Snowlands: A Blood Moon Launches New Fantasy Series in Feb 2026

Scholastic announced Snowlands: A Blood Moon, a new series of graphic novels by Morr Meroz and Collin Fogel for young adults, out in February

Story follows Feba, an outcast wolf cub, and her unlikely animal allies facing a deadly wilderness threat

Perfect for fans of Wings of Fire and Warriors, blending adventure, survival, and animal camaraderie

Created by Morr Meroz and Collin Fogel, now available for pre-order after success as a self-published title

Scholastic has announced Snowlands: A Blood Moon, the first in a new series of graphic novels by Morr Meroz and Collin Fogel for young adults, a saga of animals forming a pack in the wilderness to survive and fight a force that threatens them all. The creators originally self-published the story before Scholastic picked it up for a new edition and wider release.

In the heart of the Snowlands, prey and predator alike mysteriously disappear as three outcasts join forces for the adventure of a lifetime in the first book of the heart-stopping Snowlands series — perfect for fans of Wings of Fire and Warriors!

Feba, an orphaned wolf cub, is believed to be cursed. Her rare white fur is said to be a bad omen. When a mysterious creature starts killing members of Feba's pack one by one, all eyes fall on her. She has no choice but to run away, forced to roam the perilous Snowlands all on her own …

Until she meets Usha, a fiercely independent leopard, and Batu, a bumbling wildcat, each with their own secrets and reasons for wandering the Snowlands. Together, they form an unlikely trio, bound by fate. As these uneasy allies cross the frosty wilderness, they'll uncover a widespread danger in the mountains that threatens to destroy everything.

Snowlands: A Blood Moon Creators

Morr Meroz is an animation filmmaker. After graduating from the School of Visual Arts in 2013, Morr founded Bloop Animation Studios and started producing animated short films. In addition to making films, Morr launched Bloop Animation's educational initiative, which has become a leading animation learning platform with over 20,000 students that features dozens of courses, tutorials, and guidebooks about animation filmmaking. He lives with his family in New York City.

Collin Fogel, an Arizona-raised Army brat, moved to the California Bay Area in 2000. Influenced by a love for G.I. Joe, Lego, Japanese anime, video games, and comic books, he began a career in the game industry. However, his true passion was always comics, with his nights and weekends spent penciling and coloring in the hopes of finding his big break. After seventeen years in California, Collin now lives in Bend, Oregon, where he raises his daughter, hoping she grow up to be a geek like her dad.

Snowlands: A Blood Moon is available for pre-0rder.

