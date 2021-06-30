Something Is Killing The Children FCBD Selling for $20 In Advance

August the 14th 2021 is Free Comic Book Day, 15 months after the last one. It's been a while. And clearly, there is madness in the air. Why? Because the Free Comic Book Day (FCBD) edition of Something Is Killing The Children by James Tynion IV and Werther Dell'Edera from Boom Studios, is called Enter The Slaughter, focusing on monster hunter Erica Slaughter. The series is already a popular one for collectors and readers, with recent issues topping six-figure sales often outselling James Tynion IV's work on Batman from DC Comics. And right now, people have sold copies of the comic before they have even received a copy, for $20. Drewbizz Comics & Clothes on eBay has sold 14 copies for that price. While JayBronee has sold ten advanced 9.8 CGC graded copies of the comic for $60 each. Given that retailers signed up to FCBD are not allowed to sell copies for any amount until after Free Comic Book Day has concluded – and where the comics are meant to be free, at least initially – it is possible that someone might want to look to this. But if nothing else it does demonstrate the demand for Something Is Killing The Children, and that trying to run a socially distanced Free Comic Book Day will be a lot harder when people are trying to grab copies of this one.

ARE YOU READY TO ENTER THE HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER? In 2019, James Tynion IV (Batman) and Werther Dell'Edera (Briggs Land) introduced the world to Erica Slaughter, the iconic monster hunter who came to Archer's Peak, Wisconsin to save the town's children from the monsters only she can see. But Erica is not the only member of the House of Slaughter… With nearly half a million copies sold Something is Killing the Children has become a true comic phenomenon and this Free Comic Book Day you are invited to enter the House of Slaughter… if you dare. Reprint material Rating: Teen In Shops on Free Comic Book Day 2021! SRP: PI