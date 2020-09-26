Shuri First Black Panther Appearance Original Artwork On Sale Tomorrow

The original artwork for Shuri's very first appearance in the Black Panther comic books goes on sale tomorrow, on Fat Jack's Facebook page. Bleeding Cool readers may be familiar with Fat Jack's Comic Crypt of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, regular contributors to the Bleeding Cool Bestseller List. Fat Jack's is celebrating nearly 45 years of continuous business, as one of the world's oldest comic book specialty stores and Philadelphia's first fully dedicated to the hobby. Owner/manager Mike Ferrero grew up reading and collecting comic books, even buying doubles to keep pristine copies and for trading purposes. On June 26, 1976 his first retail location opened at 20 th and Walnut Streets. Through the years, Fat Jack's has expanded, relocated, and even acted as a sub-distributor to other retailers, with a height of five locations in the area. Today their two storefronts are in Rittenhouse Square and Oaklyn, New Jersey

They get in touch to tell me that they are trying something new in this pandemic time and launching their first livestream show on their Facebook page tomorrow, Sunday September 27th from 7 to 9pm EDT – or from 3 to 4am Monday morning for me.

They tell me that "many of our customers are still unable to shop at the store which has made things tight financially, and we want to try this new way to reach the fans. We're looking to sell as much as we can from the comics and collections that have not been picked up, and I'm very fortunate that I have friends helping and consigning comics and comic related items to help me launch the show as well."

I won't be staying up, but here's some reasons you might.

Offerings will include collectible historic "back issues" of comic book titles, new and backstock paperback and hardcover collections, one-of-a-kind original art, signed limited editions, sketches, statues, and more. Rare items consigned by collectors will be showcased in the show as well.

Of particular note in the initial livestream sale is the complete original art for Black Panther (2005) #2 with art by artist John Romita Jr, inker Klaus Janson and written by Reggie Hudlin. This key historical story features the very first appearance of Shuri, the Black Panther's younger sister who became a worldwide fan-favorite in the 2018 blockbuster film, one of the most popular heroines in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as played brilliantly by Letitia Wright. With speculation that her character may take on a larger role or even the title of Black Panther down the road, her earliest stories have been heating up in value. The two page spread of The Black Panther fighting Captain America was also used to promote the BET Animated Series for the 2009 series – used on posters, print ads, billboards, etc and they did a small giveaway version at NYCC.

The entire complete story for the preceding first issue of Black Panther will also be available, with the pair sold as a single lot. This opportunity will not present itself again as the consignor has stated that he is only offering it on this show, and then not again for the foreseeable future should it not sell.

Also on offer is the actual copy of Action Comics #8 used as evidence in the drawn-out 1940s legal battle between DC Comics and Fawcett Publications over allegations that Captain Marvel (Shazam) was an infringement on Superman. The comic is stamped by the court and is CGC Graded. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a genuine piece of comic book history.

JHV has also consigned a CGC Graded Tales to Astonish #13 featuring the very first appearance of Groot and issues of the original Amazing Spider-Man series from #23 to #100! Additional Golden Age & Silver Age comics will be up for sale.

There will also be a nice run of X-Men including issues from the classic Byrne and Claremont years…

And for the more modern fans and collectors of limited editions, Fat Jack's will be showcasing items by Mark Brooks, Dan Jurgens, Frank Miller, Alex Ross original art, Gail Simone, Mark Waid, Joe Quesada, Adam Kubert, Benjamin Percy, Brian Michael Bendis and limited edition covers by Peach Momoko, CGC Graded Books of key issues and so much more.

Be Shuri to pop by…