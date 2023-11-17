Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image, Walking Dead | Tagged: february 2024, gi joe, Solicits, spawn, transformers, walking dead

Six Fingers, One Hand & Dutch in Image Comics February 2024 Solicits

Article Summary Image Comics announces thrilling new titles and a Free Comic Book Day special for February 2024!

Epic launches with Cabinet, Infernals, Six Fingers, and the mini-series One Hand and Dutch.

FCBD 2024's Energon Universe Special brings together Transformers, G.I. Joe, and Void Rivals.

Discover stunning concluding issues of mini-series and fresh story arcs in Image's latest reveals.

Image Comics' February 2024 solicits and solicitations include the launches of Cabinet by Jordan Hart, David Ebeltoft and Chiara Raimondi, Infernals by Ryan Parrott, Noah Gardner and John Pearson, Six Fingers by Dan Watters, Sumit Kumar and Lee Loughridge, One Hand by Ram V, Laurence Campbell, and Lee Loughridge, Dutch by Joe Casey and Simon Gane and Energon Universe for Free Comic Book Day.

FCBD 2024 ENERGON UNIVERSE SPECIAL (BUNDLES OF 25) (Net)

IMAGE COMICS

DEC230006

(W) Robert Kirkman, Daniel Warren Johnson, Joshua Williamson (A) Lorenzo De Felici, Various (A / CA) Ryan Ottley

Discover three all new stories from the Energon Universe, with stunning revelations for the worlds of Transformers, G.I. Joe and Void Rivals from the biggest names in comics. A perfect jumping on point for new readers and a can't miss for long-term fans. Rating: Teen In Shops: Apr 10, 2024

CABINET #1 (OF 5) CVR A

IMAGE COMICS

DEC230412

DEC230413 – CABINET #1 (OF 5) CVR B SAUVAGE

DEC230414 – CABINET #1 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV

DEC230415 – CABINET #1 (OF 5) CVR D 25 COPY INCV

(W) Jordan Hart, David Ebeltoft (A) Chiara Raimondi

Mini-Series Premiere. In this vibrant, tongue-in-cheek adventure series, atypical teen Avani and midwestern jock Trent teleport across a post-Cold War landscape to collect bizarre relics. Why? Well, because they need to summon the arcane powers of a resplendent 17th-century cabinet to fix a teeny-tiny mistake the last time Avani used it… unleashing an ancient evil from its prison and accidentally slaughtering her parents. Courtesy of Eisner-nominated writer Jordan Hart (Ripple Effects) and co-writer David Ebeltoft, and introducing the technicolor wizardry of artist Chiana Raimondi! Each issue features a variant interconnected cover by artist Marguerite Sauvage! In Shops: Feb 14, 2024

INFERNALS #1 CVR A PEARSON

IMAGE COMICS

DEC230416

DEC230417 – INFERNALS #1 CVR B

DEC230418 – INFERNALS #1 CVR C 10 COPY INCV

DEC230419 – INFERNALS #1 CVR D 15 COPY INCV

DEC230420 – INFERNALS #1 CVR E 25 COPY INCV

(W) Ryan Parrott, Noah Gardner (A / CA) John Pearson

Series Premiere. Abraham "Abe" Morgenstern, the son of Satan, has one month to live. Before he dies, he must decide which of his three wayward children-volatile narcissist Nero, conflicted field operative Jackal, or troubled schoolgirl Bee-will inherit his shadowy empire. But will Abe ever be able to truly cede control of the Apocalypse? Or does the Antichrist have something else up his sleeve… Writers Ryan Parrott (Rogue Sun, Power Rangers) and WGA Award nominee Noah Gardner are joined by Eisner Award-winning artist John Pearson (The Department of Truth, Blue In Green) for an epic tale about family, power, legacy, and the end of the world! In Shops: Feb 14, 2024

CREEPSHOW WOLVERTON STATION (ONE-SHOT) CVR A

IMAGE COMICS

DEC230421

(W) Joe Hill, Jason Ciaramella (A / CA) Michael Walsh

Master of Horror Joe Hill (Locke & Key, NOS4A2) joins Creepshow! Gather round, kiddies, for a special presentation! In this feature-length issue, Creepshow alum Joe Hill is joined by Jason Ciaramella (C Is for Cthulhu) and Michael Walsh (The Silver Coin) to tell the terrifying tale of a businessman whose commute is about to get a lot hairier when his train makes an unexpected stop at "Wolverton Station"! This one-shot adapts the acclaimed short story by Joe Hill in an expanded format with new twists and turns… including a special appearance by The Creep!

In Shops: Feb 14, 2024

CREEPSHOW WOLVERTON STATION (ONE-SHOT) CVR B

CREEPSHOW WOLVERTON STATION (ONE-SHOT) CVR C 10 COPY INCV

DUTCH #1 (OF 3) CVR A GANE

IMAGE COMICS

DEC230424

DEC230425 – DUTCH #1 (OF 3) CVR B 10 COPY INCV

DEC230426 – DUTCH #1 (OF 3) CVR C 25 COPY INCV

(W) Joe Casey (A / CA) Simon Gane

Mini-Series Premiere. The legendary '90s super-soldier returns for an all-new adventure! An enemy from the past has forced Dutch back into the belly of the beast-but will his former teammates welcome him back? Or will a cybernetic kill team get to him first? It's balls-to-the-wall action from the team of Casey and Gane! Plus: an exclusive variant cover by legendary Dutch creator Chap Yaep!

In Shops: Feb 14, 2024

ONE HAND #1 (OF 5) CVR A CAMPBELL LOUGHRIDGE MULLER

IMAGE COMICS

DEC230427

DEC230428 – ONE HAND #1 (OF 5) CVR B LOUGHRIDGE MULLER

(W) Ram V. (CA) Tom Muller (A / CA) Laurence Campbell, Lee Loughridge

Mini-Series Premiere. Neo Novena detective Ari Nasser is about to retire with an enviable record, until a brutal murder occurs, bearing all the hallmarks of the "One Hand Killer"… which should be impossible, since Ari already put him away not once, but twice in the years before. What follows is a deadly cat-and-mouse game as Ari pursues his quarry down the rain-soaked streets of Neo Novena. Ari will stop at nothing to unravel the secrets and ciphers of this case, but each revelation only leads further into the dark heart of his future-metropolis and Ari's own beleaguered soul. Grippingly written by award-winning writer Ram V with hauntingly atmospheric art and covers by Laurence Campbell and Lee Loughridge, One Hand is a miniseries that will keep you guessing until the very end.

In Shops: Feb 07, 2024

SAUCER COUNTRY THE FINALE (ONE-SHOT)

IMAGE COMICS

DEC230429

(W) Paul Cornell (A / CA) Ryan Kelly

First there was Saucer Country, a dark thriller that blended UFO lore and alien abduction with political intrigue, all set in the hauntingly beautiful Southwest. The story continued in Saucer State… and now, the series reaches its long-awaited conclusion in this special one-shot, as co-creators Cornell and Kelly present the final story of alien abductee Arcadia Alvarado's campaign to be US President… and her search for the truth of what happened to her!

In Shops: Feb 07, 2024

SIX FINGERS #1 (OF 5) CVR A LOUGHRIDGE MULLER

IMAGE COMICS

DEC230430

DEC230431 – SIX FINGERS #1 (OF 5) CVR B CAMPBELL LOUGHRIDGE MULLER

(W) Dan Watters (A) Sumit Kumar (CA) Tom Muller (A / CA) Lee Loughridge

Mini-Series Premiere. Neo Novena archaeology student Johannes Vale has always been so very in control of his life. But when he commits a brutal murder using the M.O. of a historic and notorious serial killer, everything begins to spiral out of control… primarily as Johannes doesn't remember doing it. What follows is a deadly cat-and-mouse game as Johannes seeks refuge in the rain-soaked streets of Neo Novena. He will stop at nothing to unravel the secrets and ciphers of what he did and why he did it; but each revelation only leads further into the dark heart of his future-metropolis and Johannes' own heartbroken soul. Grippingly written by writer Dan Watter with hauntingly atmospheric art and covers by Sumit Kumar and Lee Loughridge, Six Finger is a miniseries that will keep you on the edge until the very end.

In Shops: Feb 21, 2024

A HAUNTED GIRL #4 (OF 4) CVR A

IMAGE COMICS

DEC230445

DEC230446 – A HAUNTED GIRL #4 (OF 4) CVR B ARAUJO

DEC230447 – A HAUNTED GIRL #4 (OF 4) CVR C 10 COPY INCV

(W) Sacks, Ethan, Naomi Sacks (A) Marco Lorenzano

Mini-Series Finale. With the fate of the lives of everyone she loves hanging in the balance, Cleo reluctantly heads towards a showdown with the Queen of the Dead. But can she overcome her own inner demons-the depression that almost destroyed her-when she is needed most? The shocking series conclusion is here!

In Shops: Feb 21, 2024

ANTARCTICA #8 CVR A

IMAGE COMICS

DEC230448

DEC230449 – ANTARCTICA #8 CVR B

(W) Simon Birks (A) Wili Roberts, Lyndon White

After escaping the fake house and discovering another version of herself, young Hannah searches for her father for help. Meanwhile, Dr. Gohel must face the demons of her past and do everything she can to save the people she cares most about.

In Shops: Feb 21, 2024

BLOODRIK #3 (OF 3) (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

DEC230450

(W) Andrew Krahnke (A) Andrew Krahnke

Mini-Series Finale. The story of Bloodrik reaches its bloody conclusion! He has dragged his wounded body across the wasteland and to the top of a mountain in search of food. What he finds instead will lead him into a brutal confrontation. Does Bloodrik have the strength to make it out alive?

In Shops: Feb 07, 2024

BLOOD COMMANDMENT #4 (OF 4) CVR A KUDRANSKI

IMAGE COMICS

DEC230451

DEC230452 – BLOOD COMMANDMENT #4 (OF 4) CVR B KUDRANSKI

(W) Szymon Kudranski (A / CA) Szymon Kudranski

Mini-Series Finale. His worst fears realized, Ezra is forced to take drastic measures in order to save his son.

In Shops: Feb 14, 2024

BLOODY DOZEN SHROUDED COLLEGE #3 (OF 6) CVR A SLINEY

IMAGE COMICS

DEC230453

DEC230454 – BLOODY DOZEN SHROUDED COLLEGE #3 (OF 6) CVR B ALBUQUERQUE

DEC230455 – BLOODY DOZEN SHROUDED COLLEGE #3 (OF 6) CVR C 10 COPY INCV

(W) Charles Soule (A) Alberto Jimenez Alburquerque (CA) Will Sliney

The Sun Prison awaits, as do its prisoners: Agvar the Stone, the Crane, Doctor Ortolan, and six other deadly vampire nobles. George, Greta, and Glory Hill are the three astronauts sent to break them out and return them to earth to serve as supernatural superweapons for the Shrouded College… but did someone else get there first and steal the prize?

In Shops: Feb 14, 2024

BONE ORCHARD TENEMENT #9 (OF 10) CVR A SORRENTINO (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

DEC230456

DEC230457 – BONE ORCHARD TENEMENT #9 (OF 10) CVR B WARD (MR)

(W) Jeff Lemire (A) Dave Stewart (A / CA) Andrea Sorrentino

The true nature of Us'uuul is revealed in the penultimate issue of the TENEMENT series! The residents believe their neighbor, Felix, is the key to all the questions, but the answers are far more sinister and terrifying.

In Shops: Feb 21, 2024

COBRA COMMANDER #2 (OF 5) CVR A MILANA LEONI

IMAGE COMICS

DEC230458

DEC230459 – COBRA COMMANDER #2 (OF 5) CVR B ORTIZ

DEC230460 – COBRA COMMANDER #2 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV

DEC230461 – COBRA COMMANDER #2 (OF 5) CVR D 25 COPY INCV

DEC230462 – COBRA COMMANDER #2 (OF 5) CVR E 50 COPY INCV

(W) Joshua Williamson (A / CA) Andrea Milana, Annalisa Leoni

After last issue's shocking reveals, Cobra Commander searches for a power greater than any the Earth has ever seen. But when this mission brings him face-to-face with a fan-favorite G.I. Joe faction-will they be friend, foe, or something else entirely?

In Shops: Feb 21, 2024

CRAVE #4 (OF 6) CVR A LLOVET (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

DEC230463

DEC230464 – CRAVE #4 (OF 6) CVR B LLOVET (MR)

DEC230465 – CRAVE #4 (OF 6) CVR C (MR)

(W) Maria Llovet (A / CA) Maria Llovet

David, Alexandra, Albert, and Sofia are shocked by the events of the previous issue. They need a landline to call Kei, so they take refuge with Alex's friend Daga, an eccentric fetish fashion designer and tarotist. Kei reveals some shocking truths about Crave… and they make a plan to stop the app!

In Shops: Feb 21, 2024

DARK RIDE #12 CVR A BRESSAN & LUCAS (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

DEC230466

DEC230467 – DARK RIDE #12 CVR B WIJNGAARD (MR)

DEC230468 – DARK RIDE #12 CVR C (MR)

DEC230469 – DARK RIDE #12 CVR D 25 COPY INCV (MR)

(W) Joshua Williamson (A / CA) Andrei Bressan, Adriano Lucas

Series Finale. Arthur Dante's most haunting creation yet is brought to life, and a final sacrifice must be made to take control of Devil Land. But who will it be? Joshua Williamson, Andrei Bressan, and Adriano Lucas bring their acclaimed series to a conclusion you never saw coming!

In Shops: Feb 14, 2024

DEVIANT #4 (OF 9) CVR A HIXSON (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

DEC230470

DEC230471 – DEVIANT #4 (OF 9) CVR B LESNIEWSKI (MR)

DEC230472 – DEVIANT #4 (OF 9) CVR C 25 COPY INCV (MR)

DEC230473 – DEVIANT #4 (OF 9) CVR D 50 COPY INCV (MR)

(W) James Tynion Iv (A / CA) Joshua Hixson

When Michael Olsen decided to turn his lifelong fascination with the Deviant Killer into a comic book, he didn't realize the process would bring him so close to the abyss. Now, as new blood spills in a decades-old story, Michael discovers that he might already be in too deep.

In Shops: Feb 14, 2024

DUKE #3 (OF 5) CVR A REILLY

IMAGE COMICS

DEC230474

DEC230475 – DUKE #3 (OF 5) CVR B

DEC230476 – DUKE #3 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV

DEC230477 – DUKE #3 (OF 5) CVR D 25 COPY INCV

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Jordie Bellaire (A / CA) Tom Reilly

Duke's search for answers has led him to a classified holding site for America's most dangerous prisoners. Now he's the most wanted man in the world. Unfortunately, everyone seems to prefer him Dead over Alive.

In Shops: Feb 28, 2024

GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #304 CVR A KUBERT & ANDERSON

IMAGE COMICS

DEC230479

DEC230480 – GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #304 CVR B KUBERT

DEC230481 – GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #304 CVR C 10 COPY INCV

(W) Larry Hama (A) Chris Mooneyham, Francesco Segala (CA) Andy Kubert, Brad Anderson

Dawn Moreno Vs. The Blue Ninjas! The former Snake Eyes is on a recon mission in Springfield when she's confronted by Cobra's deadliest weapons yet.

In Shops: Feb 21, 2024

GUNSLINGER SPAWN #29 CVR A RANDAL

IMAGE COMICS

DEC230482

DEC230483 – GUNSLINGER SPAWN #29 CVR B ROBECK

(W) Todd McFarlane (A) Carlo Barberi (CA) Von Randal

The aftermath of Spawn #350 is upon us. It's six months later, and no one is safe!

In Shops: Feb 07, 2024

HOLY ROLLER #4 CVR A BOSCHI & DINISIO

IMAGE COMICS

DEC230484

DEC230485 – HOLY ROLLER #4 CVR B 10 COPY INCV OEMING

(W) Rick Remender, Joe Trohman, Andy Samberg (A) Moreno DiNisio (CA) Moreno Diniso (A / CA) Roland Boschi

There's a festering rot in Levi Cohen's hometown. We can't wait for somebody else to save us, can't wait for somebody else to stand up and set things right. It's our time to turn and face the rot-it's time for the Holy Roller to lead the charge.

In Shops: Feb 21, 2024

I HATE FAIRYLAND #11 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

DEC230486

(W) Skottie Young (A / CA) Brett Bean

New Story Arc! Queen Cloudia is finally getting a glimpse of where Gert and every brat in Fairyland come from: the Real World. But she's going to learn the hard way that it's much more dangerous than her realm. Meanwhile, Gert kills some stuff. What else did you expect?!

In Shops: Feb 14, 2024

KAYA #16 CVR A CRAIG

IMAGE COMICS

DEC230487

DEC230488 – KAYA #16 CVR B

(W) Wes Craig (A / CA) Wes Craig

Jin is near death, and Kaya will have to risk her life and the life of their new friend to save him. Pulled under, lost in the Dark Realm, Jin encounters a strange new player who will change his relationship to Kaya forever. Meanwhile, the Rebels attempt a daring mission, just as the Robot Army lays siege to their sacred temple!

In Shops: Feb 21, 2024

KILL YOUR DARLINGS #6 CVR A QUINN (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

DEC230489

DEC230490 – KILL YOUR DARLINGS #6 CVR B STEGMAN (MR)

DEC230491 – KILL YOUR DARLINGS #6 CVR C 25 COPY INCV (MR)

DEC230492 – KILL YOUR DARLINGS #6 CVR D 50 COPY INCV (MR)

(W) Ethan S. Parker, Griffin Sheridan (A) John J. Hill (A / CA) Bob Quinn

After centuries of horror, can The Girl Who Wouldn't Burn change her violent ways? Or will the cycle of blood and death begin anew? And how exactly are she and The Great and Terrible Evil connected to Rose? Finally, all is revealed in this turning point issue!

In Shops: Feb 14, 2024

KILLADELPHIA #34 CVR A ALEXANDER (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

DEC230493

DEC230494 – KILLADELPHIA #34 CVR B (MR)

DEC230495 – KILLADELPHIA #34 CVR C (MR)

(W) Rodney Barnes (A) German Erramouspe, Jason Sean Alexander (CA) Jason Shawn Alexander

"Death Be Not Proud," Part Four (of Six). Our vampire heroes have faced undead presidents, werewolves, demons, avenging angel armies, SPAWN, even Lucifer himself… but the battle is not yet won, and destiny will now pit them against their toughest opponent yet: Savage Dragon! Can SeeSaw and the spider god Anansi stop the coming armageddon, or will Philadelphia become the first city to fall as Earth is scorched in the battle between Heaven and Hell? This issue also features a backup story featuring Hell's baddest badass: Johnny Gatlin. Also available in Noir Edition, featuring black-and-white line art interiors!

In Shops: Feb 28, 2024

KING SPAWN #31 CVR A BARENDS

IMAGE COMICS

DEC230496

DEC230497 – KING SPAWN #31 CVR B RANDAL

(W) Todd McFarlane (A) Javi Fernandez (CA) Bjorn Barends

The aftermath of Spawn #350 is upon us. It's six months later, and no one is safe!

In Shops: Feb 14, 2024

LOVE EVERLASTING #12

IMAGE COMICS

DEC230498

(W) Tom King (A / CA) Elsa Charretier

To come, sorry!

In Shops: Feb 07, 2024

MIDLIFE HERO AT FIFTY #5

IMAGE COMICS

DEC230499

(W) Brian Buccellato (A / CA) Stefano Simeone

Ruben Kwan tries to save a young legacy firefighter while dealing with the threat of the Maroon Suits. He learns some shocking new information about his past that may explain his special abilities, but the ramifications of this news could mean the unthinkable. Is it possible his father is still alive?

In Shops: Feb 21, 2024

MONSTRESS #49 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

DEC230500

(W) Marjorie M. Liu (A / CA) Sana Takeda

New Story Arc. Maika and her allies have returned, weakened and altered, to a Known World turned upside down by war. From the relative safety of the Wave Empress's domain, they'll reunite with old friends and face the new challenges of a status quo they never expected.

In Shops: Feb 28, 2024

MOON MAN #2 CVR A LOCATI

IMAGE COMICS

DEC230501

DEC230502 – MOON MAN #2 CVR B D URSO

DEC230503 – MOON MAN #2 CVR C TOCCHINI

(W) Kyle Higgins, Scott "Kid Cudi" Mescudi (A / CA) Marco Locati

As Ramon tests the limits of his new abilities, the astronauts return to Janus for more assessment-and the world begins to react to the news of a real-life superhero.

In Shops: Feb 28, 2024

NEWBURN #15 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

DEC230504

(W) Chip Zdarsky, Amy Chase (A) Fabian Lelay (A / CA) Jacob Phillips

The Black Castle knows everything, and death is the only solution. Ostracized and alone, it's the end of the road for Newburn. Plus: Things are getting critical in Loaded Dice by Chase and Lelay. Roll a stealth check!

In Shops: Feb 28, 2024

NIGHTS #5 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

DEC230505

(W) Wyatt Kennedy (A / CA) Luigi Formisano

Ay-yo, it's a nice, normal, chill time at the local water park. Don't mind the mysterious liquid floating in the water, it's probably nothing! Vince and Gray are finally gonna chat about their feelings, what could go wrong?!

In Shops: Feb 14, 2024

OUR BONES DUST #3 (OF 4) CVR A STENBECK

IMAGE COMICS

DEC230506

DEC230507 – OUR BONES DUST #3 (OF 4) CVR B ZONJIC

(W) Ben Stenbeck (A / CA) Ben Stenbeck

Things come to a head. Trapped and alone, the Feral Kid makes a final bloody stand against the Cannibal family.

In Shops: Feb 07, 2024

PETROL HEAD #4 CVR A PARR

IMAGE COMICS

DEC230508

DEC230509 – PETROL HEAD #4 CVR B

(W) Rob Williams (A / CA) Pye Parr

The City is all… the City protects! The O's deadliest racer, SuperCarStar , has tracked down Petrol Head & Co. Their only hope? A Petrol Head Showdown Race! Meanwhile, can Satnav Sid find a sneaky back door out of the Smogzone? After all, he's a roit old geezer an' no mistake!

In Shops: Feb 14, 2024

PHANTOM ROAD #9 CVR A HERNANDEZ (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

DEC230510

DEC230511 – PHANTOM ROAD #9 CVR B DEL REY (MR)

(W) Jeff Lemire (A) Jordie Bellaire (A / CA) Gabriel Hernandez Walta

Dom and Birdie have stopped for a night in an abandoned motel for a chance at rest and sleep. But when they are attacked by unknown forces, will the tiny creature trusted to their care be the key to their safety or their destruction?

In Shops: Feb 28, 2024

RADIANT BLACK #30

IMAGE COMICS

DEC230512

(W) Kyle Higgins, Joe Clark (A) Eduardo Ferigato (A / CA) Marcello Costa

The Catalyst War Continues. Pieces fall into place. Endless possibilities collapse. The end of the world is at hand. Radiant Black is a Massive-Verse series.

In Shops: Feb 28, 2024

RADIANT BLACK #30.5

IMAGE COMICS

DEC230513

(W) Kyle Higgins, Joe Clark (A) Eduardo Ferigato (A / CA) Marcello Costa

End of Story Arc. Everything has come to this. The paradigm is forever changed. In the wake of the unmissable conclusion to The Catalyst War, there can only be one Radiant Black. Radiant Black is a Massive-Verse series.

In Shops: Feb 28, 2024

SPAWN #351 CVR A RANDAL

IMAGE COMICS

DEC230514

DEC230515 – SPAWN #351 CVR B AGUILLO

(W) Todd McFarlane, Rory McConville (A) Carlo Barberi, Brett Booth (CA) Von Randal

The aftermath of Spawn #350 is upon us. It's six months later, and no one is safe!

In Shops: Feb 28, 2024

SPAWN SCORCHED #27 CVR A RANDAL

IMAGE COMICS

DEC230516

DEC230517 – SPAWN SCORCHED #27 CVR B BARENDS

(W) John Layman (A) Stephen Segovia (CA) Von Randal

The aftermath of Spawn #350 is upon us. It's six months later, and no one is safe!

In Shops: Feb 21, 2024

SYPHON VOL 2 #4 (OF 4) CVR A EDWARDS & KALISZ

IMAGE COMICS

DEC230518

DEC230519 – SYPHON VOL 2 #4 (OF 4) CVR B CIREGIA & KALISZ

(W) Mohsen Ashraf, Arish Akanda (A) Thomas Hedglen (CA) Jeff Edwards (A / CA) John Kalisz

Mini-Series Finale. All seems lost as the Syphon demon grows in strength, overpowering the group and breaking Sylas's will to fight. An unexpected ally comes forward to help, but will it be enough? Livia struggles to contain the fallout with Gabriel, and is ultimately confronted with her role in the Syphon-verse.

In Shops: Feb 07, 2024

TRANSFORMERS #5 CVR A JOHNSON & SPICER

IMAGE COMICS

DEC230520

DEC230521 – TRANSFORMERS #5 CVR B STOKOE

DEC230522 – TRANSFORMERS #5 CVR C 10 COPY INCV

DEC230523 – TRANSFORMERS #5 CVR D 25 COPY INCV

DEC230524 – TRANSFORMERS #5 CVR E 50 COPY INCV

(W) Daniel Warren Johnson (A / CA) Mike Spicer, Daniel Warren Johnson

Starscream revives one of the most powerful Decepticons to eliminate the Autobots once and for all.

In Shops: Feb 14, 2024

UNDISCOVERED COUNTRY #30 CVR A CAMUNCOLI (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

DEC230525

DEC230526 – UNDISCOVERED COUNTRY #30 CVR B (MR)

(W) Scott Snyder, Charles Soule (A) Leonardo Marcello Grassi, Matt Wilson (A / CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli

"Bounty," Part Six (of Six). End of Story Arc. A lost member of the original expedition has unexpectedly returned, with a tale of an unbelievable journey across the Undiscovered Country and a path to the group's ultimate objective: the great mystery that is Aurora.

In Shops: Jan 24, 2024

W0RLDTR33 #8 CVR A BLANCO (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

DEC230527

DEC230528 – W0RLDTR33 #8 CVR B MULLER (MR)

DEC230529 – W0RLDTR33 #8 CVR C 10 COPY INCV (MR)

DEC230530 – W0RLDTR33 #8 CVR D 25 COPY INCV (MR)

(W) James TynionIV (A) Jordie Bellaire (A / CA) Fernando Blanco

Gabriel Winter always had one eye on the future. So how long did he know that the end of the internet was inevitable… or that the Lane family would be at the center of this conflict? Elsewhere, FBI agent Siobhan Silk's search for PH34R nears its end, but what she stumbles across is worse than she ever imagined.

In Shops: Feb 28, 2024

WALKING DEAD DLX #82 CVR A FINCH & MCCAIG (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

DEC230531

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Charlie Adlard (CA) David Finch (A / CA) Dave McCaig

The walls have been breached. As the herd enters Alexandria, even the most prepared are susceptible to attacks. This deluxe presentation in stunning full color also features another installment of Cutting Room Floor and creator commentary.

In Shops: Feb 07, 2024

WALKING DEAD DLX #83 CVR A FINCH & MCCAIG (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

DEC230534

DEC230535 – WALKING DEAD DLX #83 CVR B ADLARD & MCCAIG (MR)

DEC230536 – WALKING DEAD DLX #83 CVR C (MR)

DEC230537 – WALKING DEAD DLX #83 CVR D (MR)

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Charlie Adlard (CA) David Finch (A / CA) Dave McCaig

Surrounded by the herd, Rick and the survivors see only one way out-to walk among the undead.

In Shops: Feb 21, 2024

WEATHERMAN VOL 3 #2 (OF 7)

IMAGE COMICS

DEC230538

(W) Jody LeHeup (A / CA) Nathan Fox

Nathan must pass a loyalty test in order to gain an audience with the leader of the Sword of God. Cross has a falling out with the Arcadian President. Fears of a world-ending attack on Mars mount as the clock ticks…

In Shops: Feb 14, 2024

WHATS THE FURTHEST PLACE FROM HERE #18 CVR A BOSS (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

DEC230539

DEC230540 – WHATS THE FURTHEST PLACE FROM HERE #18 CVR B MCCLAREN (MR)

(W) Matthew Rosenberg (A / CA) Tyler Boss

End of Story Arc. The conclusion to the Battle of the Keepers! When the fight to save Alabama ends, nothing will ever be the same.

In Shops: Feb 28, 2024

ANTARCTICA TP VOL 01

IMAGE COMICS

DEC230432

(W) Simon Birks (A / CA) Wili Roberts

Stargate meets His Dark Materials in a new non-stop sci-fi action blockbuster. Hannah's life imploded the day her father failed to return from the secretive Smith-Petersen Research Station in Antarctica. Alone and on the street, she's at her lowest ebb when a friend offers help. Retrained as an engineer, Hannah secures a job at the same Antarctic station to search for her father, and stumbles headfirst into a conspiracy that threatens everything she's ever believed. Collects Antarctica #1-5.

In Shops: Feb 14, 2024

FIRE POWER BY KIRKMAN & SAMNEE TP VOL 06

IMAGE COMICS

DEC230433

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Matthew Wilson (A / CA) Chris Samnee

The Scorching-Hot Fire Power Finale! First, Owen Johnson mastered the fire power… then, it was his kids. Does it run in the family, or can Owen impart his knowledge and train others to use the fire power? Collects Fire Power #25-30.

In Shops: Feb 28, 2024

INVINCIBLE COMPLETE LIBRARY HC VOL 05

IMAGE COMICS

DEC230434

DEC230435 – INVINCIBLE COMPLETE LIBRARY HC VOL 05 LTD S/N ED

DEC230436 – INVINCIBLE COMPLETE LIBRARY HC VOL 02 (NEW PTG)

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Ryan Ottley, Cory Walker, Cliff Rathburn, FCO Plascencia, John Rauch

Now a hit animated series on Prime Video! Collects the Invincible: Ultimate Collection, volmes 9 & 10 into one massive slipcased tome. That's over 600 pages of pure Invincible goodness! This is a can't-miss for any Invincible fan and a perfect addition to any sturdy, reinforced bookshelf. In this volume, Invincible's battle with Dinosaurus kicks off the start of a very tumultuous time in Mark Grayson's life, leading to… the Death of Everyone. Collects Invincible #97-120. First printing limited to 5,000 copies.

In Shops: Feb 28, 2024

RADIANT BLACK TP VOL 05

IMAGE COMICS

DEC230437

(W) Kyle Higgins, Joe Clark (A) Marcello Costa, Eduardo Ferigato

The Catalyst War Begins! As an alien army vaster than the stars descends on Earth, Nathan and Marshall have to make the biggest decision of their lives: which of them will be Radiant Black? Two timelines will be tested in the trials of The Catalyst War-and neither will escape unchanged! Radiant Black is a Massive-Verse series. Collects Radiant Black #25 A & B, #26 A & B, and #27 A & B.

In Shops: Feb 28, 2024

SPAWN ORIGINS TP VOL 28

IMAGE COMICS

DEC230438

(W) David Hine (A / CA) Brian Haberlin

Spawn faces off against the Clown, Ab and Zab, and a horde of angry demons as the Dead Zones-portals to Heaven and Hell-are breached! Meanwhile, Nyx is in trouble and Spawn takes a trip down memory lane to find the identity of the sinister stranger who changed the course of his and his brother's lives. Collects Spawn #167-172.

In Shops: Feb 21, 2024

SPAWN SHADOWS TP

IMAGE COMICS

DEC230439

(W) Todd McFarlane, Rory McConville (A) Carlo Barberi, Thomas Nachlik (CA) Todd McFarlane

Get ready for an adrenaline-fueled ride through the world of SPAWN! Omega Spawn's lair is the site of an epic showdown, but when the Plague arrives, all bets are off. Meanwhile, Spawn and Medieval Spawn team up to escape the island, but trust is in short supply. And that's just the beginning! Spawn's Universe is more intense than ever with new shadow players and shocking revelations. Don't miss a moment of the action! Collects Spawn #316-323.

In Shops: Feb 07, 2024

TIME BEFORE TIME TP VOL 05

IMAGE COMICS

DEC230440

(W) Rory McConville, Declan Shalvey (A) G Geoffo, Joe Palmer

In the final chapter of the critically acclaimed time-hopping saga, Nadia Wells embarks on a dangerous mission to take down The Syndicate once and for all. Can she succeed before time runs out for everyone? Collects Time Before Time #25-29.

In Shops: Feb 21, 2024

TIME2 OMNIBUS HC (RES) (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

DEC230441

(W) Howard Chaykin (A / CA) Howard Chaykin

Graphically experimental, narratively daring, and visually explosive, Howard Chaykin's TIME2 was a work ahead of its time. Now, to commemorate its return more than 35 years later with its long-awaited conclusion… it still is.

In Shops: Feb 07, 2024

UNTOLD TALES OF I HATE FAIRYLAND TP VOL 01 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

DEC230442

(W) Skottie Young

Collects the entire five-issue anthology series featuring Untold Tales based on Eisner Award-winning writer Skottie Young's bestselling comic, I Hate Fairyland, written and drawn by a stellar lineup of creators, including new short stories written by Skottie Young! Featuring Untold Tales from Gabriel Bá & Fábio Moon, Aaron Conley, Jorge Corona, Morgan Beem, and many more!

In Shops: Feb 07, 2024

VOID RIVALS TP VOL 01

IMAGE COMICS

DEC230443

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Mateus Lopes (A / CA) Lorenzo De Felici

The blockbuster Oblivion Song team of Robert Kirkman and Lorenzo De Felici launch an all-new shared universe connected to the Transformers and G.I. Joe! War rages around the Sacred Ring, where the last remnants of two worlds have collapsed around a black hole in a never-ending war. However, when pilot Darak and his rival Solila both crash on a desolate planet, these two enemies must find a way to escape together. But are they alone on this strange planet? And what dark forces await that threaten the entire universe. Collects Void Rivals #1-6.

In Shops: Feb 21, 2024

WEIRD WORK TP

IMAGE COMICS

DEC230444

After months of gang shootings, Detective Ovra Sawce and his new partner Donut Trustah are given a high-profile triple homicide case. But what were a billionaire's assistant, a hood-turned-cult leader, and Sawce's former partner doing in that warehouse? The hard-boiled noir of LA Confidential mixes with Futurama's bright, alien-filled worlds in Weird Work, a crime epic not to be missed. Collects Weird Work #1-4.

In Shops: Feb 07, 2024

