Does Batman & Robin Take Place Before Or After Gotham War? Neither

Joshua Williamson and Simone Di Meo are working on a new Batman And Robin series, out from DC Comics in a month.

Joshua Williamson and Simone Di Meo are working on a new Batman And Robin series, out from DC Comics in a month. I have been asked if it will be set before the current Gotham War series or after it. Well, best as I can work out, neither. It will be set during it. With Bruce Wayne and Damian Wayne living in Bruce's Brownhouse property in Gotham, publicly as father and son. Only Waynes In The Building. And clearly still out of sorts with the rest of the Batfamily over the Gotham War situation. But Catwoman's scheme to manage the crime of Gotham still in play, just not able to cover every criminal enterprise in Gotham, and there's plenty for the dynamic duo to deal with. And suggesting that Catwoman's New Gotham may be a little more permanent than we had presumed. Also, maybe these remaining henchmen aren't men at all? And yes, Damian will be going to the local high school…

BATMAN AND ROBIN #1 CVR A SIMONE DI MEO WRAPAROUND CVR

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Simone Di Meo

Father and son. Bruce and Damian. Batman and Robin. From Batman vs. Robin to Knight Terrors, a lot has happened to the Dynamic Duo, but now they are back together and ready to fight crime in Gotham–just in time for Batman's most monstrous rogues to team up to turn the city into an urban jungle! A new villain watches from the shadows, intent on revenge, with a plot to turn one of Batman's greatest assets against him! Can Damian help his father solve the case before it's too late? A brand-new fun and exciting father-and-son adventure begins, from DC Comics architect Joshua Williamson and superstar artist Simone Di Meo!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 9/12/2023

BATMAN AND ROBIN #2 CVR A SIMONE DI MEO

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Simone Di Meo

INTRODUCING A NEW VILLAIN: SHUSH! Introducing Shush. Who does she work for? And how have they turned one of Batman's greatest tools against him? Urban Jungle continues as the father and son dynamic duo are on the deadly case! But first, Damian must deal with…his first day of school?!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 10/10/2023

BATMAN AND ROBIN #3 CVR A SIMONE DI MEO

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Simone Di Meo

White Rabbit is a key witness in uncovering Gotham's newest criminal mastermind, and Batman and Robin realize the only way to keep her safe is to break her out of Arkham Tower! But Damian still has homework to deal with!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 11/14/2023

