Sly Moore Gets a Demotion in Star Wars Darth Vader #14 [Preview]

Star Wars Darth Vader #14 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, continuing War of the Bounty Hunters, Marvel's first proper Star Wars super-mega-crossover event. In this preview, Administrator Moore accepts the punishment for failing to destroy Lord Vader: a demotion. But down in the mail room, Moore may have found herself in the right place at the right time, as one of the few people in the current Empire who would recognize the name Skywalker. Check out the preview below.
STAR WARS DARTH VADER #14 WOBH
MARVEL COMICS
MAY210689
(W) Greg Pak (A) Raffaele Ienco (CA) Aaron Kuder
"THE BLADE BEHIND THE CURTAIN"
• For decades, no figure has stood as close to the EMPEROR with so much mystery surrounding her.
• Who is the UMBARAN? What is her role within the EMPIRE and in the WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS? And what happens when she emerges from the darkness to challenge Darth Vader himself?
• Featuring an unprecedented look at the inner workings of the Emperor's inner circle – and the return of IG-88!
Rated T
In Shops: 7/21/2021
SRP: $3.99
