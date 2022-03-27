Silver Surfer: Rebirth #3 Preview: Galactus is Hungry

Galactus needs more worlds to eat in this preview of Silver Surfer: Rebirth #3, but his herald is being a real stick in the mud about it. The service is terrible, but it's hard to hire a new herald in the current economy. No, you can't Herald from home, people! Check out the preview below.

Silver Surfer: Rebirth #3

by Ron Marz & Ron Lim, cover by Ron Lim

The Silver Surfer has stumbled into a reality with a blast from the past. Master and servant are reunited, and it's not going to be a happy one.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.56"W x 10.15"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Mar 30, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620172300311

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620172300321 – SILVER SURFER REBIRTH 3 TALASKI VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620172300331 – SILVER SURFER REBIRTH 3 SIQUEIRA CARNAGE FOREVER VARIANT – $3.99 US

