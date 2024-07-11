Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Conventions, Current News, DC Comics, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, absolute universe, all in, DC All-In, san diego comic con, scott snyder, sdcc

Absolute Batman T-Shirt And Foil Ashcans At San Diego Comic-Con

DC Comics has revealed its plans for San Diego Comic-Con , including Absolute Batman T-shirts and foil ashcans by Nick Dragotta.

Article Summary DC Comics unveils Absolute Batman T-shirt and exclusive foil ashcans at SDCC 2024.

Artist Nick Dragotta's previously unseen color ashcan cover for Absolute Batman revealed.

A host of Batman merchandise, including action figures and exclusive comics, available.

Engaging panels lined up, featuring top DC talent and sneak peeks at Batman media.

DC Comics has revealed its plans for San Diego Comic-Con 2024, including Absolute Batman. With a T-shirt on sale from their booth with the Absolute Batman ashcan cover by Nick Dragotta, as seen only on Bleeding Cool so far, but now in colour.

As well a special edition foil cover (6-5/8" x 10-3/16") SDCC 2024 Exclusive Absolute Batman Ashcan. This is the first official confirmation of my earlier reports that Absolute Batman even exists. Here are the other T-shirts on sale, including the Superman S-shield from the upcoming movie, and the first merchandise for the upcoming Creature Commandos.

As well as an Batman: The Animated Series tote bag, a new "Born in Gotham City" premium varsity jacket, "Greetings from Gotham City" hoodie, a Mystery Pin Collection, The Joker/Harley Quinn's "Mad Love" by Phantom City Creative, and a numbered limited edition DC Super Heroes "Rebirth" hoodie,

But I'll take the Absolute Batman shirt if anyone wants to pick one up. DC will be selling limited printings of special edition foil covers for Absolute Power #1, All-Star Superman #1 and Batman #150, a McFarlane Toys Action Figure variant of Batman Beyond #1, a new animation-themed Creature Commandos #1 variant cover (includes Frankenstein: Agent of Shade #1 and the first appearance of the Creature Commandos in Weird War Tales #93)…

… a special edition foil cover (6-5/8" x 10-3/16") SDCC 2024 Exclusive Absolute Batman Ashcan, a Golden Age-sized (7-3/4" x 10-1/2") facsimile edition of Detective Comics #27 with a movie homage cover, convention-exclusive graphic novels with metal covers for Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong, Batman Vol. 1: Failsafe (with a movie homage cover) and Wonder Woman Vol. 1: Outlaw, an oversized (11" x 17") pencil-and-ink flip-book variant of Batman: Hush #1, and more.

McFarlane Toys Exclusives will be offering pre-orders on DC action figures, poly-resin statues, and will have DC Multiverse and DC Direct product for sale. McFarlane Toys Digital will also host a giveaway at San Diego Comic-Con for an exclusive limited-edition digital collectible—The Joker Bank Robber, by redeeming a single-use scratch card code, while supplies last.

Meta will have a 20' lightbox promoting Batman: Arkham Shadow, a Meta Quest 3 exclusive developed by Camouflaj and Oculus Studios, in one corner of the DC Booth. Candy Digital launches the next chapter in Batman: The Legacy Cowl, the first original DC comic on the blockchain that was shaped through fan voting, with Catwoman: The Legacy Cowl by Cavan Scott, Jonboy Meyers and Fico Ossio available for free at the DC booth. Where visitors can redeem a free SDCC 2024 digital collectible, which automatically enters them for a chance to win a physical copy of DC's comic book Batman #426 DC Booth visitors can also claim a free Catwoman Claw component for an opportunity to burn and receive an exclusive SDCC-edition Legacy Cowl. And then there are the panels,

THURSDAY

12:45pm-1:45pm. ABSOLUTE POWER. (DC Comics Panel)

Join some of DC's top story tellers in a can't-miss panel that dives deeper into DC Comics' 2024 blockbuster Summer event, and beyond. Room: 6DE

FRIDAY

1:45pm-2:45pm. JIM LEE & FRIENDS. (DC Panel)

Jim Lee (DC President, Publisher, and Chief Creative Officer) is on hand to bring out a few of his friends for discussions and reveals that will have everyone talking long after the Con is over! You won't want to miss this. Room: 6DE

8:15pm-9:15pm. HARLEY QUINN & KITE MAN: HELL YEAH! (Max Original Panel)

Featuring sneak peeks at unreleased Kite Man: Hell Yeah! scenes and a look at what's in store for Harley Quinn's upcoming fifth season, join the cast and creators for a special discussion spanning both Max Original adult animated series from DC and Warner Bros. Animation. Panelists include Lake Bell ("Poison Ivy"), Matt Oberg ("Kite Man"), James Adomian ("Bane"), Dean Lorey (EP) virtual, Justin Halpern (EP), Patrick Schumacker (EP). Moderated by Damian Holbrook, TV Guide. Room 6BCF

SATURDAY

10:00am-11:00am. MY ADVENTURES WITH SUPERMAN. (Screening Presentation & Panel)

Join executive producers Jake Wyatt, Josie Campbell, Brendan Clogher, and voice cast members Jack Quaid, Alice Lee, Ishmel Sahid, and Kiana Madeira as they answer your burning questions from season 2. Plus get the early scoop on all the action, comedy, and romance that awaits Clark, Lois, and Jimmy in Season 3. Airing on Adult Swim, My Adventures with Superman is produced by Warner Bros. Animation. Room: Indigo Ballroom, Hilton Bayfront

11:15am-12:15pm. SUPERMAN & LOIS. (Special Video Presentation and Q&A, presented by Warner Bros. Television)

Join executive producers Todd Helbing and Brent Fletcher with series stars Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch as they make their Comic-Con debut in Hall H! After season 3 ended on a major cliffhanger, fans won't want to miss an exclusive trailer for the epic final season and learn what's in store as Clark and Lois continue to navigate the challenges of parenthood while saving the world. Season 4 of SUPERMAN & LOIS returns with a special two-hour premiere event on Thursday, October 17 on The CW. Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, SUPERMAN & LOIS is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Batwoman, Supergirl), Todd Helbing (The Flash, Black Sails), Brent Fletcher (Lost, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Sarah Schechter (All American, Riverdale), and Geoff Johns (Titans, DC's Stargirl). Room: Hall H

12:30pm-1:30pm. WHAT'S HAPPENING IN THE DC MULTIVERSE. (DC Comics Panel)

Hear directly from some of the superstar writers and artists that are creating epic new storylines that push DC's Super Heroes and Super-Villains beyond their limits in bold new adventures. Room: 6DE

1:45pm-2:45pm. GOTHAM CITY. (DC Comics Panel)

Walk the dark and gritty streets of the DC Universe with top DC Talent for news and surprises involving Batman and the other protectors of Gotham City. Room: 6DE

2:45pm-3:45pm. Batman: Caped Crusader (Screening Presentation & Panel)

Join executive producer Matt Reeves and cast members Hamish Linklater, Jamie Chung and Minnie Driverfor the world-premiere screening of the upcoming and highly anticipated series followed by a moderated Q&A where they will discuss their characters and tease key storylines in the upcoming season. From Warner Bros. Animation, Bad Robot Productions, 6th & Idaho, and based on DC characters, the series is a reimagining of the Batman mythology through the visionary lens of executive producers J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves, and Bruce Timm. Batman: Caped Crusader executive producers also include Ed Brubaker, James Tucker, Daniel Pipski, Rachel Rusch Rich, and Sam Register. Room: 6BCF

4:45pm-5:45pm. THE PENGUIN. (HBO Original Panel)

The HBO® Original limited series, from Warner Bros. Television and DC Studios, continues Matt Reeves' The Batman epic crime saga and centers on the character played by Colin Farrell in the film. The series debuts on HBO in September. Panelists include Colin Farrell—virtually (Oz Cobb aka "The Penguin" / EP), Cristin Milioti (Sofia Falcone), Rhenzy Feliz (Victor Aguilar), Matt Reeves (EP), Lauren LeFranc (Showrunner / EP), and Dylan Clark (EP). Moderated by Josh Horowitz, Host, MTV & Happy Sad Confused podcast. Room: Hall H

SUNDAY

11:15am-12:15pm. DC BOOK CLUB. (DC Comics Panel)

DC highlights some of the creators behind the publisher's popular young adult graphic novels, with exciting announcements about titles arriving soon! Star writers and artists will be discussing their fan-favorite projects and will be drawing your favorite DC characters. Room: 6DE

From 1pm-2pm on Thursday to Sunday, the DC Community team will be giving away a SDCC-exclusive poster of Jock's Justice League vs Godzilla vs Kong #5 variant cover to all booth visitors who show proof of their DC Discord server membership while supplies last. The DC Community team will also be giving away exclusive DCUI ULTRA pins to DC Booth attendees who show proof of subscription to DCUI ULTRA while supplies last.

Every night from 6pm on Thursday to Saturday, DC invites fans to play The Joker is Wild, a game show hosted by Tim Sheridan. Fans will get a chance to play a decidedly different DC spin on the classic slot-machine trivia game while at SDCC! Can you conjure up three Jokers and answer the question correctly? Swing by the DC Booth on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights at 6pm to test your DC knowledge, press your luck, and win a fabulous prize!

NAFTOS will officially launch Pop Art Animation Cels at San Diego Comic-Con with five exclusive editions, including three Batman Animation Pop Art Animation Cels.

Cartamundi will be unveiling the newest collection of DC Hybrid Trading Cards by Hro during San Diego Comic-Con.

Funko (Booth #5341) and Mondo (Booth #5137) will also offer DC exclusives at SDCC, including a "Batman Returns" poster by Dan Hipp, an All Star Batman & Robin the Boy Wonder #1 poster and aSuperman #205 poster by Jim Lee, a "Batman" (1989) Original Motion Picture Score 2XLP + Graphic Novel Box Set, and a POP! Heroes Batman/Superman Fusion collectible figure.

Available at Booth #3029, Mattel Creations will also offer

Fisher Price Little People Collector Batman 85th Anniversary—The "I Am Batman Set"

Hot Wheels Batmobile Collector Set—Hot Wheels with a six-pack of iconic Batmobiles + mini-figurines featuring the Batmobiles from "Batman" (1966), "Batman" (1989), "Batman: The Animated Series," "Batman Forever," "Batman Begins," and "The Batman".

