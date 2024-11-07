Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: jsa, Justice Society of America

Soap Opera Superheroics of the New JSA #1 From DC Comics (Spoilers)

We have a new JSA #1 out this week by Jeff Lemire and Diego Olortegui, embedding it into recent DC Comics continuity.

Article Summary New JSA series by Jeff Lemire and Diego Olortegui ties into recent DC Comics continuity.

Character-driven drama focuses on personal and historical conflicts within the JSA.

Obsidian's secret ties to the Injustice Society expose deeper team intrigues.

Classic JSA members face the new Injustice Society and test Golden Age ideals.

We have a new JSA series following right on the heels of the much-delayed previous run from Geoff Johns and Mikel Janin. Jeff Lemire and Diego Olortegui are taking this one, and embedding it in recent DC Comics continuity as well as following up on the previous Justice Society Of America series which seemed to divert from it somewhat. Anyone want to try and explain the Power Girl thing yet?

But rather the timey-wimey conflicts across the centuries, this JSA looks like going back to basics… and that been soap opera stuff. So while Obsidian is being reprimanded for going all Abu Ghraib,

We have Sandy Hawkins, the new Sandman and Jade discussing something that once was…

Ans they are not alone in keeping such secrets from the team.

Rick Parker, the Hourman and Jessie Quick don't just have a past, they have a present.

Talking of Obsidian, he certainly does have conviction. Quite a few convictions. On the record. And giving another soap opera trope of someone not being who they say they are…

Johnny Sorrow, posing as Obsidian within the JSA, but actually part of the ISA as well…

The Injustice Society Of America with Solomon Grundy, the Gentlemen Ghost, Scandal Savage, Ruby Sokov – daughter of the Golden Age Red Lantern and more… who else do you recognise?

JSA #1 CVR A DIEGO OLORTEGUI

(W) Jeff Lemire (A/CA) Diego Olortegui

THE NEW ERA OF THE JSA BEGINS HERE! Long-time fan favorite characters Hawkman, Hawkgirl, Jade, Obsidian, Jesse Quick, Hourman, Ted Grant, and Sandman are all back on the roster as DC's first super team faces their greatest and most personal challenge yet. Will golden age ideals hold true in a world recovering from the events of Absolute Power? Or do they need a more hardcore approach to stand a chance against the new Injustice Society of America? Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 11/6/2024 JSA #2 CVR A CULLY HAMNER

(W) Jeff Lemire (A/CA) Diego Olortegui

Flash back to the events leading into the previous issue as the JSA investigates a break-in at the observatory of Ted Knight, the original Starman. How was the JSA separated, and where is the Tower of Fate? What caused the rift between Jade and Obsidian after the disappearance of their father, Green Lantern Alan Scott? And what is the Injustice Society of America plotting? Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 12/4/2024 JSA #3 CVR A CULLY HAMNER

(W) Jeff Lemire (A) Diego Olortegui (CA) Cully Hamner

THE INJUSTICE SOCIETY ATTACKS! After sacrificing his reincarnation for one last life with the woman he loves, Hell is the last place Hawkman wants to be right now! With his allies at the Tower of Fate under siege by the Injustice Society, can he escape Wotan's clutches–or is his goose truly cooked? Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 1/1/2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!