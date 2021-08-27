Shuri Vs Venom In New Marvel Comics Novel Series

Shuri: Symbiosis is the third middle-grade novel in the Shuri series by author Nic Stone, to be published on the 4th of January 2022, following Shuri: A Black Panther Novel and Shuri: The Vanished, published by Scholastic, licensed from Marvel Comics. And according to the cover, featuring Venom.

New York Times bestselling author Nic Stone takes Shuri to uncharted parts of Wakanda in this original adventure. The royal palace of Wakanda is one of, if not the most, secure facilities on this planet–or any other. So the anxiety Shuri feels when she's jolted out of sleep by the queen mother with the news that someone attempted to break into the palace–and succeeded–is significant. And as quickly as they broke in, they vanished. The search for this interloper, a mysterious "symbiote" with superhuman speed and strength, will lead Shuri to the Jabari Lands, a remote, unforgiving part of the country she has never seen. And what she discovers will be more shocking than she could have imagined…

Shuri: A Black Panther Novel

An original, upper-middle-grade series starring the break-out character from the Black Panther comics and films: T'Challa's younger sister, Shuri! Crafted by New York Times bestselling author Nic Stone. Shuri is a skilled martial artist, a genius, and a master of science and technology. But, she's also a teenager. And a princess. This story follows Shuri as she sets out on a quest to save her homeland of Wakanda.For centuries, the Chieftain of Wakanda (the Black Panther) has gained his powers through the juices of the Heart-Shaped Herb. Much like Vibranium, the Heart-Shaped Herb is essential to the survival and prosperity of Wakanda. But something is wrong. The plants are dying. No matter what the people of Wakanda do, they can't save them. And their supply is running short. It's up to Shuri to travel from Wakanda in order to discover what is killing the Herb, and how she can save it, in the first volume of this all-new, original adventure.

Shuri: The Vanished

Shuri, the Princess of Wakanda (and sister to the Black Panther), sets out to save a group of kidnapped girls in this all-new, original middle-grade novel by New York Times bestselling author Nic Stone! With the heart-shaped herb thriving, a group of Wakanda's finest engineers working on expanding her dome technology, and the borders more fortified than ever, Princess Shuri can finally focus on what matters most: her training. Soon, a bigger problem rears its head. The princess hears whispers of exceptionally talented young girls across the world going missing. A young environmental scientist in Kenya, a French physics prodigy — the list of the missing keeps growing and growing. And when this mystery hits home in a way the princess would've never expected, there's no more time for hesitation: There are lost girls out there somewhere, and Shuri is determined not to let them be forgotten.