Something is Killing the Children #41 Preview: Flashbacks and Foes

Check out Something is Killing the Children #41 as young Erica Slaughter faces deadly hunts and new challenges at the House of Slaughter in this preview from BOOM! Studios.

Article Summary Something is Killing the Children #41 hits stores on April 30th, exploring young Erica Slaughter's past at the House of Slaughter

The issue delves into deadly hunts awaiting Erica and Jessica, while Cecilia presents new challenges for the young monster hunter

This pivotal installment of the bestselling horror saga continues to unravel Erica's backstory and her upbringing as a monster hunter

In this pivotal issue of the bestselling horror saga, the dive into Erica's past continues as we re-enter her younger years being brought up in the House of Slaughter. What deadly hunts await her and Jessica? And how does Cecilia pose yet another challenge for the young monster hunter?

SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #41

BOOM! STUDIOS

FEB250010

FEB250011 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #41 CVR B FRISON – $4.99

FEB250012 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #41 CVR C ANNIV VAR – $4.99

FEB250018 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #41 CVR I FOC REVEAL – $4.99

FEB250019 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #41 CVR J UNLOCKABLE DELL – $4.99

(W) James TynionIV (A / CA) Werther Dell'Edera

In Shops: 4/30/2025

SRP: $4.99

