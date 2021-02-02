Shoot Batman, And Anyone, On Sight In Future State: Next Batman #3

It's Future State: Next Batman #3 from DC Comics time… So how much is the Gotham of Future State a proto-version of Mega-City One? With Cybers, drones and militarised forced on the streets, with the masked Peace Keepers taking down anyone (else) with a mask, it shows the influence of another Pat Mills creation as well as Judge Dredd, that of Marshall Law. But what they also have is a policy of "shoot on sight", the kind of policy generally reserved for wartime, and condemned by international bodies when used by governments. Even Judge Dredd barks out a warning, before judging and executing. Rather than the following;

And even this is deemed too lenient by the Peace Keeper in charge.

Even the police detectives have to follow that edict, well away from the Magistrate.

And it is this policy, applied to Batman and to anyone else wearing a mask on the streets of Gotham, that the Fox family are helping implement. Lucius Fox building the technology.

Tanya Fox, defending the policy for Mayor Nakano.

While Luke Fox is Batwing and Jace Fox is The Next Batman. And their other daughter, Tamara, is in a coma. Talk about a dysfunctional family.

The Peacekeepers remain heavily involved with the politics of it all.

Leaving it up to Duke Thomas, The Signal to try and do some inspirational speaking to pull people round, rather than the backroom shady politics that everyone else seems to be dealing with.

Like letting Penguin goons go to send messages…

You used to be able to use the Batphone. Now the Next Batman has to have Batphones everywhere.

And while The Signal inspires…

…there are other signals that might work just as well.

FUTURE STATE THE NEXT BATMAN #3 (OF 4) (W) John Ridley, Brandon Thomas, Paul Jenkins (A) Laura Braga/Nick Derington, Sumit Kumar/Raul Fernandez, Jack Herbert (Col) Arif Prianto, Jordie Bellaire, Gabe Eltaeb (CA) Ladronn

The adventures of the next Batman continue! Batman has captured a pair of murderous fugitives, but he faces a tough decision: leave them for the Magistrate troops, which means certain death, or risk his life and fight his way through Gotham City to deliver them to the GCPD for trial. He's Batman…so there's only one choice! And in "Outsiders," Katana has reunited with Black Lightning, but her old friend and ally has changed…big-time! Now composed of literal black lightning, Jefferson Pierce arrives with a dire warning about Duke Thomas and his mission to liberate Gotham from the oppression of the Magistrate. They'll have to work together—and we really mean together—to have any hope of defeating the forces working against them! Plus, in "Arkham Knights," Astrid Arkham and her band of maniacal misfits have picked a fight with the Magistrate…and they're not going to back down! On the eve of their mission into the heart of Gotham's fascist occupiers, Croc, Zsasz, Phosphorus, Clayface, Harvey, and the rest steel themselves to try and shine a beacon of hope into the darkness—but not everyone will make it out alive! Retail: $7.99