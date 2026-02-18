Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: New Titans, Titans

So How Will Terra Be Joining The New Titans Anyway? (Spoilers)

So how will Terra be joining the New Titans anyway? And what about Spoiler? (Spoilers for Spoiler)

Article Summary Terra is set for a redemption arc and possible membership in the New Titans after recent conflict.

New Titans #33 will feature a fresh lineup including Superboy, Spoiler, Wonder Girl, and Terra.

Recent Titans issues reveal team shakeups and hints of new dynamics and trust challenges ahead.

The series relaunch marks a new era for DC’s next generation of superheroes facing major threats.

Following DC's K.O. event, Titans is undergoing a name and cast change to become New Titans #33, written by Tate Brombal and drawn by Sami Basri…

The tease looked like Jonathan Kent Superboy, Stephanie Brown's Spoiler, Yara Flor Wonder Girl and potentially Terra riding a boulder… even though she has been beating up the rest of the Titans something rotten and has just taken over Gemworld. The solicits for New Titans #34 gave us a better look…

Definitely Spoiler there. And now in today's Titans #32 by John Layman and Pete Woods we have the Jonathan Kent popping by…

While Terra is going through quite the redemption arc herself…

All ready to join the New Titans?

In the words of The Toymaker in Doctor Who…

Titans #32 by John Layman and Pete Woods is published by DC Comics today.

TITANS #32

(W) John Layman (A/CA) Pete Woods

THE TITANS ARE EARTH'S LAST LINE OF DEFENSE! Jinx is terrorizing Gemworld, Cyborg is gone, and the Titans are spread across the galaxy. With their backs against the wall, Arsenal and Donna Troy prepare for battle as the last line of defense against Darkseid's forces! Is this the Titans last stand… or is it the beginning of something new? $3.99 2/18/2026

(W) Tate Brombal (A) Sami Basri (CA) Taurin Clarke

WHO ARE THE NEW TITANS? After helping save the world from yet another world-ending event, the Titans have earned some much-deserved rest. Back in Titans Tower, they're glad to be reunited again… But it almost feels too good to be true. Are these Titans who they claim to be? And if they can't trust each other… can they even trust themselves? Tate Brombal and Sami Basri kick off a brand-new era for the next generation of superheroes! $3.99 3/18/2026

