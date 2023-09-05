Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: catwoman, Gotham War

So Who Bought Wayne Manor? (Batman #137 Spoilers)

The Gotham War is ablaze in Gotham. Batman is at war with Catwoman - and everyone else, aside from Damian Wayne. But who else is there?

The Gotham War is ablaze in Gotham. Batman is at war with Catwoman – and everyone else, aside from Damian Wayne. With assaults coming from all sides, from Seline Kyle, Jason Todd, Dick Grayson, Barbara Gordon, Tim Drake, Stephanie Brown, Duke Mighten, even Cassandra Cain, which I didn't see coming. Only Damian Wayne stays loyal to Bruce, as he prepares to move into the Gotham brownhouse.

Because the Wayne Manor is once again out of bounds to Bruce.

So which lucky person has bought the Wayne Manor, complete with Batcave?

Given we are hitting the Gotham War, Selina Kyle, the Catwoman, would be the obvious solution. But upcoming solicitations suggested otherwise, asking "But who is really pulling the strings in this explosive event?" and the finale asking "The final chapter of this epic crossover is here, and Batman and his family must find a way to overcome the endgame of an ancient enemy! Can the Bat and the Cat set their differences aside?"

Shut up Zur-en-Arrh, you are not helping matters! And anyway, there is someone else in the picture with the millions necessary. And Neanderthal tastes…

Vandal Savage, originally Vandar Adg of the Blood Tribe, is said to be a Cro-Magnon warrior who gained immortality and healing abilities from a meteorite, 50, 000 years ago. A ruthless tactician, he has literally seen it all before… what role has he played in how this Gotham War has gone down? Does he have a mindbomb to explode? Will he expel Catwoman from Gotham? Will he just… take over?

BATMAN #137 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ (BATMAN CATWOMAN GOTHAM WAR)

DC COMICS

JUL232769

BATMAN/CATWOMAN: THE GOTHAM WAR PART 2! Batman descends on Gotham City, full of rage and force, more driven than ever to save his home. But the new landscape has turned friends into foes. Can anyone stop his reign of terror? Should they? The Gotham War continues in this second chapter! In Shops: Sep 05, 2023 SRP: $4.99

