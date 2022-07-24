Sina Grace Creates Superman: The Harvests Of Youth DC Graphic Novel

At San Diego Comic-Con, writer/artist/editor/publisher Sina Grace announced his upcoming original young adult graphic novel Superman: The Harvests of Youth, on sale on the 3rd of October, 2023. Yup, that's next year, I had to check. I have lost all sense of time these days.

The book looks at a young Clark Kent, in high school in Smallville, as he grapples with the mortality of his friends and family, teen isolation and the seductive nature of online subcultures built around hate and anger. It features characters familiar to longtime Super-fans, like Lana Lang, as well as introducing new characters. Grace is joined on the book by colourist Cris Peter. Written and drawn by Sina Grace, the book promises to be a moving look at the difficulties of growing up, and all the pressures and fear that surround that, as well as the joy of taking flight.

Interning for Top Cow after school, he graduated in Creative Writing – and so started drawing comics, Among The Ghosts for Amber Benson, and became Editorial Director, and the very first employee, for Robert Kirkham's Skybound Comics editing The Walking Dead. Invincible, Super Dinosaur, Witch Doctor, Thief Of Thieves and Guarding The Globe, he drew the Image Comics title Lil' Depressed Boy written by S. Steven Struble. Leaving Skybound, he wrote and drew Not My Bag and Self-Obsessed at Image, created the video game/comic Burn The Orphanage with Daniel Freedman, and worked with Jenny Lewis, and the memoir comic Nothing Lasts Forever from Image as well as Penny Dora and the Wishing Box.

He wrote the then-recently-outed Iceman comic book series at Marvel, which he later exposed for their lack of support for a new LGBTQ title in the face of certain fanboy opposition. Since, he has been writing Jughead's Time Police for Archie Comics, Jem And The Holograms at IDW, Go Go Power Rangers for Boom and his own original series Ghosted in L.A. also for Boom. There is also a teased-but-never-announced Web of Spider-Bitch for Marvel Comics. And now his first major DC Comcis work, a Superman graphic novel, written and drawn!