Skip, Pitched As Raina-Telgemeier-Meets-Slice-Of-Life-Manga, Picked Up

Skip! is a middle-grade graphic novel by British debut author-illustrator Sarah Burgess, pitched as Raina Telgemeier meets slice-of-life manga, and has been picked up by Erinn Pascal at Andrews McMeel. The comic tells the story of anxious poet Jay who joins a Double Dutch team and uses their rhymes to navigate complicated feelings surrounding their first best friendship. Skip! was pitched as "A Middle-Grade Graphic Novel about the ups and downs of platonic love and best friends, told through a sports drama about the street sport of double dutch! a non-binary protagonist, this story is about the search for identity and co-dependant friendships" and will be published by Andrews McMeel in the autumn of 2023. Sarah Burgess' agent Jas Perry at kt literary did the deal for world rights.

Sarah Burgess has been working in illustration and animation professionally for six years, for clients including CBBC, NHS, AstraZeneca, Wave, WildSeed Studios, CQC and Justin Havens, as well as a long running series of webcomics.

Andrews McMeel is a company that publishes books, calendars, and related toys and is the general publisher of books of comic strips produced by Andrews McMeel Syndication including The Far Side, Calvin and Hobbes and FoxTrot. The company also produces book collections for some comic strips which are owned by other syndicates.

After a dozen years working in publishing in New York City, Kate Testerman moved to Colorado and formed kt literary in early 2008, where she concentrates on middle grade and young adult fiction. Jas Perry is a Manhattan-based literary agent representing Middle Grade and Young Adult fiction and Graphic Novels. She's a We Need Diverse Books grantee and was previously a freelance children's editor and an editorial intern with Levine Querido and Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books.