Something Is Killing Boom Studios' April 2025 Solicits & Solicitations

No launch issues in Boom Studios' April 2025 solicits and solicitations, but Something Is Killing The Children by James Tynion IV and Werther Dell'Edera gets a pivotal issue, with more Hello Darkness, Bronze Faces, Power Rangers Prime, Minor Arcana, Last Boy, Creeping Below, When I Lay My Vengeance Upon Thee, In Bloom, Uncanny Valley, Mouse Guard, I Heart Skull Crusher, Jim Henson's Labyrinth, Jim Henson Presents, Amory Wars, and more.

SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #41 CVR A DELL EDERA

BOOM! STUDIOS

FEB250010

FEB250011 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #41 CVR B FRISON

FEB250012 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #41 CVR C ANNIV VAR

FEB250013 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #41 CVR D 10 COPY INCV

FEB250014 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #41 CVR E ANNIV 20 COPY IN

FEB250015 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #41 CVR F 25 COPY INCV

FEB250016 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #41 CVR G 50 COPY INCV

FEB250017 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #41 CVR H 75 COPY INCV

FEB250018 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #41 CVR I FOC REVEAL

FEB250019 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #41 CVR J UNLOCKABLE DELL

(W) James TynionIV (A / CA) Werther Dell'Edera

In this pivotal issue of the bestselling horror saga, the dive into Erica's past continues as we re-enter her younger years being brought up in the House of Slaughter.

What deadly hunts await her and Jessica? And how does Cecilia pose yet another challenge for the young monster hunter?

In Shops: Apr 02, 2025

HELLO DARKNESS #10 CVR A MERCADO (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

FEB250020

FEB250021 – HELLO DARKNESS #10 CVR B FRISON (MR)

FEB250022 – HELLO DARKNESS #10 CVR C WARD (MR)

FEB250023 – HELLO DARKNESS #10 CVR D ANNIVERSARY VAR (MR)

FEB250024 – HELLO DARKNESS #10 CVR E 20 COPY INCV MERCADO (MR)

(W) R. L. Stine, Robert Hack, David Hazan, Genevieve Valentine (A) Francesco Francavilla, Robert Hack, Stefano Nesi, Ming Doyle (CA) Miguel Mercado

R.L. Stine and Francesco Francavilla conclude their hair-raising journey through different eras in "The Life & Death of Lucas Dreamwalker"!

Who's that rapping, rapping on the apartment door? Why it's David Hazan and Stefano Nesi with a modern twist on a Poe classic in "Evermore"!

Beware of letting your eyes linger on the wrong thing too long-you might see "The Devil in the Corner of Your Eye" by Genevieve Valentine and Ming Doyle!

Plus more madcap mayhem from Robert Hack's "I Can't Take You Anywhere"!

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

POWER RANGERS PRIME #6 CVR A MORA

BOOM! STUDIOS

FEB250025

FEB250026 – POWER RANGERS PRIME #6 CVR B MALAVIA

FEB250027 – POWER RANGERS PRIME #6 CVR C ANNIV VAR MERCADO

FEB250028 – POWER RANGERS PRIME #6 CVR D 10 COPY INCV MALAVIA

FEB250029 – POWER RANGERS PRIME #6 CVR E 15 COPY INCV VALERIO

FEB250030 – POWER RANGERS PRIME #6 CVR F 20 COPY INCV MERCADO

FEB250031 – POWER RANGERS PRIME #6 CVR G 25 COPY INCV ZONNO

FEB250032 – POWER RANGERS PRIME #6 CVR H FOC REVEAL

FEB250033 – POWER RANGERS PRIME #6 CVR I UNLOCKABLE MORA

(W) Melissa Flores (A) Jo Mi-gyeong (CA) Dan Mora

Ryan's relentless interrogation uncovers a painful past leading up to Mark's refugee status on Earth!

Can our newfound hero endure the harsh conditions of the internment camp to embrace his hidden power within?

In Shops: Apr 16, 2025

LAST BOY #2 (OF 5) CVR A PANOSIAN (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

FEB250037

FEB250038 – LAST BOY #2 (OF 5) CVR B TORQUE (MR)

FEB250039 – LAST BOY #2 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV TORQUE (MR)

FEB250040 – LAST BOY #2 (OF 5) CVR D 25 COPY INCV RODRIGUEZ (MR)

FEB250041 – LAST BOY #2 (OF 5) CVR E FOC REVEAL (MR)

FEB250042 – LAST BOY #2 (OF 5) CVR F UNLOCKABLE PANOSIAN (MR)

(W) Dan Panosian (A) Alessio Avallone (CA) Dan Panosian

After the shocking events of the last issue, Peter finds himself at a loss as he tries to comprehend the new status quo.

Needing help to move forward, he'll need to call on the Lost Boys once again… except, they're no longer boys themselves and they've got a dire warning about a new threat that could further change Neverland forever!

In Shops: Apr 09, 2025

BRONZE FACES #3 (OF 6) CVR A SHOF

BOOM! STUDIOS

FEB250043

FEB250044 – BRONZE FACES #3 (OF 6) CVR B LINDSAY

FEB250045 – BRONZE FACES #3 (OF 6) CVR C 10 COPY INCV SHOF

(W) Shobo, Shof Coker (A) Alexandre Tefenkgi (CA) Shof

An explosive secret is finally revealed in the middle of Timi, Sango, and Gbonka's latest heist!

As their plans evaporate into turmoil, the crew scrambles to escape capture under the barrage of gunfire and a frantic chase through the Porto Novo channel.

But a devastating turn of events threatens to unravel their plans for the future as well as the survival of one of their own…

In Shops: Apr 09, 2025

CREEPING BELOW #4 (OF 5) CVR A DEL REY (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

FEB250046

FEB250047 – CREEPING BELOW #4 (OF 5) CVR B RIFKIN (MR)

FEB250048 – CREEPING BELOW #4 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV WARD (MR)

FEB250049 – CREEPING BELOW #4 (OF 5) CVR D 25 COPY INCV WOLFE (MR)

FEB250050 – CREEPING BELOW #4 (OF 5) CVR E FOC REVEAL (MR)

FEB250051 – CREEPING BELOW #4 (OF 5) CVR F UNLOCKABLE WOLFE (MR)

(W) Brian Azzarello (A / CA) Vanesa Del Rey

Brace yourselves for the brutal finale in the penultimate issue from award-winning creatives Brian Azzarello and Vanessa Del Rey!

Val's transformation is now complete and her devastating abilities threaten a violently vicious end for her attackers.

Will she choose to wield her newfound powers to continue to wreak havoc, or will she finally be stopped?

In Shops: Apr 30, 2025

MINOR ARCANA #6 CVR A LEMIRE

BOOM! STUDIOS

FEB250052

FEB250053 – MINOR ARCANA #6 CVR B PEREZ

FEB250054 – MINOR ARCANA #6 CVR C ANNIVERSARY VAR MERCADO

FEB250055 – MINOR ARCANA #6 CVR D 10 COPY INCV LEMIRE

FEB250056 – MINOR ARCANA #6 CVR E ANNIVERSARY 20 COPY INCV MERCADO

FEB250057 – MINOR ARCANA #6 CVR F 25 COPY INCV WALSH

FEB250058 – MINOR ARCANA #6 CVR G FOC REVEAL

FEB250059 – MINOR ARCANA #6 CVR H UNLOCKABLE PEREZ

(W) Jeff Lemire (A / CA) Jeff Lemire

The past proves to be a more comforting place as Theresa reflects on fond memories growing up with her grandfather.

But Theresa has pressing issues to deal with in the present, most notably, the surprise visit she paid to her ex Alex.

Feeling compelled to make amends, Theresa realizes she can no longer be avoidant.

In Shops: Apr 09, 2025

WHEN I LAY MY VENGEANCE UPON THEE #4 (OF 5) CVR A REBELKA

BOOM! STUDIOS

FEB250060

FEB250061 – WHEN I LAY MY VENGEANCE UPON THEE #4 (OF 5) CVR B PHILLIPS

FEB250062 – WHEN I LAY MY VENGEANCE UPON THEE #4 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY IN

FEB250063 – WHEN I LAY MY VENGEANCE UPON THEE #4 (OF 5) CVR D 15 COPY IN

(W) Gus Moreno (A / CA) Jakub Rebelka

The mystery of Stygian's exorcism techniques is unveiled by a shocking source!

Can Barrera survive his apprenticeship long enough to save the innocent soul at the heart of the island's mystery?

Or will evil ultimately win as the demonic threat reaches its tipping point?

In Shops: Apr 30, 2025

IN BLOOM #5 (OF 5) CVR A PEARSON

BOOM! STUDIOS

FEB250064

FEB250065 – IN BLOOM #5 (OF 5) CVR B WARD

FEB250066 – IN BLOOM #5 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV WARD

(W) Michael Conrad (A / CA) John J. Pearson

Spears comes face to face with the "motherbrain" but is nearly broken as it tries to reason with him bearing a familiar visage… the rough form of his dear wife.

A deadly battle ensues, but not without terrible cost – beyond the pain of his injuries, a fateful wound shows sinister signs of the worst possible outcome: has Spears himself begun to BLOOM?

In Shops: Apr 16, 2025

UNCANNY VALLEY #9 (OF 10) CVR A WACHTER

BOOM! STUDIOS

FEB250067

FEB250068 – UNCANNY VALLEY #9 (OF 10) CVR B FLEECS

FEB250069 – UNCANNY VALLEY #9 (OF 10) CVR C 10 COPY INCV WACHTER

(W) Tony Fleecs (A / CA) Dave Wachter

Oliver takes advantage of his reality-shaping abilities to send a desperate plea for help!

Meanwhile, Margaret and Pecos finally make it back to the Cartoon World, but there's much work to be done in order for her to embrace her cartoon side and relieve the long-standing tension between the two…

As a shocking escape plan begins to unfold, can a single call make or break the future of our captured hero?

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

AMORY WARS NO WORLD TOMORROW #10 (OF 12) CVR A GUGLIOTTA (MR

BOOM! STUDIOS

FEB250070

FEB250071 – AMORY WARS NO WORLD TOMORROW #10 (OF 12) CVR B WAYSHAK (MR)

FEB250072 – AMORY WARS NO WORLD TOMORROW #10 (OF 12) CVR C 10 COPY INCV

(W) Claudio Sanchez, Chondra Echert (A) Guillaume Martinez (CA) Gianluca Gugliotta

The Willing Well takes Chase and Claudio to House Apity-Prime, in the midst of a battle outside of the House Atlantic.

There, Claudio must prepare to enter the House Atlantic to finally face off with Ryan!

In Shops: Apr 09, 2025

MOUSE GUARD DAWN OF THE BLACK AXE #2 (OF 3) CVR A RODRIGUEZ

BOOM! STUDIOS

FEB250073

FEB250074 – MOUSE GUARD DAWN OF THE BLACK AXE #2 (OF 3) CVR B PETERSEN

FEB250075 – MOUSE GUARD DAWN OF THE BLACK AXE #2 (OF 3) CVR C 15 COPY IN

(W) David Petersen (A / CA) Gabriel Rodriguez

The origin story of the Black Axe continues!

Bardrick, the first wielder of the Axe, continues his campaign against the serpents surrounding the mouse territories, but even he can't be everywhere at once…

The legendary weapon-bearer must serve his duty, but can he truly manage it all on his lonesome?!

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

MOUSE GUARD FACSIMILE EDITION #1

BOOM! STUDIOS

FEB250076

(W) David Petersen (A) Gabriel Rodr?guez (CA) David Petersen

Celebrating Mouse Guard's milestone 20th anniversary, BOOM! Studios and Archaia are proud to present a special facsimile edition of issue #1, in its original limited edition black and white printing!

Presented as close to the original version as possible, this iconic issue is the ultimate collector's item for longtime Mouse Guard fans, as well as a perfect start to the iconic adventure for new readers!

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

JIM HENSONS LABYRINTH #8 (OF 8) CVR A MALAVIA

BOOM! STUDIOS

FEB250077

FEB250078 – JIM HENSONS LABYRINTH #8 (OF 8) CVR B TORQUE

FEB250079 – JIM HENSONS LABYRINTH #8 (OF 8) CVR C 10 COPY INCV MALAVIA

FEB250080 – JIM HENSONS LABYRINTH #8 (OF 8) CVR D 25 COPY INCV MACK

(W) Kyla Vanderklugt (A) Giorgio Spalletta (CA) Nimit Malavia

The final showdown between Sarah and the Goblin King is at hand!

Our heroine will have to face Jareth on her own… that is, only IF she and her faithful companions can successfully navigate their way through the city, as well as the swaths of goblin hordes guarding the Castle's gates!

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

I HEART SKULL-CRUSHER #9 CVR A ZONNO

BOOM! STUDIOS

FEB250081

FEB250082 – I HEART SKULL-CRUSHER #9 CVR B GANUCHEAU

FEB250083 – I HEART SKULL-CRUSHER #9 CVR C 10 COPY INCV ZONNO

FEB250084 – I HEART SKULL-CRUSHER #9 CVR D UNLOCKABLE GANUCHEAU

(W) Josie Campbell (A / CA) Alessio Zonno

Trini and the rest of her team's timely escape from murderous Tyrants is cut short when they realize exactly where they've resurfaced… right in the middle of the last tournament arena!

And while Dan struggles with the question of what he truly wants as the face-off begins against his former teammates, a dangerous new player enters the game-acting as his first striker is QUEEN MOB HERSELF

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

JIM HENSON PRESENTS #4 (OF 4) CVR A MERCADO

BOOM! STUDIOS

FEB250091

FEB250092 – JIM HENSON PRESENTS #4 (OF 4) CVR B KIM

FEB250093 – JIM HENSON PRESENTS #4 (OF 4) CVR C 10 COPY INCV GODBEY

FEB250094 – JIM HENSON PRESENTS #4 (OF 4) CVR D 20 COPY INCV CAREY

FEB250095 – JIM HENSON PRESENTS #4 (OF 4) CVR E FOC REVEAL

FEB250096 – JIM HENSON PRESENTS #4 (OF 4) CVR F UNLOCKABLE MERCADO

(W) Seanan McGuire, Shobo, Kyla Vanderklugt, Aabria Iyengar (A) Countandra, Vv Glass, Kyla Vanderklugt, Jared Cullum (CA) Miguel Mercado

In Shops: Apr 09, 2025

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS TP THE DEATH RANGER I

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

AUG247396

(W) Mat Groom, Ryan Parrott, Marguerite Bennett (A) Moises Hidalgo, Marco Renna, Anna Kekovsky Chandra, Giuseppe Cafaro (CA) Taurin Clarke

In the wake of the Eltarian War, the Rangers find themselves exposed and vulnerable, and their very connection to the Morphin Grid at risk. To avert catastrophe, Zordon himself must lead a desperate mission to the Lion Galaxy Empire before their enemies can cut them off from their powers forever!

Meanwhile, the Omega Rangers are forced to split up as multiple distress signals call out from far ends of the galaxy… opening the door for a powerful enemy to strike!

Featuring an all-star cast of veteran Power Rangers writers such as Ryan Parrott, Mat Groom, and Marguerite Bennett, together with iconic series artists Moisés Hidalgo, Marco Renna, Anna Kekovsky Chandra, and Giuseppe Cafaro.

Collects Mighty Morphin #17-20, Power Rangers #17-20, and Power Rangers Unlimited: Countdown to Ruin #1.

In Shops: Jun 18, 2025

BLACK BADGE TP COMP COLL

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

AUG247378

(W) Matt Kindt (A) Tyler Jenkins (CA) Matt Kindt

Willy was the first boy scout to get every merit badge offered… except one. The one you don't get, the one you become: The Black Badge, a top-secret branch sent off to accomplish missions that adults never could.

Kenny, Cliff, Mitz, and Willy may look like scouts who lost their tour group, but they're actually one of the most elite teams working for the government. But there are many secrets kept from them: the location of a long-presumed dead former member, the roles of the other Rainbow Jamboree participants, and ultimately the murderer of one of their own!

Experience the complete series by the Eisner-Award nominated creative team of New York Times bestselling writer Matt Kindt (BRZRKR, Mind MGMT), and illustrators Tyler Jenkins and Hilary Jenkins (Peter Panzerfaust, King of Nowhere), in one volume for the first time!

Collects Black Badge #1-12.

In Shops: Jun 04, 2025

HEAVY VINYL TP COMP COLL

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

AUG247387

(W) Carly Usdin (A) Irena Flores (A / CA) Nina Vakueva

Chris's dream job of working at her local record store suddenly gets a lot more complicated when the lead singer of her favorite band mysteriously vanishes… leading her to an incredible discovery: the store is also a front for a teen girl vigilante fight club!

With the coolest job and friends in the world, Chris spends her day selling records and making music, and her nights solving mysteries and fighting for justice!

From investigating vanishing musicians like the lead singer of Stegosour to taking on the shadowy corporate masters behind a suspicious battle of the bands, and with plenty of laughs, bonding moments, and jam sessions in between, the vinyl's never been heavier!

Collects the complete series by acclaimed writer Carly Usdin (The Avant-Guards) and artists Nina Vakueva and Irene Flores in one volume for the first time!

Collects Heavy Vinyl #1-4 and the Heavy Vinyl: Y2K-O! original graphic novel.

In Shops: Jun 18, 2025

GARFIELD FULL COURSE TP VOL 06

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

AUG247385

(W) Scott Nickel, Mark Evanier (A) Gary Barker, George Lane lll, Mark & Stephanie Heike, Andy Hirsch, David DeGrand, Lissy Marlin, Brittany Williams, Sara Talmadge, Antonio Alfaro, David Alvarez

He's selfish, sarcastic, lazy, yet surprisingly endearing – he's Garfield!

Grab your favorite pasta dish and enjoy Garfield venturing out as a Nighttime Crusader, fighting his own impulse control, and going up against "The Most Annoying Cat in the World." Plus, some Holiday fun, as Garfield helps some kids get their dream gifts, and then must track down all the world's lasagna from the Lasagna Monster!

As the gang heads to the beach to soak up some rays, Jon and Liz hit bumpy waters, navigating a breakup just as a giant shark approaches. After the waters have calmed, Garfield and Odie audition for a reality show, and Garfield encounters nemeses old and new: a spooky ghoul who reaches out from the TV, and the fan-favorite Lasagna Monster.

In Shops: Jun 11, 2025

