfluous to the comic. But there is one plot point in the Age Of Revelation that we previously highlighted.

In X-Men: From The Ashes, Magneto was stuck in a wheelchair, having lost his powers.

But in the Age Of Revelation, that never happened.

Has the Age of Revelation been a completely different parallel timeline all along, rather than a possible future for the Rising From The Ashes X-Men?

Is Marvel 616 the wrong timeline for this future Cyclops? Are the Shadows Of Tomorrow from a different Tomorrow entirely? And maybe, just maybe, Wolverine has some shadows from his past coming…

After all, Wolverine is all set to marry Heather of Alpha Flight… in one timeline at least.

X-Men #23 by Jed MacKay, Tony Daniel

AGE OF REVELATION EPILOGUE! One X-Man of the present has been stranded in the Age of Revelation, fighting against impossible odds in the world of tomorrow. But while they've been there, what has their future counterpart been doing in their body in the present?

AGE OF REVELATION EPILOGUE! One X-Man of the present has been stranded in the Age of Revelation, fighting against impossible odds in the world of tomorrow. But while they've been there, what has their future counterpart been doing in their body in the present? Wolverine #14 by Saladin Ahmed, Martin Coccolo

WOLVERINE ENCOUNTERS SILVER SABLE! The flagship series returns as Wolverine crosses paths with Silver Sable in a mission to save a cadre of Morlocks. But are they on the same side? And who's got Logan in their sights? The all-new era starts now!

WOLVERINE ENCOUNTERS SILVER SABLE! The flagship series returns as Wolverine crosses paths with Silver Sable in a mission to save a cadre of Morlocks. But are they on the same side? And who's got Logan in their sights? The all-new era starts now! Nova: Centurion #3 by Jed MacKay, Alvaro Lopez

NOVA ON THE VERGE! An old grudge from the Annihilation War comes due as NOVA and RAVENOUS throw down with credits – to say nothing of life and death! – in the balance! Will Rich Rider survive to see a positive number in his bank account?! All is not as it seems, though, and crew member CAMMI will make a discovery that changes everything!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!