Shang-Chi: Master of the Ten Rings #1 Preview: Zheng Zu… MUST LIVE?!

Shang-Chi: Master of the Ten Rings #1

by Gene Luen Yang & Michael Yg, cover by Jim Cheung

FATHER AND SON, SIDE BY SIDE?! Shang-Chi is lost in time and the only one who can help him is…his father?! What will Shang-Chi do when he meets the younger version of his evil parent? Will he be able to change the course of history? Or will Shang-Chi be shocked to discover he didn't know his father as well as he thought? Find out as Gene Luen Yang's Shang-Chi saga comes to its shocking conclusion!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.63"W x 10.18"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 180 per carton

On sale Jan 04, 2023 | 40 Pages | 75960620484700111

| Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960620484700121 – SHANG-CHI: MASTER OF THE TEN RINGS 1 RUAN VARIANT – $4.99 US

