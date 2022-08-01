Skottie Young Makes All Content Free On Substack

Skottie Young time! Bleeding Cool broke some news on the changing face of Nick Spencer and Substack Comics recently. But James Tynion IV just dropped some more news about how planning to appeal to existing subscribers to stick around for Year Two. For Year Two, Substack Pro creators will no longer get a six-figure advance from Substack, instead they will get 90% of Substack subscriptions.

But rather than find ways to appeal to Skottie Young's subscribers to re-up their payments, Skottie is going the other way and making everything free for all, paid and free subscribers alike. He writes;

As of today, August 1, 2022, there will no longer be a BOSS LEVEL option… There will no longer be a paywall for anything. We're keeping the Paid Sub options as a tip jar-like way to support the crew who works hard to put together giveaways, the streams (when we get back to them) and all the other things we want to do while we keep building this community. If you continue to support the SFM team by paying for a sub, we REALLY appreciate it, but if you don't, we also REALLY appreciate you equally and will continue to share brand new content with you, give you info and details about our art drops before everyone else, and give you sneak peeks at new projects and behind the scenes of all my projects. All of that, plus we'll be publishing the UNTOLD TALES OF I HATE FAIRYLAND at Image Comics in the coming year.

BUT WHY???

We spent a year cooking up ideas for this platform to help grow subscriptions. Each idea took time to discuss, research, weigh pros and cons, learn from, and to finally implement. No matter what the idea was, for every new paid sub we'd get, one or two would drop off. Haha. We pretty much stayed at the same Sub number since last September. All this took huge amounts of time away from me working comics, covers, commissions, daily sketches and all the other stuff that brought you all here in the first place.

On the other hand, free subs went thought the roof. While the paid subs were only a few hundred, the free subs grew in the thousands. That let us know a lot about you all and what you want out of this newsletter. So we listened.

We realized while we are grateful for the support the paid subscribers give us, we value ALL of you who decide to let us send out Newsletters to you on the regular, whether you pay or don't. We love our SFM Community and want it to keep on growing. So throw in some loot or don't, it's ALL GOOD! We just want to make stuff and share it with you all.