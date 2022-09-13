Skybound Announces Creative Team Lineup for Creepshow #4

Skybound has revealed the lineup of creative teams for the next issue of its Creepshow anthology comic. Creepshow #4 will feature two stories, one by the creative team of Kyle Starks and Fran Galán, and the other by Henry Barajas and Dani. Creepshow is a comic book anthology based on Greg Nicotero's hit Shudder TV series based on the 1982 George Romero and Stephen King film inspired by the EC Horror Comics of the 1950s. Or, in other words, it's our favorite comic book industry mascot, the ouroboros, up to its old tricks again!

The press release has the details on the first story, about kids hunting a nest of vampires:

First, Kyle Starks (I HATE THIS PLACE) and Fran Galán (Lucky Devil) deliver the story of a ragtag group of kids who hunted a nest of vampires in their neighborhood…and the one who lived to tell the tale. "It's an honor and a privilege to get the opportunity to work with a franchise as legendary and iconic as Creepshow," said Kyle Starks. "I believe we've continued with our story its legacy of spooky greatness and timeless creeps." "As a kid I watched both parts of the movie Creepshow countless times. I loved being scared with their stories, the animated scenes, the clear reference to the world of comics," said Fran Galán. "Kyle's story maintains the purest essence of those stories and drawing it in my mind has evoked that happy time. I hope you have as much fun with it as I did drawing it."

And the second, starring a luchador:

Then, Henry Barajas (Helm Greycastle) and Dani (Detective Comics, Coffin Bound) drop a hellacious tale of a fallen luchador who will do anything to claw her way back to the top! "Growing up, my family told me horror stories like La Llorona and El Cucuy. Now I get to pass this tradition down and scare a new generation," said Henry Barajas. "It's a dream come true to work on Creepshow with Dani. I just want to tell a story that would make the late, great Bernie Wrightson proud." "Creepshow was one of the shows I would watch feverishly with my family growing up in Greece and only now do I realize how it has affected parts of my tastes and likes growing up," said Dani. "I'm wishing I could visit my younger self and let her know that she'll be collaborating with Henry Barajas on a cool Creepshow story sometime in the future!"

Creepshow #4, which will be in stores on December 28th, features a main cover by Chris Burnham, a variant by Dani, and a 1:10 incentive cover by Vance Kelly. Check out the first two below: