Sina Grace Sells New Graphic Novel, The Big Deal, to Random House

Whitney Leopard may have just sold her own graphic novel to Knopf. But she is also still Senior Editor at Random House Graphic. And has bought, in an exclusive submission, a contemporary middle-grade graphic novel trilogy by Sina Grace. The first book, The Big Deal, features young Sasan Rad as he tries to navigate his Persian heritage with his American identity. Sasan is determined to get the newest game console even it if means doing chores all summer, but it turns out his mother has other plans.

Sina Grace is a comic book writer and artist, and former editorial director of Skybound Entertainment. He is best known for writing comics such Iceman, Jughead's Time Police, Go Go Power Rangers, Ghosted as well as drawing Lil' Depressed Boy. and the upcoming Rockstar And Softboy. He tweeted out the news, saying "I sold a three-book deal to @RHKidsGraphic and I get to work with one of my favorite editors and human beings in the known universe @WhitLeopard to write and draw THE BIG DEAL. Here's a tiny peek at the sample art. Little Sasan Rad has some adventures and lessons in his future! I'm legitimately thrilled, and more to the point: @WhitLeopard wanting to work with me another few years after a decade of knowing each other is the biggest victory."

The Big Deal will be published by Random House Graphic in 2024. Grace's attorney Harris Miller sold world rights. Random House Graphic (RHG) is an imprint dedicated to publishing graphic novels for kids and teens of every age and interest, fiction and nonfiction, and launched its first list in Spring 2020, young chapter books to YA, reflecting the rapidly growing popularity of the format among young readers. Gina Gagliano is the Publishing Director of Random House Graphic.