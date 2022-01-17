Silver Surfer: Rebirth #1 Preview: Those Were The Days

The Silver Surfer returns for a retro tale with a modern price tag in Silver Surfer: Rebirth #1, in stores Wednesday from Marvel Comics. Check out the preview below.

Silver Surfer: Rebirth #1

by Ron Marz & Ron Lim, cover by Ron Lim

THEY'RE BACK! No, we don't mean the guys on the cover… We're talking about legendary creators Ron Marz and Ron Lim returning to tell a story set during their fan-favorite run of SILVER SURFER! Someone has stolen the Reality Gem, an object that allows the user to fulfill any wish no matter the consequences! But whoever has taken it is doing things like bringing back the dead hero Captain Mar-Vell. It's up to Silver Surfer to team up with the least likely of allies, Thanos, to find the Gem and restore reality to its proper form

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.16"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jan 19, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620172300111

| Rated T+

$3.99

Varants:

75960620172300121 – SILVER SURFER REBIRTH 1 CHEUNG HEADSHOT SKETCH VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620172300131 – SILVER SURFER REBIRTH 1 CAMUNCOLI VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620172300141 – SILVER SURFER REBIRTH 1 JURGENS VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620172300151 – SILVER SURFER REBIRTH 1 MALEEV VARIANT [1:50] – $3.99 US

75960620172300161 – SILVER SURFER REBIRTH 1 CASTELLINI WRAPAROUND VARIANT [1:25] – $3.99 US

75960620172300171 – SILVER SURFER REBIRTH 1 MOMOKO VARIANT – $3.99 US