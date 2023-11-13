Posted in: Comics | Tagged: douglas adams, HitcHikers Guide To The Galaxy, The Bleed, the vigil, Wildswtorm

So Long And Thanks For All The Vigil… Douglas Adams & DC Comics

The Vigil sees its sixth and final issue tomorrow, from Ram V and X. And with a promise that The Vigil will return.

Article Summary The Vigil concludes with issue six, hinting at a 2024 return in the DC Universe.

Ram V and Devmalya Pramanik connect Douglas Adams' concepts to The Vigil.

References to Hitchhiker's Guide are paralleled with the DC Multiverse.

Speculation is rising around The Vigil's use of The Bleed in upcoming DC plots.

The Vigil sees its sixth and final issue tomorrow, from Ram V and Devmalya Pramanik. And with a promise that The Vigil will return, I am given to wonder if it will be at a restaurant at the end of the universe. Because the hidden team operating on the fringes of the DC Universe have a new toy to play with and it has a familiar effect. Spoilers ahead.

The Infinite Improbability Drive from the HitchHiker's Guide To The Galaxy was a parody of some of the bizarre ways some science fiction books and films tried to get around the difficulties of interstellar travel. The radio series positing a device, the use of which meant that anything could, and probably would happen. Including flipping from one end of the universe to the other. However, its use was full of unforeseen random and improbable effects to anywhere it passed.

It also provided a great model for the Multiverse in Douglas Adams' mind, with different parallel realities simply being further and further down the probability axis. Somewhere, anything – no matter how improbable – was happening; you just had to work out just how improbable it was, in order to get there. And you see that model recently used in Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Hails of fish, while definitely improbably, are not impossible, and if you are doing one Hitch Hiker's reference, you may as well make another one, the dolphin's final message to humanity, as they left the planet Earth ahead of its destruction by the Vogon Constructor Fleet, "so long and thanks for all the fish."

Oh, and one other spoilery thing. We've been looking as to how Wildstorm Comics may be returning in 2024, as WildCATS ends today. We noted how today's Outsiders sees The Carrier traversing the Bleed, the space between parallel realities.

A few weeks ago, how The Candlemaker found himself on Danny The Street in The Bleed, with The Batwoman Who Laughs in charge. And now it seems that's where The Vigil will be hiding before they return in 2024. Looks like The Bleed will be playing a big part for DC Comics soon., Bleeding Cool, that's what I say.

VIGIL #6 (OF 6) CVR A SUMIT KUMAR

(W) Ram V (A) Devmalya Pramanik (CA) Sumit Kumar

/…/ /Who Are the Vigil?/ /New member The Wild Card file loading… The metahuman group the Vigil seems have to added a fifth member to the group…identity unknown. Powers unknown. Theory is they were picked up from a field mission, but no other details at this time. Remember, discretion is key–you are being watched. Stay vigilant. /…/ /you are being watched./ Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 11/14/2023

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!