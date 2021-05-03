She's Josie TP Explores Pre-Pussycats Era [Preview]

Archie Comic will release the trade paperback collection She's Josie this Wednesday, May 5th. The book collects the stories from the earliest issues of the She's Josie comic, before it was renamed Josie and the Pussycats in 1969. Check out a preview of the comic below.
SHES JOSIE TP
ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS
FEB211056
(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Dan DeCarlo
Before she was a part of Josie & the Pussycats, she was just Josie! See how this world-famous rock star started out-as an average high school teen! With her BFFs, the ditzy Melody and the quick & witty Pepper, Josie gets caught up in all sorts of misadventures. Check out this collection and meet her boyfriend Albert, the rotten Cabot twins Alex & Alexandra and many more in this chronological collection of the classic 1960s series!
In Shops: 2021-05-05
SRP: $10.99
Cover image for FEB211056 SHES JOSIE TP, by (W) Various (A) Various (CA) Dan DeCarlo, in stores Wednesday, May 5, 2021 from ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS
