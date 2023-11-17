Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image, Walking Dead | Tagged: february 2024, gi joe, Solicits, spawn, transformers, walking dead
Six Fingers, One Hand & Dutch in Image Comics February 2024 Solicits
Image Comics' February 2024 solicits include the launches of Cabinet, Infernals, Six Fingers, One Hand, Dutch and Energon Universe for FCBD.
Image Comics' February 2024 solicits and solicitations include the launches of Cabinet by Jordan Hart, David Ebeltoft and Chiara Raimondi, Infernals by Ryan Parrott, Noah Gardner and John Pearson, Six Fingers by Dan Watters, Sumit Kumar and Lee Loughridge, One Hand by Ram V, Laurence Campbell, and Lee Loughridge, Dutch by Joe Casey and Simon Gane and Energon Universe for Free Comic Book Day.
FCBD 2024 ENERGON UNIVERSE SPECIAL (BUNDLES OF 25) (Net)
IMAGE COMICS
DEC230006
(W) Robert Kirkman, Daniel Warren Johnson, Joshua Williamson (A) Lorenzo De Felici, Various (A / CA) Ryan Ottley
Discover three all new stories from the Energon Universe, with stunning revelations for the worlds of Transformers, G.I. Joe and Void Rivals from the biggest names in comics. A perfect jumping on point for new readers and a can't miss for long-term fans. Rating: Teen In Shops: Apr 10, 2024
CABINET #1 (OF 5) CVR A
IMAGE COMICS
DEC230412
DEC230413 – CABINET #1 (OF 5) CVR B SAUVAGE
DEC230414 – CABINET #1 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV
DEC230415 – CABINET #1 (OF 5) CVR D 25 COPY INCV
(W) Jordan Hart, David Ebeltoft (A) Chiara Raimondi
Mini-Series Premiere. In this vibrant, tongue-in-cheek adventure series, atypical teen Avani and midwestern jock Trent teleport across a post-Cold War landscape to collect bizarre relics. Why? Well, because they need to summon the arcane powers of a resplendent 17th-century cabinet to fix a teeny-tiny mistake the last time Avani used it… unleashing an ancient evil from its prison and accidentally slaughtering her parents. Courtesy of Eisner-nominated writer Jordan Hart (Ripple Effects) and co-writer David Ebeltoft, and introducing the technicolor wizardry of artist Chiana Raimondi! Each issue features a variant interconnected cover by artist Marguerite Sauvage! In Shops: Feb 14, 2024
INFERNALS #1 CVR A PEARSON
IMAGE COMICS
DEC230416
DEC230417 – INFERNALS #1 CVR B
DEC230418 – INFERNALS #1 CVR C 10 COPY INCV
DEC230419 – INFERNALS #1 CVR D 15 COPY INCV
DEC230420 – INFERNALS #1 CVR E 25 COPY INCV
(W) Ryan Parrott, Noah Gardner (A / CA) John Pearson
Series Premiere. Abraham "Abe" Morgenstern, the son of Satan, has one month to live. Before he dies, he must decide which of his three wayward children-volatile narcissist Nero, conflicted field operative Jackal, or troubled schoolgirl Bee-will inherit his shadowy empire. But will Abe ever be able to truly cede control of the Apocalypse? Or does the Antichrist have something else up his sleeve… Writers Ryan Parrott (Rogue Sun, Power Rangers) and WGA Award nominee Noah Gardner are joined by Eisner Award-winning artist John Pearson (The Department of Truth, Blue In Green) for an epic tale about family, power, legacy, and the end of the world! In Shops: Feb 14, 2024
CREEPSHOW WOLVERTON STATION (ONE-SHOT) CVR A
IMAGE COMICS
DEC230421
(W) Joe Hill, Jason Ciaramella (A / CA) Michael Walsh
Master of Horror Joe Hill (Locke & Key, NOS4A2) joins Creepshow! Gather round, kiddies, for a special presentation! In this feature-length issue, Creepshow alum Joe Hill is joined by Jason Ciaramella (C Is for Cthulhu) and Michael Walsh (The Silver Coin) to tell the terrifying tale of a businessman whose commute is about to get a lot hairier when his train makes an unexpected stop at "Wolverton Station"! This one-shot adapts the acclaimed short story by Joe Hill in an expanded format with new twists and turns… including a special appearance by The Creep!
In Shops: Feb 14, 2024
- CREEPSHOW WOLVERTON STATION (ONE-SHOT) CVR B
- CREEPSHOW WOLVERTON STATION (ONE-SHOT) CVR C 10 COPY INCV
DUTCH #1 (OF 3) CVR A GANE
IMAGE COMICS
DEC230424
DEC230425 – DUTCH #1 (OF 3) CVR B 10 COPY INCV
DEC230426 – DUTCH #1 (OF 3) CVR C 25 COPY INCV
(W) Joe Casey (A / CA) Simon Gane
Mini-Series Premiere. The legendary '90s super-soldier returns for an all-new adventure! An enemy from the past has forced Dutch back into the belly of the beast-but will his former teammates welcome him back? Or will a cybernetic kill team get to him first? It's balls-to-the-wall action from the team of Casey and Gane! Plus: an exclusive variant cover by legendary Dutch creator Chap Yaep!
In Shops: Feb 14, 2024
ONE HAND #1 (OF 5) CVR A CAMPBELL LOUGHRIDGE MULLER
IMAGE COMICS
DEC230427
DEC230428 – ONE HAND #1 (OF 5) CVR B LOUGHRIDGE MULLER
(W) Ram V. (CA) Tom Muller (A / CA) Laurence Campbell, Lee Loughridge
Mini-Series Premiere. Neo Novena detective Ari Nasser is about to retire with an enviable record, until a brutal murder occurs, bearing all the hallmarks of the "One Hand Killer"… which should be impossible, since Ari already put him away not once, but twice in the years before. What follows is a deadly cat-and-mouse game as Ari pursues his quarry down the rain-soaked streets of Neo Novena. Ari will stop at nothing to unravel the secrets and ciphers of this case, but each revelation only leads further into the dark heart of his future-metropolis and Ari's own beleaguered soul. Grippingly written by award-winning writer Ram V with hauntingly atmospheric art and covers by Laurence Campbell and Lee Loughridge, One Hand is a miniseries that will keep you guessing until the very end.
In Shops: Feb 07, 2024
SAUCER COUNTRY THE FINALE (ONE-SHOT)
IMAGE COMICS
DEC230429
(W) Paul Cornell (A / CA) Ryan Kelly
First there was Saucer Country, a dark thriller that blended UFO lore and alien abduction with political intrigue, all set in the hauntingly beautiful Southwest. The story continued in Saucer State… and now, the series reaches its long-awaited conclusion in this special one-shot, as co-creators Cornell and Kelly present the final story of alien abductee Arcadia Alvarado's campaign to be US President… and her search for the truth of what happened to her!
In Shops: Feb 07, 2024
SIX FINGERS #1 (OF 5) CVR A LOUGHRIDGE MULLER
IMAGE COMICS
DEC230430
DEC230431 – SIX FINGERS #1 (OF 5) CVR B CAMPBELL LOUGHRIDGE MULLER
(W) Dan Watters (A) Sumit Kumar (CA) Tom Muller (A / CA) Lee Loughridge
Mini-Series Premiere. Neo Novena archaeology student Johannes Vale has always been so very in control of his life. But when he commits a brutal murder using the M.O. of a historic and notorious serial killer, everything begins to spiral out of control… primarily as Johannes doesn't remember doing it. What follows is a deadly cat-and-mouse game as Johannes seeks refuge in the rain-soaked streets of Neo Novena. He will stop at nothing to unravel the secrets and ciphers of what he did and why he did it; but each revelation only leads further into the dark heart of his future-metropolis and Johannes' own heartbroken soul. Grippingly written by writer Dan Watter with hauntingly atmospheric art and covers by Sumit Kumar and Lee Loughridge, Six Finger is a miniseries that will keep you on the edge until the very end.
In Shops: Feb 21, 2024
A HAUNTED GIRL #4 (OF 4) CVR A
IMAGE COMICS
DEC230445
DEC230446 – A HAUNTED GIRL #4 (OF 4) CVR B ARAUJO
DEC230447 – A HAUNTED GIRL #4 (OF 4) CVR C 10 COPY INCV
(W) Sacks, Ethan, Naomi Sacks (A) Marco Lorenzano
Mini-Series Finale. With the fate of the lives of everyone she loves hanging in the balance, Cleo reluctantly heads towards a showdown with the Queen of the Dead. But can she overcome her own inner demons-the depression that almost destroyed her-when she is needed most? The shocking series conclusion is here!
In Shops: Feb 21, 2024
ANTARCTICA #8 CVR A
IMAGE COMICS
DEC230448
DEC230449 – ANTARCTICA #8 CVR B
(W) Simon Birks (A) Wili Roberts, Lyndon White
After escaping the fake house and discovering another version of herself, young Hannah searches for her father for help. Meanwhile, Dr. Gohel must face the demons of her past and do everything she can to save the people she cares most about.
In Shops: Feb 21, 2024
BLOODRIK #3 (OF 3) (MR)
IMAGE COMICS
DEC230450
(W) Andrew Krahnke (A) Andrew Krahnke
Mini-Series Finale. The story of Bloodrik reaches its bloody conclusion! He has dragged his wounded body across the wasteland and to the top of a mountain in search of food. What he finds instead will lead him into a brutal confrontation. Does Bloodrik have the strength to make it out alive?
In Shops: Feb 07, 2024
BLOOD COMMANDMENT #4 (OF 4) CVR A KUDRANSKI
IMAGE COMICS
DEC230451
DEC230452 – BLOOD COMMANDMENT #4 (OF 4) CVR B KUDRANSKI
(W) Szymon Kudranski (A / CA) Szymon Kudranski
Mini-Series Finale. His worst fears realized, Ezra is forced to take drastic measures in order to save his son.
In Shops: Feb 14, 2024
BLOODY DOZEN SHROUDED COLLEGE #3 (OF 6) CVR A SLINEY
IMAGE COMICS
DEC230453
DEC230454 – BLOODY DOZEN SHROUDED COLLEGE #3 (OF 6) CVR B ALBUQUERQUE
DEC230455 – BLOODY DOZEN SHROUDED COLLEGE #3 (OF 6) CVR C 10 COPY INCV
(W) Charles Soule (A) Alberto Jimenez Alburquerque (CA) Will Sliney
The Sun Prison awaits, as do its prisoners: Agvar the Stone, the Crane, Doctor Ortolan, and six other deadly vampire nobles. George, Greta, and Glory Hill are the three astronauts sent to break them out and return them to earth to serve as supernatural superweapons for the Shrouded College… but did someone else get there first and steal the prize?
In Shops: Feb 14, 2024
BONE ORCHARD TENEMENT #9 (OF 10) CVR A SORRENTINO (MR)
IMAGE COMICS
DEC230456
DEC230457 – BONE ORCHARD TENEMENT #9 (OF 10) CVR B WARD (MR)
(W) Jeff Lemire (A) Dave Stewart (A / CA) Andrea Sorrentino
The true nature of Us'uuul is revealed in the penultimate issue of the TENEMENT series! The residents believe their neighbor, Felix, is the key to all the questions, but the answers are far more sinister and terrifying.
In Shops: Feb 21, 2024
COBRA COMMANDER #2 (OF 5) CVR A MILANA LEONI
IMAGE COMICS
DEC230458
DEC230459 – COBRA COMMANDER #2 (OF 5) CVR B ORTIZ
DEC230460 – COBRA COMMANDER #2 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV
DEC230461 – COBRA COMMANDER #2 (OF 5) CVR D 25 COPY INCV
DEC230462 – COBRA COMMANDER #2 (OF 5) CVR E 50 COPY INCV
(W) Joshua Williamson (A / CA) Andrea Milana, Annalisa Leoni
After last issue's shocking reveals, Cobra Commander searches for a power greater than any the Earth has ever seen. But when this mission brings him face-to-face with a fan-favorite G.I. Joe faction-will they be friend, foe, or something else entirely?
In Shops: Feb 21, 2024
CRAVE #4 (OF 6) CVR A LLOVET (MR)
IMAGE COMICS
DEC230463
DEC230464 – CRAVE #4 (OF 6) CVR B LLOVET (MR)
DEC230465 – CRAVE #4 (OF 6) CVR C (MR)
(W) Maria Llovet (A / CA) Maria Llovet
David, Alexandra, Albert, and Sofia are shocked by the events of the previous issue. They need a landline to call Kei, so they take refuge with Alex's friend Daga, an eccentric fetish fashion designer and tarotist. Kei reveals some shocking truths about Crave… and they make a plan to stop the app!
In Shops: Feb 21, 2024
DARK RIDE #12 CVR A BRESSAN & LUCAS (MR)
IMAGE COMICS
DEC230466
DEC230467 – DARK RIDE #12 CVR B WIJNGAARD (MR)
DEC230468 – DARK RIDE #12 CVR C (MR)
DEC230469 – DARK RIDE #12 CVR D 25 COPY INCV (MR)
(W) Joshua Williamson (A / CA) Andrei Bressan, Adriano Lucas
Series Finale. Arthur Dante's most haunting creation yet is brought to life, and a final sacrifice must be made to take control of Devil Land. But who will it be? Joshua Williamson, Andrei Bressan, and Adriano Lucas bring their acclaimed series to a conclusion you never saw coming!
In Shops: Feb 14, 2024
DEVIANT #4 (OF 9) CVR A HIXSON (MR)
IMAGE COMICS
DEC230470
DEC230471 – DEVIANT #4 (OF 9) CVR B LESNIEWSKI (MR)
DEC230472 – DEVIANT #4 (OF 9) CVR C 25 COPY INCV (MR)
DEC230473 – DEVIANT #4 (OF 9) CVR D 50 COPY INCV (MR)
(W) James Tynion Iv (A / CA) Joshua Hixson
When Michael Olsen decided to turn his lifelong fascination with the Deviant Killer into a comic book, he didn't realize the process would bring him so close to the abyss. Now, as new blood spills in a decades-old story, Michael discovers that he might already be in too deep.
In Shops: Feb 14, 2024
DUKE #3 (OF 5) CVR A REILLY
IMAGE COMICS
DEC230474
DEC230475 – DUKE #3 (OF 5) CVR B
DEC230476 – DUKE #3 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV
DEC230477 – DUKE #3 (OF 5) CVR D 25 COPY INCV
(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Jordie Bellaire (A / CA) Tom Reilly
Duke's search for answers has led him to a classified holding site for America's most dangerous prisoners. Now he's the most wanted man in the world. Unfortunately, everyone seems to prefer him Dead over Alive.
In Shops: Feb 28, 2024
GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #304 CVR A KUBERT & ANDERSON
IMAGE COMICS
DEC230479
DEC230480 – GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #304 CVR B KUBERT
DEC230481 – GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #304 CVR C 10 COPY INCV
(W) Larry Hama (A) Chris Mooneyham, Francesco Segala (CA) Andy Kubert, Brad Anderson
Dawn Moreno Vs. The Blue Ninjas! The former Snake Eyes is on a recon mission in Springfield when she's confronted by Cobra's deadliest weapons yet.
In Shops: Feb 21, 2024
GUNSLINGER SPAWN #29 CVR A RANDAL
IMAGE COMICS
DEC230482
DEC230483 – GUNSLINGER SPAWN #29 CVR B ROBECK
(W) Todd McFarlane (A) Carlo Barberi (CA) Von Randal
The aftermath of Spawn #350 is upon us. It's six months later, and no one is safe!
In Shops: Feb 07, 2024
HOLY ROLLER #4 CVR A BOSCHI & DINISIO
IMAGE COMICS
DEC230484
DEC230485 – HOLY ROLLER #4 CVR B 10 COPY INCV OEMING
(W) Rick Remender, Joe Trohman, Andy Samberg (A) Moreno DiNisio (CA) Moreno Diniso (A / CA) Roland Boschi
There's a festering rot in Levi Cohen's hometown. We can't wait for somebody else to save us, can't wait for somebody else to stand up and set things right. It's our time to turn and face the rot-it's time for the Holy Roller to lead the charge.
In Shops: Feb 21, 2024
I HATE FAIRYLAND #11 (MR)
IMAGE COMICS
DEC230486
(W) Skottie Young (A / CA) Brett Bean
New Story Arc! Queen Cloudia is finally getting a glimpse of where Gert and every brat in Fairyland come from: the Real World. But she's going to learn the hard way that it's much more dangerous than her realm. Meanwhile, Gert kills some stuff. What else did you expect?!
In Shops: Feb 14, 2024
KAYA #16 CVR A CRAIG
IMAGE COMICS
DEC230487
DEC230488 – KAYA #16 CVR B
(W) Wes Craig (A / CA) Wes Craig
Jin is near death, and Kaya will have to risk her life and the life of their new friend to save him. Pulled under, lost in the Dark Realm, Jin encounters a strange new player who will change his relationship to Kaya forever. Meanwhile, the Rebels attempt a daring mission, just as the Robot Army lays siege to their sacred temple!
In Shops: Feb 21, 2024
KILL YOUR DARLINGS #6 CVR A QUINN (MR)
IMAGE COMICS
DEC230489
DEC230490 – KILL YOUR DARLINGS #6 CVR B STEGMAN (MR)
DEC230491 – KILL YOUR DARLINGS #6 CVR C 25 COPY INCV (MR)
DEC230492 – KILL YOUR DARLINGS #6 CVR D 50 COPY INCV (MR)
(W) Ethan S. Parker, Griffin Sheridan (A) John J. Hill (A / CA) Bob Quinn
After centuries of horror, can The Girl Who Wouldn't Burn change her violent ways? Or will the cycle of blood and death begin anew? And how exactly are she and The Great and Terrible Evil connected to Rose? Finally, all is revealed in this turning point issue!
In Shops: Feb 14, 2024
KILLADELPHIA #34 CVR A ALEXANDER (MR)
IMAGE COMICS
DEC230493
DEC230494 – KILLADELPHIA #34 CVR B (MR)
DEC230495 – KILLADELPHIA #34 CVR C (MR)
(W) Rodney Barnes (A) German Erramouspe, Jason Sean Alexander (CA) Jason Shawn Alexander
"Death Be Not Proud," Part Four (of Six). Our vampire heroes have faced undead presidents, werewolves, demons, avenging angel armies, SPAWN, even Lucifer himself… but the battle is not yet won, and destiny will now pit them against their toughest opponent yet: Savage Dragon! Can SeeSaw and the spider god Anansi stop the coming armageddon, or will Philadelphia become the first city to fall as Earth is scorched in the battle between Heaven and Hell? This issue also features a backup story featuring Hell's baddest badass: Johnny Gatlin. Also available in Noir Edition, featuring black-and-white line art interiors!
In Shops: Feb 28, 2024
KING SPAWN #31 CVR A BARENDS
IMAGE COMICS
DEC230496
DEC230497 – KING SPAWN #31 CVR B RANDAL
(W) Todd McFarlane (A) Javi Fernandez (CA) Bjorn Barends
The aftermath of Spawn #350 is upon us. It's six months later, and no one is safe!
In Shops: Feb 14, 2024
LOVE EVERLASTING #12
IMAGE COMICS
DEC230498
(W) Tom King (A / CA) Elsa Charretier
To come, sorry!
In Shops: Feb 07, 2024
MIDLIFE HERO AT FIFTY #5
IMAGE COMICS
DEC230499
(W) Brian Buccellato (A / CA) Stefano Simeone
Ruben Kwan tries to save a young legacy firefighter while dealing with the threat of the Maroon Suits. He learns some shocking new information about his past that may explain his special abilities, but the ramifications of this news could mean the unthinkable. Is it possible his father is still alive?
In Shops: Feb 21, 2024
MONSTRESS #49 (MR)
IMAGE COMICS
DEC230500
(W) Marjorie M. Liu (A / CA) Sana Takeda
New Story Arc. Maika and her allies have returned, weakened and altered, to a Known World turned upside down by war. From the relative safety of the Wave Empress's domain, they'll reunite with old friends and face the new challenges of a status quo they never expected.
In Shops: Feb 28, 2024
MOON MAN #2 CVR A LOCATI
IMAGE COMICS
DEC230501
DEC230502 – MOON MAN #2 CVR B D URSO
DEC230503 – MOON MAN #2 CVR C TOCCHINI
(W) Kyle Higgins, Scott "Kid Cudi" Mescudi (A / CA) Marco Locati
As Ramon tests the limits of his new abilities, the astronauts return to Janus for more assessment-and the world begins to react to the news of a real-life superhero.
In Shops: Feb 28, 2024
NEWBURN #15 (MR)
IMAGE COMICS
DEC230504
(W) Chip Zdarsky, Amy Chase (A) Fabian Lelay (A / CA) Jacob Phillips
The Black Castle knows everything, and death is the only solution. Ostracized and alone, it's the end of the road for Newburn. Plus: Things are getting critical in Loaded Dice by Chase and Lelay. Roll a stealth check!
In Shops: Feb 28, 2024
NIGHTS #5 (MR)
IMAGE COMICS
DEC230505
(W) Wyatt Kennedy (A / CA) Luigi Formisano
Ay-yo, it's a nice, normal, chill time at the local water park. Don't mind the mysterious liquid floating in the water, it's probably nothing! Vince and Gray are finally gonna chat about their feelings, what could go wrong?!
In Shops: Feb 14, 2024
OUR BONES DUST #3 (OF 4) CVR A STENBECK
IMAGE COMICS
DEC230506
DEC230507 – OUR BONES DUST #3 (OF 4) CVR B ZONJIC
(W) Ben Stenbeck (A / CA) Ben Stenbeck
Things come to a head. Trapped and alone, the Feral Kid makes a final bloody stand against the Cannibal family.
In Shops: Feb 07, 2024
PETROL HEAD #4 CVR A PARR
IMAGE COMICS
DEC230508
DEC230509 – PETROL HEAD #4 CVR B
(W) Rob Williams (A / CA) Pye Parr
The City is all… the City protects! The O's deadliest racer, SuperCarStar , has tracked down Petrol Head & Co. Their only hope? A Petrol Head Showdown Race! Meanwhile, can Satnav Sid find a sneaky back door out of the Smogzone? After all, he's a roit old geezer an' no mistake!
In Shops: Feb 14, 2024
PHANTOM ROAD #9 CVR A HERNANDEZ (MR)
IMAGE COMICS
DEC230510
DEC230511 – PHANTOM ROAD #9 CVR B DEL REY (MR)
(W) Jeff Lemire (A) Jordie Bellaire (A / CA) Gabriel Hernandez Walta
Dom and Birdie have stopped for a night in an abandoned motel for a chance at rest and sleep. But when they are attacked by unknown forces, will the tiny creature trusted to their care be the key to their safety or their destruction?
In Shops: Feb 28, 2024
RADIANT BLACK #30
IMAGE COMICS
DEC230512
(W) Kyle Higgins, Joe Clark (A) Eduardo Ferigato (A / CA) Marcello Costa
The Catalyst War Continues. Pieces fall into place. Endless possibilities collapse. The end of the world is at hand. Radiant Black is a Massive-Verse series.
In Shops: Feb 28, 2024
RADIANT BLACK #30.5
IMAGE COMICS
DEC230513
(W) Kyle Higgins, Joe Clark (A) Eduardo Ferigato (A / CA) Marcello Costa
End of Story Arc. Everything has come to this. The paradigm is forever changed. In the wake of the unmissable conclusion to The Catalyst War, there can only be one Radiant Black. Radiant Black is a Massive-Verse series.
In Shops: Feb 28, 2024
SPAWN #351 CVR A RANDAL
IMAGE COMICS
DEC230514
DEC230515 – SPAWN #351 CVR B AGUILLO
(W) Todd McFarlane, Rory McConville (A) Carlo Barberi, Brett Booth (CA) Von Randal
The aftermath of Spawn #350 is upon us. It's six months later, and no one is safe!
In Shops: Feb 28, 2024
SPAWN SCORCHED #27 CVR A RANDAL
IMAGE COMICS
DEC230516
DEC230517 – SPAWN SCORCHED #27 CVR B BARENDS
(W) John Layman (A) Stephen Segovia (CA) Von Randal
The aftermath of Spawn #350 is upon us. It's six months later, and no one is safe!
In Shops: Feb 21, 2024
SYPHON VOL 2 #4 (OF 4) CVR A EDWARDS & KALISZ
IMAGE COMICS
DEC230518
DEC230519 – SYPHON VOL 2 #4 (OF 4) CVR B CIREGIA & KALISZ
(W) Mohsen Ashraf, Arish Akanda (A) Thomas Hedglen (CA) Jeff Edwards (A / CA) John Kalisz
Mini-Series Finale. All seems lost as the Syphon demon grows in strength, overpowering the group and breaking Sylas's will to fight. An unexpected ally comes forward to help, but will it be enough? Livia struggles to contain the fallout with Gabriel, and is ultimately confronted with her role in the Syphon-verse.
In Shops: Feb 07, 2024
TRANSFORMERS #5 CVR A JOHNSON & SPICER
IMAGE COMICS
DEC230520
DEC230521 – TRANSFORMERS #5 CVR B STOKOE
DEC230522 – TRANSFORMERS #5 CVR C 10 COPY INCV
DEC230523 – TRANSFORMERS #5 CVR D 25 COPY INCV
DEC230524 – TRANSFORMERS #5 CVR E 50 COPY INCV
(W) Daniel Warren Johnson (A / CA) Mike Spicer, Daniel Warren Johnson
Starscream revives one of the most powerful Decepticons to eliminate the Autobots once and for all.
In Shops: Feb 14, 2024
UNDISCOVERED COUNTRY #30 CVR A CAMUNCOLI (MR)
IMAGE COMICS
DEC230525
DEC230526 – UNDISCOVERED COUNTRY #30 CVR B (MR)
(W) Scott Snyder, Charles Soule (A) Leonardo Marcello Grassi, Matt Wilson (A / CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli
"Bounty," Part Six (of Six). End of Story Arc. A lost member of the original expedition has unexpectedly returned, with a tale of an unbelievable journey across the Undiscovered Country and a path to the group's ultimate objective: the great mystery that is Aurora.
In Shops: Jan 24, 2024
W0RLDTR33 #8 CVR A BLANCO (MR)
IMAGE COMICS
DEC230527
DEC230528 – W0RLDTR33 #8 CVR B MULLER (MR)
DEC230529 – W0RLDTR33 #8 CVR C 10 COPY INCV (MR)
DEC230530 – W0RLDTR33 #8 CVR D 25 COPY INCV (MR)
(W) James TynionIV (A) Jordie Bellaire (A / CA) Fernando Blanco
Gabriel Winter always had one eye on the future. So how long did he know that the end of the internet was inevitable… or that the Lane family would be at the center of this conflict? Elsewhere, FBI agent Siobhan Silk's search for PH34R nears its end, but what she stumbles across is worse than she ever imagined.
In Shops: Feb 28, 2024
WALKING DEAD DLX #82 CVR A FINCH & MCCAIG (MR)
IMAGE COMICS
DEC230531
(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Charlie Adlard (CA) David Finch (A / CA) Dave McCaig
The walls have been breached. As the herd enters Alexandria, even the most prepared are susceptible to attacks. This deluxe presentation in stunning full color also features another installment of Cutting Room Floor and creator commentary.
In Shops: Feb 07, 2024
WALKING DEAD DLX #83 CVR A FINCH & MCCAIG (MR)
IMAGE COMICS
DEC230534
DEC230535 – WALKING DEAD DLX #83 CVR B ADLARD & MCCAIG (MR)
DEC230536 – WALKING DEAD DLX #83 CVR C (MR)
DEC230537 – WALKING DEAD DLX #83 CVR D (MR)
(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Charlie Adlard (CA) David Finch (A / CA) Dave McCaig
Surrounded by the herd, Rick and the survivors see only one way out-to walk among the undead.
In Shops: Feb 21, 2024
WEATHERMAN VOL 3 #2 (OF 7)
IMAGE COMICS
DEC230538
(W) Jody LeHeup (A / CA) Nathan Fox
Nathan must pass a loyalty test in order to gain an audience with the leader of the Sword of God. Cross has a falling out with the Arcadian President. Fears of a world-ending attack on Mars mount as the clock ticks…
In Shops: Feb 14, 2024
WHATS THE FURTHEST PLACE FROM HERE #18 CVR A BOSS (MR)
IMAGE COMICS
DEC230539
DEC230540 – WHATS THE FURTHEST PLACE FROM HERE #18 CVR B MCCLAREN (MR)
(W) Matthew Rosenberg (A / CA) Tyler Boss
End of Story Arc. The conclusion to the Battle of the Keepers! When the fight to save Alabama ends, nothing will ever be the same.
In Shops: Feb 28, 2024
ANTARCTICA TP VOL 01
IMAGE COMICS
DEC230432
(W) Simon Birks (A / CA) Wili Roberts
Stargate meets His Dark Materials in a new non-stop sci-fi action blockbuster. Hannah's life imploded the day her father failed to return from the secretive Smith-Petersen Research Station in Antarctica. Alone and on the street, she's at her lowest ebb when a friend offers help. Retrained as an engineer, Hannah secures a job at the same Antarctic station to search for her father, and stumbles headfirst into a conspiracy that threatens everything she's ever believed. Collects Antarctica #1-5.
In Shops: Feb 14, 2024
FIRE POWER BY KIRKMAN & SAMNEE TP VOL 06
IMAGE COMICS
DEC230433
(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Matthew Wilson (A / CA) Chris Samnee
The Scorching-Hot Fire Power Finale! First, Owen Johnson mastered the fire power… then, it was his kids. Does it run in the family, or can Owen impart his knowledge and train others to use the fire power? Collects Fire Power #25-30.
In Shops: Feb 28, 2024
INVINCIBLE COMPLETE LIBRARY HC VOL 05
IMAGE COMICS
DEC230434
DEC230435 – INVINCIBLE COMPLETE LIBRARY HC VOL 05 LTD S/N ED
DEC230436 – INVINCIBLE COMPLETE LIBRARY HC VOL 02 (NEW PTG)
(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Ryan Ottley, Cory Walker, Cliff Rathburn, FCO Plascencia, John Rauch
Now a hit animated series on Prime Video! Collects the Invincible: Ultimate Collection, volmes 9 & 10 into one massive slipcased tome. That's over 600 pages of pure Invincible goodness! This is a can't-miss for any Invincible fan and a perfect addition to any sturdy, reinforced bookshelf. In this volume, Invincible's battle with Dinosaurus kicks off the start of a very tumultuous time in Mark Grayson's life, leading to… the Death of Everyone. Collects Invincible #97-120. First printing limited to 5,000 copies.
In Shops: Feb 28, 2024
RADIANT BLACK TP VOL 05
IMAGE COMICS
DEC230437
(W) Kyle Higgins, Joe Clark (A) Marcello Costa, Eduardo Ferigato
The Catalyst War Begins! As an alien army vaster than the stars descends on Earth, Nathan and Marshall have to make the biggest decision of their lives: which of them will be Radiant Black? Two timelines will be tested in the trials of The Catalyst War-and neither will escape unchanged! Radiant Black is a Massive-Verse series. Collects Radiant Black #25 A & B, #26 A & B, and #27 A & B.
In Shops: Feb 28, 2024
SPAWN ORIGINS TP VOL 28
IMAGE COMICS
DEC230438
(W) David Hine (A / CA) Brian Haberlin
Spawn faces off against the Clown, Ab and Zab, and a horde of angry demons as the Dead Zones-portals to Heaven and Hell-are breached! Meanwhile, Nyx is in trouble and Spawn takes a trip down memory lane to find the identity of the sinister stranger who changed the course of his and his brother's lives. Collects Spawn #167-172.
In Shops: Feb 21, 2024
SPAWN SHADOWS TP
IMAGE COMICS
DEC230439
(W) Todd McFarlane, Rory McConville (A) Carlo Barberi, Thomas Nachlik (CA) Todd McFarlane
Get ready for an adrenaline-fueled ride through the world of SPAWN! Omega Spawn's lair is the site of an epic showdown, but when the Plague arrives, all bets are off. Meanwhile, Spawn and Medieval Spawn team up to escape the island, but trust is in short supply. And that's just the beginning! Spawn's Universe is more intense than ever with new shadow players and shocking revelations. Don't miss a moment of the action! Collects Spawn #316-323.
In Shops: Feb 07, 2024
TIME BEFORE TIME TP VOL 05
IMAGE COMICS
DEC230440
(W) Rory McConville, Declan Shalvey (A) G Geoffo, Joe Palmer
In the final chapter of the critically acclaimed time-hopping saga, Nadia Wells embarks on a dangerous mission to take down The Syndicate once and for all. Can she succeed before time runs out for everyone? Collects Time Before Time #25-29.
In Shops: Feb 21, 2024
TIME2 OMNIBUS HC (RES) (MR)
IMAGE COMICS
DEC230441
(W) Howard Chaykin (A / CA) Howard Chaykin
Graphically experimental, narratively daring, and visually explosive, Howard Chaykin's TIME2 was a work ahead of its time. Now, to commemorate its return more than 35 years later with its long-awaited conclusion… it still is.
In Shops: Feb 07, 2024
UNTOLD TALES OF I HATE FAIRYLAND TP VOL 01 (MR)
IMAGE COMICS
DEC230442
(W) Skottie Young
Collects the entire five-issue anthology series featuring Untold Tales based on Eisner Award-winning writer Skottie Young's bestselling comic, I Hate Fairyland, written and drawn by a stellar lineup of creators, including new short stories written by Skottie Young! Featuring Untold Tales from Gabriel Bá & Fábio Moon, Aaron Conley, Jorge Corona, Morgan Beem, and many more!
In Shops: Feb 07, 2024
VOID RIVALS TP VOL 01
IMAGE COMICS
DEC230443
(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Mateus Lopes (A / CA) Lorenzo De Felici
The blockbuster Oblivion Song team of Robert Kirkman and Lorenzo De Felici launch an all-new shared universe connected to the Transformers and G.I. Joe! War rages around the Sacred Ring, where the last remnants of two worlds have collapsed around a black hole in a never-ending war. However, when pilot Darak and his rival Solila both crash on a desolate planet, these two enemies must find a way to escape together. But are they alone on this strange planet? And what dark forces await that threaten the entire universe. Collects Void Rivals #1-6.
In Shops: Feb 21, 2024
WEIRD WORK TP
IMAGE COMICS
DEC230444
After months of gang shootings, Detective Ovra Sawce and his new partner Donut Trustah are given a high-profile triple homicide case. But what were a billionaire's assistant, a hood-turned-cult leader, and Sawce's former partner doing in that warehouse? The hard-boiled noir of LA Confidential mixes with Futurama's bright, alien-filled worlds in Weird Work, a crime epic not to be missed. Collects Weird Work #1-4.
In Shops: Feb 07, 2024