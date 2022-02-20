Silk #2 Preview: Everyone's a Music Critic

Villains have attacked Luna Snow during a concert in this preview of Silk #2, in stores from Marvel on Wednesday. Can she and Silk fight them off? And more importantly, will the concertgoers get a refund? Or will they get Omicron, since nobody at that concert is wearing a mask but Silk? Check out the preview below.

Silk #2

by Emily Kim & Takeshi Miyazawa, cover by Inhyuk Lee

K-POP KATASTROPHE! The new villain in town targets Silk's friend and fellow super hero, the pop star Luna Snow! The same villain is siphoning the youth of social media influencers, and Silk is racing to find out why. Can Silk save her friend, solve the mystery and salvage a date gone awry? She can only pick two!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.65"W x 10.15"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Feb 23, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620213300211

| Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960620213300221 – SILK 2 MOK VARIANT – $3.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. Garbage in, garbage out. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays becauase nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.