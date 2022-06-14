Skybound Kickstarts Zach M. Stafford's The Extra Fabulous Experience

Skybound has been a major player in the world of graphic novels on Kickstarter with a diverse slate of campaigns, from Michelle Fus' Ava's Demon breaking past the rare $500,000 mark, to a deluxe edition of Excellence from Brandon Thomas, Khary Randolph, Emilio Lopez & Deron Bennett that involved hip-hop icon MURS, their continued relationship with Simon Stålenhag on his narrative art book The Labyrinth that also hit the rare $500,000 funding mark, and their embrace of humor webcomics last year with J.L. Westover's Mr. Lovenstein.

Today they continued that push with the launch of The Extra Fabulous Experience, a new Kickstarter campaign based on the popular webcomics from Zach M. Stafford that I'm told has amassed over 200% of their typical pre-release signups. And that might be because fans guessed that Stafford had a fun twist planned for this launch.

There's two parts to this "Experience"– to start, Good Comics for Bad People: An Extra Fabulous Collection is, like the title says, the first-ever graphic novel collection of the eponymous web comics with exclusive guest comics from big names like Mr. Lovenstein, Cyanide & Happiness, The Oatmeal and Safely Endangered.

But then there's the surprising addition of Boo-ty Call, a party card game the company describes as "lonely mediums interpret cryptic answers from a sexy ghost in a race to score." Yes, that kind of score – this is Extra Fabulous after all. That makes The Extra Fabulous Experience the first graphic novel and tabletop game hybrid campaign from Skybound, who've seen success in both those areas on Kickstarter but never merged them together before – so it'll be interesting to see if future graphic novel Kickstarters have some kind of gaming component too.

The tiers for The Extra Fabulous Experience are very much in the same vein as you would expect from the comic, offering a literal "hat on a hat" as a reward but hardcore fans may find themselves rushing to get the special one-of-one that is "The Immortal Experience" where you get all the goodies in previous tiers plus the actual drawing tablet that Stafford used to create the series for $3069. I'm guessing those last two numbers are no accident.

The Extra Fabulous Experience is now live on Kickstarter and runs till July 13, by which point Skybound may have offended the ghost community with their attempted hookups through Boo-ty Call gameplay videos. We'll be certain to follow that story.