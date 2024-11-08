Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Papercutz, smurfs

Smurfs Comics To Be Collected In Order For The First Time In English

The Smurfs Comic Books to be collected in order for the first time in English by Papercutz in the new Smurf Archives.

Article Summary Papercutz to release Smurfs comics in chronological English collection for the first time in February 2025.

The Smurfs Archive Vol 1 will feature over 300 pages of stories and commentary by Smurfologist Matt Murray.

Original Smurfs stories from 1958-1963, including Johan and Peewit story and Flying Smurf, in hardcover format.

New Smurfs collection, A Crow In Smurfy Grove, explores connections to The Lost Village movie characters.

Papercutz, the children's graphic novel publisher owned by Mad Cave Studios, has announced a new publishing initiative for the Smurfs graphic novels, with The Smurfs Archive Vol 1 in February 2025. This will be the first time that the original Smurfs comics have been published chronologically in English, and the first collection will include over 300 pages of story and historical commentary.

The Smurfs, originally Les Schtroumpfs in French and De Smurfen in Dutch, is a Belgian comic book franchise created by the Belgian comics artist Peyo, the pen name of Pierre Culliford, in 1958. The stories focus on a village or small, blue creatures who live in mushroom-shaped houses in the forest. Their first story which introduced the Smurfs, The Flute with Six Holes – later renamed The Flute With Six Smurfs and then The Smurfs And The Magic Flute – was originally serialised in Spirou magazine and was a Johan et Pirlouit comic. The Smurfs were a big hit with readers and spanned off into their own series and merchandise, creating a billion-dollar franchise.

The Smurfs Archive Vol 1 will contain their first 1958 Johan and Peewit story, their Little Smurfs adventures and their first album-sized story from 1963, The Flying Smurf, as part of the first twelve Smurf stories reprinted along with introductions and historical context by Smurfologist, Matt Murray, over 204 pages in hardcover.

Papercutz has also just published a new Smurfs collection, A Crow In Smurfy Grove. "When Gargamel manages to grant the gift of speech to a crow, he hopes the crow will be his ticket that leads to the Smurfs Village. However, what unfolds will be something to crow about! Who are the strange creatures who inhabit the Lost Village? What do they eat (hopefully not Smurfs!)? Why do they seem so similar to our diminutive blue heroes? And are they also afraid of Gargamel or something worse?" Bringing in the Smurfs from The Lost Village movie, with Smurfette, Brainy Smurf, Hefty Smurf, Smurfstorm, Smurfblossom, Smurfwillow and all the Smurf girls from Smurfy Grove.

