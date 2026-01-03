Posted in: Comics | Tagged: CGD, Comics Giveaway Day, fcbd, free comic book day, Ignition Press, Michael Dowling, si spurrier

Si Spurrier & Michael Dowling's Minotaur From Ignition Press For 2026

Si Spurrier and Michael Dowling's new comic book, Minotaur from Ignition Press for July 2026, launching on Free Comic Book Day

Article Summary Si Spurrier and Michael Dowling launch Minotaur from Ignition Press, debuting July 2026.

Minotaur is pitched as an X-Files for the transhuman technology era, featuring supernatural threats.

The story follows a photojournalist, ex-military muscle, and a reformed tech bro on a secret mission.

Si Spurrier and Mike Dowling bring extensive Marvel, DC, and 2000 AD experience to this new series.

Last year, Si Spurrier posted to X (865 views, 3 likes) "Amidst yesterday's announcement of @penguinrandom

's COMICS GIVEAWAY DAY in May 2026, there sits this intriguing piece of art, by the singular Mike Dowling, intriguingly marked "Minotaur, The Cold Open." One to watch, I'd say…" and also on Bluesky (11 likes, 3 reposts). Well, maybe Bleeding Cool can reveal a little more. Minotaur is a new comic book series by Si Spurrier and Michael Dowling launching from Ignition Press in July 2026. that will be "introducing an X-Files for the age of transhuman technology!" and will debut on Free Comic Book Day Comics Giveaway Day in May. Here's the solicitation:

"Four years ago, a U.S. government supercomputer triggered the Singularity—a sudden and historic explosion of technological advancement beyond imagination and control. Artificial intelligence became superintelligence.

At least, it almost did. Within picoseconds, fail-safes kicked in. The plug was pulled on a limitless new existence by a ruling class desperate to tighten the reins on human progress.

But in that brief moment, angry seeds of a kneecapped new age were transmitted through cables, waves, and thousands of networks. Now, terrifying beings and inexplicable events dot the globe, ushering in a new revolution.

Minotaur is the story of the future fighting back, the cynical photojournalist it's targeted as its new prophet, the no-nonsense ex-military muscle who watches her six, and the reformed tech bro privately bankrolling their secret international mission to expose it all."

Si Spurrier, a former Bleeding Cool columnist, is a British comic book writer and novelist who gained prominence writing for 2000 AD, where he created series such as Lobster Random, Bec & Kawl, and The Simping Detective, and worked on Judge Dredd. He has since worked extensively for Marvel on X-Men Legacy, Way of X, Legion of X, Uncanny Spider-Man, and Star Wars: Doctor Aphra, among others. Additionally, he has contributed to John Constantine: Hellblazer, The Dreaming, and The Flash for DC Comics. His creator-owned work includes Six-Gun Gorilla, The Spire, Coda, Step By Bloody Step, and more, from Boom Studios and Image Comics.

Mike Dowling is a British comic book artist who also started his career with 2000 AD, contributing to Judge Dredd, Judge Anderson, Devlin Waugh, and Ichabod Azrael. He's also the artist and co-creator, with Rob Williams, of the Vertigo series Unfollow, and other notable works include co-creating Death Sentence with Montynero and SFSX, which was intended for Vertigo but eventually published by Image Comics, written by Tina Horn. He has also worked on Black Cat, Star Wars: Tie Fighter, and Daredevil: Woman Without Fear from Marvel, and previously collaborated with Si Spurrier on a short story, "The Grudge," in DC/Vertigo's Time Warp anthology, written by Si Spurrier.

