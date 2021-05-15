Tony Stark & Black Widow Ultimate Sex Scene by Bryan Hitch, Auctioned

The Ultimates by Mark Millar and Bryan Hitch was a continuity reboot of The Avengers in a different continuity (that cause Kurt Busiek to quit the Avengers title in protest). It would also go on to inspire the Marvel Cinematic Universe's treatment of its characters, from The First Avenger through to the Battle Of New York.

It also played around with the character dynamics a little more, including Tony Stark, the Iron Man, getting down with Natasha Romanov, the Black Widow.

And a page of original artwork from that series, depicts such a bedroom scene between Tony and Natasha. And because it's Tony, that means quite a bedroom. It's up for auction and currently at $130, part of today's Sunday & Monday Comics, Animation & Art Weekly Online Auction #122120 from Heritage Auctions, with a couple of days to go. Odds are it will get ten times that by the time the bidders are finished with it.

There has been plenty of slashfic written about the characters based on the movies, here's a chance to own the official Marvel original artwork of the coupling in question.

And here's the page as printed in the comic book. Anyone got $140 to be the next highest bidder? Odds are if you are that you won't be the highest bidder for long though.